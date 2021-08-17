Letters to the Editor Aug. 17

The women of Afghanistan
I believe it is time for us to put our action where our ethics lie. Do we value women as human beings? If so we must do whatever is in our power to protect the women of Afghanistan from punishment for being educated, for having jobs, driving, going out in public, and literally showing their faces. The Afghan women will be subjected to torture, imprisonment, rape, sexual slavery. They now need our voices because theirs are being silenced.
It’s hard for a person to know what would be wisest and most effective, but diplomatic efforts should be strongly taken. Can the UN get involved? Can we partner with our friends from other countries?
I don’t want to live in a world that just turns away from this. Please join me in advocating for the strongest and most effective actions to protect the women of Afghanistan.
Pati Stein
East side
We need Trump back
Canada has opened their border for vaccinated Americans. President Joe Biden is keeping them out for another two weeks. It is interesting to see videos of the orderly process, with everyone following the rules.
At the same time, people are flooding across our southern border with over 1 million so far this year. I have heard him say the border is closed.
It is my belief that most Americans take him at his word without caring enough to learn otherwise. At the current rate, millions more will cross this year.
Many are being transported at taxpayer expense to all parts of our country. The government is even willing to pay citizens to transport them.
Very soon the Democrats in charge will approve citizenship for many and thereby ensure they remain in power. All of you who hated Donald Trump so much are responsible for allowing this to happen.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Be up front on vaccines
First, my wife and I have been vaccinated for months. I urge anyone I meet to be vaccinated. Why have so many people said no to vaccination? I have heard it is a lack of trust in government, the news media and medical health professionals.
Rather than bribe, sell, or threaten people to get vaccinated, why not give them the facts?
Every drug ad on TV includes a list of short- and long-term side effects by the manufacturer. What are the short and potential long-term sides effects of each of the three vaccines?
If the drug companies and CDC know the side effects, they should advertise them on TV and the news media. If they do not know, that is a real problem.
I believe giving people a full and honest picture of vaccine side effects will convince more people to get vaccinated than current methods.
Also, have the FDA explain why they have not given these vaccines full approval. Give people the facts; let them decide.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Police are not social workers
I was a keen observer, as millions of people here and around the globe also were, of the monthslong anti-police brutality public mass demonstrations, and the consequent debates on the behavior and political and social roles of law enforcement.
While the report of “teams” of police trained to handle “social” rather than law enforcement situations seems to be an admirable “solution,” it is a deceptive feel-good story for the public.
Other cities have operated successful programs using professional social workers in place of officers and separated law enforcement from social work, as it should be.
Using “trained” officers to handle, or be the lead-off handlers of social situations only continues to allow law enforcement to maintain authoritarian control over the public.
The TPD continues to mask authoritarian intentions with empty “reforms.” The real solution is a complete separation of the two operations.
Jerry Bastian
Northwest side
Training is needed
Re: the Aug. 4 article “Long-term care in need of a reboot.”
I wholeheartedly support the opinion/suggestions expressed by Judith Clinco.
I am a physical therapist who worked in long-term care settings for a number of years. The services provided by the direct care workers, specifically Certified Nurse Assistants (CNA) is invaluable.
The services they provide to residents and short-term rehab patients makes it possible for nurses and therapists to provide better and more efficient care. It is those workers that are often overlooked for better compensation and opportunities for continuing education.
It is the CNA who establishes the relationships with patients, residents and their families that provides valuable information to the doctors and other licensed staff.
I know that my interventions benefitted from the CNA who got the patient ready for a therapy session and then carried over what the patient had learned.
The CNAs and the Patient Care Technicians deserve recognition, improved compensation and a better continuing education system to help them continue to do their jobs.
Bette Cochefski
East side
Wear a mask for kids’ sake
Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends and neighbors, please put one on for the kids.
Children cannot do much about masks except wear them when told. But you can.
You, yeah you, the maskless — we all see you and know what you’re trying to say with your harmful exhibit of unsocial responsibility. How about helping the kids and wear a mask, bandana, anything over your mouth and nose.
Please do it for the little ones?
Jerry Wilkerson
Saddlebrooke
Kudos to Machelor and the Star
Re: the Aug. 15 article “Mentor’s kindnesses repaid with a kidney.”
Thanks for coverage of this heartwarming story front and center on Page 1. It made my day! This wonderful story about a retired colonel who regularly visited a young incarcerated teen, thereby changing the direction of that young man’s life.
When the young man went to a halfway house, Col. Sallaberry dismissed the advice from “experts” not to continue such visits. Instead, he continued, cementing in that younger man’s psyche that there truly were good people who wanted nothing of them, but to help.
A 17-year friendship followed between the two. This past week this young man qualified to be his mentor’s savior when he gave a kidney to Col. Sallaberry, “he saved me, now I’m going to save him.”
The charge is sometimes made: “I don’t read newspapers, they’re depressing.” Perhaps they are just reading the wrong newspaper.
Bevelry Jean Tencza
Rio Rico
Ducey is AWOL
Our governor has been AWOL when it comes to effectively combating COVID-19. His policies, or the lack thereof, have resulted in over 960,000 Arizonans contracting the virus and over 18,000 dying from it.
Maricopa County has the second-most cases of COVID-19 of all the nation’s counties and the third-most number of coronavirus deaths. When it comes to vaccinations, Arizona is below the national average for fully vaccinated citizens.
We are seeing a surge with the delta variant, and Gov. Doug Ducey responds by prohibiting schools from requiring masks to be worn by students, teachers and staff. Yes, our governor is AWOL and so is his common sense.
LJ Scoufos
Downtown