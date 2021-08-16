Letters to the Editor Aug. 16

New motto for the GOP
First Donald Trump pardoned a bunch of his convicted cronies.
Then some Republican legislatures passed laws saying it was OK to drive into protesters.
Now the Republican governor of Missouri has pardoned people for waving guns at protesters.
Many years ago, Barry Goldwater famously said “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice! And… moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue!”
In light of what is now going on in the party, I would like to suggest a new motto for Republicans: “Corruption by us isn’t really a crime, and crime by us isn’t really a problem.”
Gordon Douglas
Bisbee
Friday’s op-ed page deserves kudos
Re: the Aug. 6 article “We must further reduce nuclear weapons.”
Kudos to the Daily Star for your op-ed pages on Friday, Aug. 6. Dr. Raymond Graap’s article about reducing the number of nuclear weapons was so important.
We need to reduce them until they are down to zero. I’ve heard him speak and he presents the case against nuclear weapons with passion and knowledge.
Fitz’s cartoon coming right above the opinion piece about the law forbidding state mask mandates was just perfect.
Janni Simner also writes with passion about standing up and protecting our students and staff even if it means defying the law. This is the perfect example of following a higher law.
Trudy Rubin’s piece about protecting female Afghan activists from the Taliban falls in the same category as the above-mentioned items. They all have one common theme: the sanctity of human life and our collective responsibility to do everything in our power to protect it.
Aston Bloom
East side
Insurance for the risky
The insurance industry is in business to make a profit, whether we like it or not. Those who choose activities that endanger their health pay a higher insurance premium.
Smokers and sky divers pay more for health coverage than those who choose not to engage in these type of activities. People who buy or build houses in flood zones pay higher flood insurance premiums if they can get insurance at all.
Accident prone drivers pay higher rates for coverage. The virus vaccinations are free. A stay in the emergency room for a COVID-19 infection is hugely expensive. Someone has to pay or hospitals would go out of business.
So why shouldn’t an unvaccinated person “out of ignorance” be charged at a higher insurance rate?
Morton Smith
Foothills
Who is really first?
Do you believe that an administration that allows thousands upon thousands of undocumented migrants to cross our borders (some even tested having COVID) actually believes in America and its citizens first?
After “being processed” (without biometrics), they are transferred to cities throughout the United States where they are “resettled.”
Also, why the secrecy about how these undocumented are being transported and where they are dropped off throughout the country?
We, the federal tax payers, are paying for their lawyers, sustenance, housing (even hotel rooms), health care and education.
Many of our own citizens go hungry and live on the streets while this administration spends billions and billions of our federal tax dollars on those that disobey our laws. Are we stupid or what?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Masks OK, but vax is where it’s at
It is puzzling to see the virtual shouting that people should wear masks, but I have yet to see a report of proof that masks actually prevent spread of the virus.
Be that as it may, I don’t object to masks, especially for the unvaccinated.
Still, we have at least somewhat documented proof that vaccines mostly do their job with no adverse effects! Why are the media not spending their time shouting for the unvaccinated to shed their suspicions and stay healthy?
Masks are a foolish substitute for vaccinations. They’re OK, but for heaven’s sake, get the vaccine!
Charles Josephson
Midtown
Crossing the line
Soon to be ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo claims he didn’t realize he’d “crossed the line,” because he didn’t realize where the line was.
For those who aren’t certain about “the line,” perhaps before making a move that may be interpreted as sexual harassment or sexual assault, they should ask themselves, “Would I put my hand down a man’s pants?”
If the answer is no, then don’t.
Diane Stephenson
Foothills
Heidler needs humility
Re: the Aug. 12 article “When your freedom affects mine, something has to give.”
It’s not surprising that Bonnie Heidler is chair of the local Democrats. Like many letter writers in this paper, I’m sure she fails to see the irony in defending democracy and civility by demanding what others must do and then name-calling any who don’t agree.
I notice she makes liberal use of the trendy talking points, such as “privilege” and “old white males,” setting the example for future letter writers.
Perhaps, if she could find the humility in some of her favorite authors, we could, indeed, come together as a community. In the mean time, I will honor her apparent wish for division.
William Werries
Marana
Here’s a tip: mask up
Recently, my partner and I started frequenting restaurants again. Having been a server many years ago, I understand how difficult it is to make a living. Therefore, we have been regularly tipping between 25% to 30% and appreciate many of the places we love have survived the pandemic.
A few days ago, we visited a local Tucson restaurant and our server did not wear a mask. I was horrified! By the end of the meal, my partner and I discussed our habit of tipping at the higher level.
I feel that if my server does not care about my health and well-being, then I’m back to tipping 15%. I would never presume to take away anyone’s rights, however, I do believe in consequences.
During this pandemic, we will tip masked servers in the 25% to 30% range. We will not tip more than 15% to any server who does not consider the health and well-being of their customers. I encourage others to do the same.
Debra Rodriguez
Downtown
Hansen a Tucson treasure
Greg Hansen is a Tucson treasure. An outstanding writer with an encyclopedic knowledge of sports and a deep connection to local sports history.
Hansen’s Hundred is a joy to read and I look forward to it and indeed every column he writes. We are lucky to have him. Thank you Greg and Arizona Daily Star.
Martin Kahn
Sahuarita
Society’s failing grades
Perhaps it’s a function of entering my second “decade of the 70s” but I look around today and then reflect back 50 years to when I was a college student and realize there are some fundamental issues that continue to challenge us, issues that our generation “railed” against.
I recently reviewed articles from our college newspaper from back in the day. There are articles on the widening gap in wealth distribution, gun control, pollution and the struggles of our “Afro-American” classmates.
I took a course on the “Economics of Poverty.” Do these issues sound familiar? They’re still “in our faces” today. Much of my generation (me included) hopped on board of the “Baby Boomer Train” and have enjoyed a good ride.
In retrospect I’m ashamed that we still struggle with many of the same issues we did 50 years ago. I’m hoping we learn from our flawed history and lead society toward resolution of these critical issues before another 50 years slip by.
Guy Brunt
West side