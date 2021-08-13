Letters to the Editor Aug. 13

Understanding during pandemic
Instead of indignation and finger-pointing, I’d like to suggest that everyone just step back, take a breath and think for a minute. COVID-19 is a new disease. Scientists are pedaling as fast as they can, learning as they go.
They issue guidelines based on the data they have; as new data comes in, guidelines can change. I think they’ve done a remarkable job, delivering a safe and effective vaccine in record time, but this isn’t a simple math problem with a simple answer; there are many, many variables, and those variables will necessitate changes in guidelines.
Children want simple yes/no answers, but as adults, we should understand that isn’t always possible. We all need to show some respect for what these virologists have accomplished and patience as they work to eradicate this devastating disease. The sooner we do, the sooner our lives can return to normal.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
COVID’s societal responsibility
I have been reflecting on the economic impact of the COVID pandemic. What is our responsibility as a society to improve the health for all?
The U.S. has invested billions in immunity science and vaccines to protect our citizens. Our government has helped insulate pharmaceutical companies by purchasing vaccines to give to our citizens. Why do some leaders make this public health issue a political statement wrapping themselves in the false flag of freedom?
FAIR Health is a database compiled from paid claims of Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance and third-party administrators. The average cost of hospitalization for COVID is $51,000 to $78,000 per case! A prolonged hospitalization escalates costs quickly. All of us have had to bear this cost.
Simple steps like masks, social distancing and hand-washing can help prevent and mitigate this virus. Is this not part of our responsibility as members of our society?
This is a public health issue, not some political statement! Get vaccinated!
Neil R. West, M.D.
East side
Do the right thing, Ducey
The delta variant of COVID, according to science, is seven to nine times more contagious than COVID-19. We do not have vaccines for children (under 12) approved yet.
So in lieu of that, the CDC is saying masks should be worn in close quarters which includes schools. Makes sense doesn’t it? Oh wait a minute, you say it is discriminating to require mask wearing and therefore you as commander and chief of the state have dictated that the schools cannot mandate masks.
Do you understand how counterintuitive your logic or lack of logic is? You’re more concerned about something you feel is discriminatory than you are the safety of the next generations. Your argument makes no sense — no vaccine, so wear masks is science, so let’s use it for the safety of our children.
Think about your own children. Then take that thought and expand to the rest of the children of the state. Please stop using your political agenda in place of science — do the right thing.
Frank Flasch, retired
graduate engineer
North side
Winning slogan for 2022
Dear Arizona Democratic Legislative Candidate:
When you run in 2022, your message should be simple. “It was Arizona Republican legislators who voted to deny your children protection from the deadly delta variant.” That’s all you’ll need to say.
By election time, we’ll have seen far too many news stories about children who have died or have been debilitated by the delta variant while attending public schools where Republicans voted to deny officials the ability to protect students from the virus.
Don’t worry about the Republican legislator’s kids, though. Our tax dollar vouchers will be paying for their kids to go to private schools, which are totally free to mandate protection.
So, keep it simple, dear Democratic candidate. Just say, “It’s only Republicans who vote to deny your children protection.”
And dear voters, in 2022, we must all hold Republicans accountable for failing to protect our children.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
Come on, Board of Supervisors
Where are the adults in the room? Can this board not stand against an ignorant law that puts school children at risk? As a former science teacher in Oro Valley, I yearly received a list from our school nurse of my students with serious health conditions.
It was usually close to a third of my students, yet looking at them they all appeared healthy. Many of the children going back to school now are more vulnerable to the coronavirus than people realize.
The board of supervisors, or the governor, would flinch at spending six hours in a small room with maskless, unvaccinated people but deem it “OK” for our children.
Dr. Danny Benjamin, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University, cited recent studies showing less than 1% transmission of the virus in fully masked classrooms versus a 13% to 16% transmission in unmasked classrooms. How hard is it to mandate masks for a few more months until the under-12s can be vaccinated?
Diana Barnes
Northwest side
COVID, peanuts, school policy
As a retired high school principal in Tucson Unified School District, I am proud that our governing board is choosing to enact policy to keep schools safe. Without question, that must be the first priority of schools.
Recently, I heard some politician from another state being interviewed about whether mask wearing should be mandated in schools. He responded, as others have, that they were going to let parents decide what was best for their children.
Really? It was then that I asked myself, what about other people’s children? What about doing something because it served others in our society?
It was then that I remembered the peanut. If someone in a school has a deadly peanut allergy, peanuts or their derivatives are outlawed!
Signs are posted everywhere! Letters, including what cannot enter the school, plus lists of acceptable treats, with stores that can provide said goodies, are included. Teachers teach about the danger, and everyone, and I mean everyone, is on high alert. A peanut, not a mask.
Barbara Wayne
Foothills