Letters to the Editor April 9

Differential water rates
won’t spur annexations
Tucson has a committee made up of knowledgeable people to look at the issue of differential water rates and voted 10-5 against them. A conclusion was that it cost no more to service unincorporated Pima County than Tucson.
Further, it stated that Pima County and Tucson should work cooperatively to provide sewer and water for the mutual benefit of all.
Tucson city staffers suggest an argument to increase water rates for unincorporated county, which will make them want annexation to the city. Sorry, won’t happen!
Tucson actively wants to take over local water companies to better manage groundwater and then increase prices paid. Using an argument that the poor can’t pay as a reason to raise rates is really bad tax policy.
Maybe garbage, sewer, roads, etc., are lurking around the corner for increased taxes for those who have difficulty paying! It would make for better policy to have Pima County responsible for water and sewer.
Dave Locey
Foothills
To those who bemoan government overreach
I agree with readers that suggest mask wearing requirements and vaccine passports are government overreach, even immoral. Other examples of pointless government overreach should now be rolled back.
These include: requiring drivers to possess a driver’s license; prohibiting smoking in public places and on airlines and requiring international travelers to possess a passport to legally enter the United States.
Such overreach illegally discriminates.
Terry Plaza
Foothills
Photo IDs are not a burden
Identity theft is rampant so I don’t understand why requiring a picture ID would be considered disenfranchisement or voter suppression.
You need a picture ID for the following: purchasing firearms, alcohol, smoking products, purchasing a car, obtaining a loan, purchasing a house or property, doctors visits, Social Security, passports, plane travel, hotel reservations, insurance, prescriptions, hospital admissions, renting a car, cashing a check, getting a bank account, hunting license, fishing license, building permit, casinos, serving on a jury, getting a library card, entering a government facility and the list goes on.
A photo ID law would apply equally to both liberals and conservatives. The bottom line is simple — requiring voters to prove that they are who they say they are is not a heavy burden.
Linda Schaub
East side
Death penalty a step
on the way to tyranny
Re: the April 7 article “Ariz. ready to set execution dates for two, including Atwood in murder of local child.”
There are many good arguments against the death penalty.
Some people believe the accused should be rehabilitated or that there is always the risk that an innocent person will be killed.
Sometimes there are extenuating circumstances such as the mental health of the accused or factors such as childhood trauma. I often agree with these arguments.
Nonetheless, I have little sympathy for killers, especially child killers. I also don’t believe that some people can ever be rehabilitated. Ultimately, however, my objection to the death penalty is rooted in a different foundation: I do not want to live in a state that has the power of life and death over its citizens.
This power is reminiscent of vicious dictatorships such as Iran and Saudi Arabia and is a step on the way to tyranny.
Jennifer Loewenstein
Foothills
Does America need
the Republican Party?
Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, issued the the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862.
What has the party done for Americans since? Teddy Roosevelt leaned left and laid the cornerstone for the National Park system. Dwight Eisenhower started the interstate highway system with the military in mind.
Nixon started the EPA and passed the Endangered Species Act, but his motives are suspect. In 1971 he told Henry Ford environmentalist want to “Live like a bunch of damn animals.”
GOP tax cuts? For the rich.
Cut spending? Nope. That’s all folks.
The Republicans are obstructionist, self-serving power brokers. The country doesn’t need the GOP.
What do we need? A three-party system would require the formation of coalitions to work together to pass legislation. This approach wouldn’t require constitutional changes.
Joe Thompson
Foothills
Outraged by what’s
happening at border
I had the wonderful privilege to grow up in the midwest of America, in my opinion the greatest country in the world. My parents were very hardworking, as are my brothers, good law-abiding citizens who pay their taxes.
We have all been grossly let down by our federal governments inability to protect our border and enforce immigration laws. The Biden administration has encouraged this with executive orders, stopping border wall construction and their narrative.
And to add to the decades-old problem, we now have a superspreader event happening with COVID. This shows how much they really care about American citizens.
And they do this to please the elite and the bleeding-heart liberals, and of course an attempt to increase their power base. The cost to this country is monumental in terms of security, health issues, jobs, education, welfare programs, etc.
Working, taxpaying Americans, really should be outraged at what’s happening on the border.
Edward Leininger
Northwest side
Protect the pillars of democracy
Following the inauguration of President Biden, I hoped for a reprieve from the prior four years of chaos. Foolishness, I know.
Seems the Republicans, still bent on pushing false accusations of voter fraud, immediately sought ways to ensure this mantra continued by enacting legislation in Republican-controlled states that restrict voting rights.
This all under the guise of protecting our elections when there was no fraud! Now, as Corporate America speaks out against the restrictive Georgia voting law, showing support for democracy, Sen. Mitch McConnell shouts foul play, advising them to stay out of politics.
Of course, in his next breath he espouses his continued support for contributions. The message? Give us money but not your opinions.
Well I say hats off to corporate America! It’s time to speak out and protect everyone’s right to vote to preserve one of the pillars of democracy: the right to free and fair elections.
Sherri Schamel
Northwest side
Hey, Adia, no worries; haters gonna hate
In regards to the letter claiming that Coach Adia Barnes needs to apologize for the gesture that was caught on ESPN. Would the author have crafted such a righteous letter if Coach Sean Miller or Coach Jedd Fisch had done a similar gesture?
Would there be the “escándalo” if UConn’s Geno Auriemma had done it? Coach Barnes, if you are reading this, keep up the passion and the fire that makes our team dangerous.
Most of all, ignore the haters, and like Taylor Swift would say, “Haters gonna hate.”
Bear Down!
Gabriel M. Bustamante
South side
Fire Robbins
along with Miller
Sean Miller was a bum when he arrived in Tucson and predictably discredited himself while employed at the University of Arizona.
Amid calls from alumni and students alike to fire Miller, the Arizona Board of Regents and University of Arizona administration dawdled for four years, refused to reveal the damning conclusions of an NCAA investigation and ignored the implications of the conviction of “Book” Richardson, an assistant and enabler of Miller’s.
Frankly, the current president (Robert Robbins) of the UA, another case study in subterfuge and deceit, should be fired, immediately.
P.J. Smith
Downtown
Lost in abortion fight: women’s heartbeats
Right now, in Arizona, anti-abortion laws are being proposed.
To Republicans and those in favor of anti-abortion laws because they deem that the heartbeat of the unborn child is enough to justify such laws, I say this to you: consider the other heartbeats that are present, namely those within the women who would have to endure the anti-abortion laws.
Hear them, acknowledge them, pity them, care for them! Sometimes, they’ll beat fast because they feel helpless. Other times, they’ll beat hard because they know that the one way out of such a tragic situation has been taken away.
Other times, they’ll beat slowly not because they’ll finally accept the laws calmly, but because they’ll have to surrender to them eventually. The hearts of women are a guide to the rights of women.
Hear them! Acknowledge them! Pity them! Care for them!
Ruben Martinez
West side
No apology needed
Adia Barnes doesn’t owe anyone an apology! The University of Arizona, the city of Tucson and all of Barnes’ fans owe her a great big thank you for all of her dedication, time, hard work and sacrifice that she has given to her team and the UA.
We are all very lucky to have her here. Go Lady Cats! What a great season and finish! So proud of all of you.
Shelly Poore
East side
Miller will be missed
Re: the April 8 article “UA’s desire for a fresh start leads toend of Miller’s reign.”
We are deeply saddened to learn about Coach Sean Miller’s departure from the University of Arizona men’s basketball program. We have supported Miller and the program for his entire tenure and would have continued to do so.
We cheered every success and mourned every loss!
Through it all, coach was inspiring and committed to the success of the Cats. We wish Coach and his family the very best, and he will always be in our hearts!
Janie Kirk and Jim Kushner
Midtown