Why Republicans aren’t winning citywide elections

Re: the March 15 letter “The disenfranchised.”

A letter writer asked, “Even if a Tucson Republican in a predominantly GOP ward should win that ward’s popular vote for a city council seat, can Democrats citywide overthrow that election?” This question and similar comments amplify the notion that Democrats have rigged the system so Republicans can’t win citywide races in Tucson.

If so, how would Republicans explain the fact that current Council Member Steve Kozachik originally won his seat running as a Republican? Or previous Republican council winners like Roy Laos and Fred Ronstadt? Not to mention past Tucson mayors Lew Murphy and Bob Walkup.

I would suggest that Republican voters in Republican wards pay closer attention to candidate quality when filling out their primary ballots. Nominating extreme right-wingers espousing bizarre conspiracy theories, wanting to fight culture war battles is not a winning strategy in Tucson — or statewide, for that matter.

Bill Greenberg

Midtown

Lack of characteristics for life success

I am season ticket holder for Arizona women’s basketball and also a retired recruiting director for a F100 company. I am very disturbed by the actions of Madi Connor, Paris Clark, Lauren Ware et al. Madi and Paris are worshiped by fans here and Ware had her entire rehabilitation paid by UA, and how do they repay us? By leaving! Where is the loyalty that should be there for the gifts of love they have received from us who care so much? Loyalty and appreciation are characteristics that serve one well and foster success in life endeavors. Yet these players have chosen to discard them at will, breaking the hearts of our huge fan base and community as a whole. Were I to later interview them for a position with my organization, they would not be hired. Prove me wrong, ladies, and stay at the U of A. We love you. Nowhere is the grass greener.

Robert Stanelle

Green Valley

Thank you!

Re: the April 1 article “Plan paused for TUSD faith-based committee.”

Thank you to Kate Goldman and Arnie Bermudez for getting TUSD’s “faith-based advisory committee” postponed. What don’t people understand about “separation of church and state”? If you want your child to learn about your beliefs, take them to your place of worship. Please don’t try and shove your beliefs down everyone else’s throat.

Jeanne Brees

Southwest side

The courage to speak up

Re: the April 4 article “No place for hate in hoops.”

A note of praise for PJ Brown — always a pleasure to read and talk with.

She sheds even more light on how it seems OK when “white America” behaves a certain way, yet wrong when people of color use the same rules. All the incidents in her article draw attention to the double standards held by sports media. She could have gone further in noting the differences in diversity on the starting, bench, and coaching rosters of both teams (fair game).

Citing her own history is worth my highest praise. Not only did she reveal the discrimination her family faced, but her own as well — having to hide her identity to be treated fairly. (Two of my other favorite writers, U.K. LeGuin and D.C. Fontana, had to do the same).

It takes a lot of energy, goodwill, and luck to stomp out racism — and a lot of courage to do so. Bravo, PJ!

Wes Ward

Oro Valley

Hate/prejudice unacceptable

Re: the April 4 article “No place for hate in hoops.”

Kudos to PJ Brown! How many reporters have the courage to spotlight racism, misogyny, and anti-semitism that have become “acceptable” in today’s angry, violent, divisive world?

Brown’s article hit close to home. From hearing anti-semitic comments during high school and college, to misogynistic comments/”jokes” during medical school and residency, to the practice of medicine:

Male patients refusing to see a woman doctor.

Surgeons discussing the case in the men’s locker room, abandoning me in the hall.

Having a staff doctor threaten to quit when I was selected the first woman ever for an ophthalmology residency. Instead, he harassed me for three years.

The New England Ophthalmological Society had never had a woman on the board in 105 years. Two of the board members refused to acknowledge me, refused to accept my financial reports, and criticized everything I did.

It is imperative that articles such as Brown’s and Ferguson’s on the misogyny of Augusta National be written, so that someday hate and prejudice will become “unacceptable.”

S.B. Katz

Foothills

Women rule!

Re: the April 4 article “No place for hate in hoops.”

On this strange day a former adult film star is found to be more credible than the former president. She has been threatened, vilified and in fear for her life, yet she remains a person to be reckoned with. In the most consequential political race of 2023, Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated a far right extremist for the final seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Women’s rights will be protected and unfair gerrymandering will be scrutinized.

In Arizona our two most powerful politicians are strong women who are a bulwark against the extremes views and nonsensical bills perpetrated on us by the Republican legislature. The Governor of Michigan is a great leader. It is not hard to imagine her running for President one day. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama are consequential women who helped shape the presidencies for the better.

James Robinett

Southwest side

Ethics in women’s basketball

I agree with writer PJ Brown that hate has no place in hoops. Neither does bigotry nor prejudice. Would your writer have voted for Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as Player of the Year if Clark had not attended a Catholic high school, perhaps a Jewish high school? Would your writer have excoriated Iowa’s coach Lisa Bluter if she had been from an urban (blue) state and not from rural (red) state? During my high school and college playing days, being a “bar-room brawler” was a compliment, not a term of opprobrium. It referred to an athlete who exhibited vigor and tenacity. From my days as an athletic official, I learned that while there was a rule book, once you put on that referee’s shirt, you had nearly unfettered discretion to “call it the way you saw it.” There was no appeal. In the National Title Game, if Ms. Clark had been Black and the three floor officials had been white, would the bizarre technical foul called Clark have been racist?

Maurice Nieland

Midtown

Who is our real problem?

While our country is failing in virtually every aspect, we are pursuing a former president who has nothing to do with what is hitting us now. Address every facet in our daily lives and the country is in serious decline.

Has the president done well with the economy and inflation, securing the border, addressing rampant crime in our cities, educating our children, working for energy independence or the calamitous exit from Afghanistan? The only true answer is NO to the 10th power.

The Democratic Party was once the party of the underdog. With Biden, we are all edging ever more closely to that category. Face it, he is the most inept president in history. As the scarecrow in the “Wizard of OZ,” he points in every direction except at the man in his mirror.

Elect him again to continue destroying the greatest nation in history? No, please, just send him back to his basement!

Jerry Schuchardt

Foothills

Anti-vaxxer for President?

Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork to run for president and intends to challenge President Biden for the nomination. Kennedy is a long-time and well respected name in American politics. But THIS Kennedy is a rabid anti-Vaxxer. Sorry, Bobby — this will be a hard pass for me.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Investigative reporting on cult

Re: the April 2 article “Tucson church amassing tax-free Mt. Lemmon Land for leaders’ use.”

Without the Arizona Daily Star’s exposure of Tucson Faith Christian Church this cult and its leaders’ tax schemes might never have seen the light of day. The University of Arizona has evidently ignored cult recruitment across campus for years. Now we know about its tax-free Mt. Lemmon luxury leadership compound. It was horrifying to learn of infant and child abuse being promoted.

Please keep this reporting up until university administrators and local government authorities act on this abusive entity that is masquerading as a church.

Pam Patton