Letters to the Editor: Aug. 1

We are in the midst of the “silly season” with the proliferation of signs and fliers for the various candidates for elected office. As annoying as it is for the rest of us, it is wonderful. I want to commend all the candidates — even those with whom I vehemently disagree on politics and positions — for their willingness to subject themselves to the rough political process and for their underlying desire to improve things. They all deserve our appreciation.

Abraham R. Byrd III

North side

More than unkind words

Re: the July 9 letter “GOP welcomes radicals.”

There seems to be more and more letters to the editor that demean other Americans that do not “think” like they do. An example is a recent letter with comments of “GOP welcomes radicals”; “GOP has become so radicalized because for decades they have been appealing to racist, bigoted, and/or sociopathic Americans”; and “… a political party that caters mainly to the worst elements of society … ”

Well, I’m a conservative Republican and I am strongly offended by such rude, crude, and degrading inputs, which only further cause the division and hate brewing in America!

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

Conservatives and limited government

“GOP Support among Seniors Drops Dramatically” announced a recent Newsweek headline. No wonder. We seniors remember when limited government was a bedrock belief for conservatives.

No more. To deny that there is a right to privacy; to reject freedom to choose; to assert that the sexes are not equal when it comes to their own bodies; to ignore the First Amendment guarantees of freedom of religion; to work to limit the number of people who vote rather than expand the rolls; these are not consistent with limited government. They are, though, what passes for policy among Republicans who call themselves conservative these days, Trump or no Trump.

When conservatives assert that the government has no business being in the bedroom, the doctor’s office or places of worship and that democracy means everyone is entitled to a voice through a vote, their claim to believe in limited government will be believable.

Daniel White

Green Valley

Challenges to homeownership in Arizona

Re: the July 24 article “Builders tap the brakes as costs rise.”

The Star’s recent front page article provides further evidence of trends limiting the ability of our families to buy a home, and the financial security that offers. With average new home prices approaching half a million dollars, the cost is proving to be just too much.

In addition to the traditional costs of home ownership, we are now challenged by the uncertainties that we will not have the water to support ongoing growth and development rates of the region. Recently, the Federal Bureau of Reclamation sounded the alarm in the Federal Register noting: “The period from 2000 through 2022 is the driest 23-year period in more than a century and one of the driest periods in the last 1,200 years.” There are no guarantees that water will be available, and already Arizona property owners are losing their homes, because they cannot afford to pay for the water.

We are not doing enough to conserve our state’s water.

Roger McManus

Midtown

Policing for a profit

I want to thank the officers that drive our streets to try to keep us safe. However, there is also a financial aspect to their job and I’m not sure what the priorities are. They auction off older police cars but I wonder what would happen if they just parked those cars along the highway? When I see a police car I always check my speed as everyone else does. Unmarked cars? Why? unless they’re real money makers. A few years ago a young girl was killed by a drunk driver in a park area. “We’re going to put in speed bumps” was their answer, but several years later: no speed bumps. Lots of sheriff vehicles, but no speed bumps. They need to get back the money they paid to the family for not having signs designating the area as a park. Wouldn’t speed bumps force a car to slow down? What are their priorities?

Thomas Fletcher

Southwest side

Interstate 11

My husband and I live off of Sandario Road where part of the Interstate 11 expansion may be routed. Since moving here in 2020, we have seen a great number of wild animals, birds, and reptiles moving about and around our property. One animal in particular, is a desert tortoise, which is a threatened species in its native desert habitat. We have seen this tortoise three times as it traverses our property and around our neighborhood. I understand the increasing housing development in the Tucson area is shrinking this creature’s habitat even more than it already is.

In addition to desert tortoise, we routinely observe javelinas, coyotes, deer, jackrabbits, Gambel’s Quail, lizards of all types, Cooper’s hawks, Gila Woodpeckers, hummingbirds, and even Gila monsters.

We don’t want this highway in our backyard or anywhere, frankly, and we definitely are opposed to the Western Option Route that would ruin large sections of desert and create more sprawl.

Kathryn Rolke

West side

Legally obtained firearms

The 1968 federal gun control law makes it unlawful for a person known to be a danger to themselves or others to possess any firearms. The trick is the “known” part. Some formal authority, court, psychiatrist, or custodial family member must report the determination to the BATF so that the federal sale request can be denied. The buyer signs under penalty of perjury and the seller has no choice but to believe them. Anyone who poses a danger to themselves or others has no right to keep and bear arms. At present, mental illness of this sort is protected by medical privacy — the doctor is not allowed to report the crazy person to the BATF! The AR-15 is a militia weapon, ammo-compatible with Army standard arms. It is for civilian defense of the nation against foreign invasion. It is not for attacking the government or civilian crowds.

David Vernon

East side

When does life really begin?

Re: the July 7 letter “Conception Cops.”

I liked the letter “Conception Cops.” A similar concept was bouncing around my head. I was pondering how a male engaging in sex may not always have a partner present, perhaps by choice. Is it too much to ask the Supreme Court to take a hard look at this reality — millions of spermatozoa — all potential human beings — wasted if no egg is waiting for them. Millions of babies who never had a chance! This is happening in homes all over America. Perhaps all males over age 8 should have to wear a monitor, which would alert the Conception Police immediately. A camera would be necessary to determine if a female partner is involved. If not, the male would suffer severe consequences, maybe even prison time, for all the potential babies he denied their right to life. If this was implemented, it might also result in men giving more thought to their role in creating a child.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Overreach of government

Re: the July 10 letter ‘Step up, AZ legislators.”

In response to the letter writer, I would like to emphasize that our librarians are custodians of free speech, not caretakers of potential book burners or fascist internet oversight. This type of overreach of government is not in keeping with American ideals. Remember the 1950s and McCarthyism? That was a black mark on American society and many lost jobs and good reputations.

The last time I looked, we are a nation that was founded on separation of church and state. Morals should be guided in churches, synagogues and mosques. People should act with good conscience in all manners of living. One cannot judge well without walking in another’s shoes. Jesus also advised: “He who is without sin, throw the first stone ...” (John 8:7-8).

Paula Palotay

Marana

A beautiful choice

A BEAUTIFUL CHOICE

I am a fetus so they say,

But do not have a voice.

And whether I live or die, they say,

Is not for me, a choice.

Abortion’s the right of those

A female’s right to speak.

The right to life the whole world knows

Not for the unborn, the weak.

Merely a fetus, nothing more,

I sit in my mother’s womb.

Breathing and growing outside life’s door

Will her womb be also my tomb?

Her body is hers and mine is naught,

No child shall hamper her dreams.

Selfishness calls and convenience is sought,

My God, she hears not my screams?

Women tune in to the maternal

Listen, to that fetus’s voice.

Women reject oft the paternal

But life ... what a beautiful choice.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

NRA might get what it wants

The NRA (I am a life member) has been pushing the narrative that the Second Amendment is mainly about giving Americans the right to bear arms against the illegal overreach of the Federal government. People have the right to all firearms because they need to be able to fight the oppression of our national leadership.

I think the people in this country who have the best case for being oppressed by our government are the people of color, and minorities of all kinds. Somehow I don’t think the NRA leadership really wants millions of armed Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, or Jewish people running around with AR-15s and a ghost gun Glock. And a lot of women mixed in also. A true conservative’s worst nightmare.

Arming the people against government tyranny might not have the consequences the NRA intended.

Graeme Williams