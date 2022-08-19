Letters to the Editor: Aug. 19

Save our schools — again

Like nearly all Arizonans, I know the value of public education and the payoffs that it provides to families, neighborhoods and the state economy. Yet our Republican Legislature is intentionally starving our public schools. They’ve severely cut funding and overturned popular initiatives that support our schools, disregarding the will of the voters. Currently, Arizona ranks last in the nation in education funding. And the latest legislative attack, a universal voucher expansion, would siphon $1 billion a year or more from woefully underfunded neighborhood schools to private, religious and home schools.

Arizona voters said “No” to these vouchers by a 2-to-1 margin in 2018. Because our Legislature defied us, we must do it again. Please sign the Save Our Schools petition before mid-September, so that we may, once again, vote to fund our public schools. You may find petition locations at teamsosarizona.com. Please take the time. Much is at stake.

Elizabeth Lyons

Midtown

Represent the people

When will members of Congress learn that they are elected to represent the people, not to foster their personal views? Maybe Liz Cheney understands this now while she looks at her election results. Good on the citizens of Wyoming for speaking up and dropping this dedicated Donald Trump-hater who failed to do her elected job.

Don Flood

Green Valley

A proud RINO

I have been a Republican since Ronald Reagan. Today I am considered a RINO by this party. And why not? If you don’t believe 2020 was a free and fair election, I can’t vote for you. If you don’t think Donald Trump and all his insurrectionist allies deserve jail time, if you believe the government has a right to control a woman’s body, that climate change is a hoax, if you support school vouchers and refuse to fund public schools, if you voted to decertify my vote, I can’t vote for you. Are you OK with Supreme Court justices that lie in their confirmation hearings? Are you OK with gerrymandering and voter suppression? Then I can’t vote for you. In Helsinki, Trump showed the world his complete subservience to Vladimir Putin, the new fascist warmonger in Europe. How can that not concern you? No Republican running for office meets any of my conditions. I will vote straight Democrat. Watch the Jan 6 hearings.

William Garrity

Foothills

Arizona primaries

I am a registered Independent who opted for an early ballot by mail. I never received a ballot. On voting day, I went in person and had to select a major party before I could vote. I was told by the election volunteer that I did not receive a ballot because I was a registered Independent.

Since Independents make up one-third of the voters, I feel that to exclude their voter participation is undemocratic in our primaries. If they were included in the primary voting system, then more moderate candidates would be elected for the general election. A ballot should list all the candidates regardless of political affiliation.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Latinos appreciate Democratic values

Re: the Aug. 12 letter “Latinos fleeing Democratic party.”

Latinos and Catholics are not monolithic in their thinking. I am a bilingual, bicultural social worker, went to Catholic schools 11 years, am pro-choice, and lived/worked in Tucson over 70 years. I worked with many disadvantaged and underrepresented populations, and as such, take umbrage at the assumptions and misconceptions stated in this letter. The majority of communities of color that I have interfaced with are grateful for health care access, voting rights, educational opportunities, etc., all resources that Republicans are trying to cut/gut/take away.

We need both parties; what concerns me are people that believe “the big lie.”

Regarding open borders — they are not. Migrants who enter illegally are arrested and prosecuted in federal court every day.

The term “machismo” is often misunderstood. These men have courage, honor, dignity, and want what is best for their families. They have not forgotten what is is like to receive help, and are willing to give a helping hand to others when needed.

Linda V. Otero

Green Valley

Thanks, Dems, for more IRS agents

I wanted to thank Democrats in Congress for passing the Inflation Reduction Act along a partisan vote that almost doubles the IRS budget and will add over 80,000 new agents and auditors. They will have more employees than the FBI, etc. The legislation says the intent of hiring so many IRS agents and auditors is to target those earning over $400,000 and corporations, but they are not prohibited from auditing others like you and me. I believe that is exactly what will happen. Higher earners and corporations have attorneys and accountants representing them, and they are more difficult to audit and intimidate than average earners. I think small businesses filing as “C” corporations will be targeted, too. Remember under Barack Obama, the IRS, lead by Lois Lerner, targeted conservative groups, and her computer just happened to crash eliminating two years of emails that investigators had sought. Average working Republicans, Independents and Democrats will not be immune from being audited now. Thanks to Democrats Chuck Schumer, Joe Manchin, Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema.

Alberto Torres

Northwest side

Who will certify November election?

In Arizona, four officials must certify final election results: the governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state and the chief justice. If Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich hope to have a future within what I consider the Republican cult, will they certify the November 2022 election if Democratic candidates win? If the cult GOP candidates win this round for any of those three offices, Gov., Sec. State, or AG, they will almost certainly refuse to certify any Democratic wins in 2024, e.g., president. This may be Arizona’s last chance at a free and fair election, or maybe 2020 was.

Hollace Lyon

SaddleBrooke

Autocrats win by casting doubt

If an autocratic leader considered Western democracy as an existential threat, what could be their best offensive strategy? Military action and cyber-attacks would likely result in mutually assured destruction. The one thing they might focus on is something they don’t have and could not result in retaliation. That one thing is free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power. If serious doubt about the sanctity of election results could be instilled in the voters, they have succeeded. The winner does not have the validity needed to effectively govern, their opponents could continually cast doubt on the results of current and future elections, and voters would either not vote or believe their votes would not be counted. Unfortunately, foreign governments don’t have to bother. Donald Trump and his supporters are doing their job for them.

Donald Davis

East side

GOP energized after FBI raid

I believe the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has energized his 70 million supporters to vote in November. Supporters view the Jan. 6 investigation being conducted by seven Democrats and two Republican Trump-haters as purely political, the hearings timed for the upcoming elections. They also believe that the investigations of him in New York and Georgia being conducted by Democrat prosecutors are politically motivated. They know that the three-year “Russia collusion” investigation of Trump relating to the 2016 election was politically motivated and so was his first impeachment done by all Democrats. Democrats have been out to destroy Trump and his family since his first announcement for running for president. His supporters view the raid on his home as another politically motivated investigation done by a still corrupt DOJ and FBI coming 90 days before the midterm elections. I believe 70 million Trump supporters are now energized to donate, fundraise and vote for Trump-endorsed Republican conservative candidates in November!

Marsella Mavis

Northwest side

A dangerous ideology

A recent letter to the editor espoused a dangerous ideology swirling about the Republican Party base. That is, the overbroad concept of “states’ rights.”

I have spoken to Dobbs v Jackson supporters who say that overturning Roe v. Wade was returning the issue to the states and strengthening the voice of the people. They are wrong.

The Supreme Court decision was flawed because it ignored the idea of a reflective Constitution for a false divine one. The Catholic Church couldn’t deny the sun is the center of the universe. As such, its view of the Scripture Bible became one of guidance, not of literalism. By overturning Roe v. Wade for the reasons given in its decision, the court has opened the door to anti-American counter-revolutionism that can not assimilate newer concepts, much like the Taliban or ISIS can’t accept women as equals.

This issue of “states’ rights” has played out before. Isn’t having over 600,000 killed in the 1860s over “states’ rights” enough death for our country?

Matt Somers

Midtown

Words matter

Was it a “raid” on Mar-a-Lago or was it a “rule of law” search warrant? Was Kari Lake “ambushed” by a CNN reporter inquiring about her election fraud claims or was it a reporter asking questions? Is the IRA ‘s $400 billion for addressing climate change just another “politically motivated” rape of the public purse or would that money reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030?

Sticks and stones might break my bones, but name calling in today’s polarized world will hurt more than any stick imaginable.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

The idea of the soul

Anti-abortionist Christians argue that an immortal soul is born when sperm penetrate an egg: this idea is not Biblical. The ancient Hebrews did not believe in any soul or afterlife: you slept forever when you died (Ecclesiastes 9:4-10; you could be revived by witchcraft, but not for long: 1 Samuel 6-28). In Jesus’ time the idea of resurrection became popular, and Jesus is said to have argued it with over-traditional Sadducees (Matthew 22: 23-33). Paul taught that the dead would be raised, in their bodies, on the last day (which he thought was imminent) and ascend along with the living (1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18). Luther, Milton and many other Christians were mortalists, teaching that the soul died with the body but arose finally. Hebrews believed that the child did not become a real person until well after birth

The idea that we can know better, without any scriptural warrant, is typical of the holier-than-thou.

Herbert Schneidau

Foothills

Thankful for sane response

Re: the Aug. 17 letter “DOJ, FBI motivation.”

Finally, a sane response. Thank You!

Linda Schaub

Southeast side

Terry snub

I’ve enjoyed Greg Hansen’s columns for decades, but I can’t read his “Top 100 Teams” series. I followed his “Top 100 Sports Figures” series and was gravely disappointed when Jason Terry did not make his list. I challenge Greg to rewatch the opening NCAA Tournament game for the 1997 Wildcats. Miles Simon and Michael Dickerson, combined, took 10 3-point shots, missing all but one. Terry took only one 3-point shot, at a critical time, and made it. Plus, he had five steals in that game. Without him, the Cats do not make it to the second round and Lute Olson never wins a national championship. He was also pivotal in the national championship game. No Terry, no championship. He played all four years at Arizona and then went on to have a 19-year NBA career. Exclusion from Top 10 is a monumental error. But “Top 100?” Wow, just wow!

Louis Hollingsworth

West side

Trump doesn’t care about US

Confidential, top secret.

Apparently, Donald Trump wants to release information on what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. These are secrets that could damage this country’s security.

Is this enough to make you realize he doesn’t care about you or this country?

His narcissism makes him feel everyone is against him, and “fake news” just adds to this feeling. Does his congenital lying (oh, all politicians lie) tell you anything? He expects loyalty, but doesn’t give it in return.

Allowing a mob of armed rioters to destroy our capital, harm and kill police, try to hang Mike Pence, just to overturn a legitimate election. Aside from many of his close advisors telling him he lost, many dozens of court cases telling him he lost, and no substantial proof he won.

Voting only party line is no longer good enough. This is not to be political, just reasonable and patriotic.

Peter Strauss