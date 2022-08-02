Letters to the Editor: Aug. 2

Catalina High’s achievement

Re: the July 31 article “Rincon HS concerned with lower grad rate.”

This article pointed out that Catalina High School’s graduation rate increased from 66% of seniors graduating in 2019 to 82% in 2022.

Congratulations to Catalina High’s faculty and staff, to the Catalina High School Foundation for its strong support, and to the seniors who overcame myriad challenges, including the pandemic, for this achievement. I am a proud alum, Class of 1969.

Catalina’s diverse student population reflects society as a whole, with more than 25 languages spoken. How remarkable that teachers have made their work a labor of love to help so many earn a degree. These teachers are heroes.

Catalina’s Class of 1970 recently donated over $15,000 to the Catalina High Foundation. Funds provide academic, arts and sports opportunities. A focus on so much that is positive about Catalina High is a tribute to the value of public education.

Debbie Petranek Collazo

West side

Finchem a wrecking ball

Re: the July 31 article “Finchem would take wrecking ball to Arizona elections.”

In his opinion piece I believe former U.S. Rep. Jim Kolbe makes a clear and compelling argument why candidate for the office of Arizona secretary of state, Mark Finchem, “poses a direct threat to our state’s democratic process.” Kolbe’s opinion piece expresses what I believe is the legitimate concern many Arizona voters have with this candidate and the positions he takes regarding elections.

Jerry Toborowski

Oro Valley

Vote Democrat to save country

I’m a voter who used to think that the best election was one in which you could favor one candidate without fearing the roof would fall in if the other were elected. That’s no longer the case in the United States or in Arizona. The Republican Party seems to be enslaved by a minority fearful that America will continue to become diverse and inclusive, with opportunities for all. Afraid of the truth, and instead swallowing a “Big Lie,” the GOP would turn back the years on individual and group rights.

This un-American effort can be stopped in this fall’s elections. The roof will fall in if Republicans are not beaten. There are Democrats not satisfied with their party’s efforts, and Independents who shun both parties. Don’t fall into this trap. A Democrat on the ballot who doesn’t thrill you is a better choice than any Republican. It is crucial to deny momentum to the GOP.

James Overmyer

Foothills

Cheney deserves praise

Against all odds, a woman from the Republican Party has become my hero. Liz Cheney has shown uncommon honesty in her search for the truth in the January 6th committee hearings. She has done this in a dignified manner, but with a certain underlining pluck.

I expect that of many Democrats and a few Republicans like John McCain, but not to this level of commitment. She is all out there, risking everything to show the nation Donald Trump and his disgraceful behavior.

There may be a better fate for Cheney than keeping her seat in congress in November. If more of America wakes up to her integrity and grit, she may be our first woman president. Wouldn’t that be a shock? As Democrats, we have dreamed of one of our own in that position, but apparently, each female that is mentioned as a possibility is too harnessed to an unpopular agenda. And none has shown the mettle required to be able to hold that job.

Ron Lancaster

North side

Job hunting

Here are some reasons I am running to be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. At $174,000 a year I can pay the minimum on my credit card debt. I would go on recess Oct. 15 for Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Back in session on the Jan. 5 and then on recess Jan. 15 for Groundhog Day and Valentine’s Day. The only contact I will need to make with my constituents is to send them flyers and emails soliciting campaign contributions. Then I will go on recess on Aug, 15 every two years to campaign for reelection and spend those two years’ worth of contributions. Of course, I will fly first-class since I have those campaign funds. I am begging you to write me in. Your faithful servant.

Jon Langione

Marana

Inflation Reduction Act

Please join me in urging Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to support the Inflation Reduction Act. This budget reconciliation bill represents our best opportunity to respond to the climate crisis. It will lower energy costs and increase energy security, but most importantly, it will invest in decarbonizing our economy. The bill also includes just provisions to make sure that rural and under-resourced communities are not left behind. The combined investments in the FY2022 Budget Reconciliation bill will help us reach a 40% carbon emissions reduction by 2030, the minimum amount that we need to reduce carbon emissions if we are going to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. The climate emergency is real and we must act now. Please write or call Sens. Sinema and Kelly today.

Kristin Gunckel

Midtown

Willingness

to be lied to

Many recent letters to the editor as well as opinion pieces by the likes of Leonard Pitts have bemoaned the baffling reality that a shocking number of voters have chosen to still believe what has become so blatantly false. That is, the “stolen election” of 2020 … and all the truckloads of misinformation that accompany it. I find it helpful knowing that human history is familiar with this behavior, that the oft-referenced “arc of history” has corrected for it before and can do so again. I cite a quote that gives me such conviction; along with the assurance that I am in good company: “None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” — Johann von Goethe, b. 1749

Mary Kierzek

Midtown

Streetcar parking at Mercado

Re: the July 29 article “New apartments to sit along Santa Cruz River.”

This article describes the plans for new developments in the Mercado District. It shows an apartment building called The West Abbey at the Mercado streetcar stop where currently there is parking for the streetcar. In this planning for the development of the area, where would folks park to ride the streetcar?

James Stehn

Southwest side

Military burn pits

If anyone needed another example that demonstrates the Republican Party is not interested in making things better for the average American, it happened on July 27. In a surprise turn of events, a bill regarding military burn pits was blocked by Republicans. It was a surprise as Republicans supported a version voted on in mid-June. Maybe not surprisingly, this change in support occurred following the announcement of the deal that will allow Democrats to move forward on their economic, health-care and climate package. Still think Republicans care? Look in the eye of a chronically ill veteran or the family of one who died and then espouse your support of Republicans.

Sherri Schamel

Northwest side

Cartoon hits the jackpot

Cartoonists have the intrinsic task of provoking the readers, challenging us in our comfort zone, and making us laugh about ourselves, poking fun at us foolish people. The July 30 cartoon by David Fitzsimmons hit the jackpot, so to speak, ripping away all our pretenses, our blindness, our self-deception, and especially our pettiness within the political arena. There are three types of fish to be seen, small peddling argumentative and selfish ones; those are attacked by a big fish called “politics of division” (such as abortion) which in turn is eaten by the really big one, “climate change.” One could not describe the fundamental problems of contemporary American society better than with this cartoon. Understandably, each individual espouses his/her own opinion, so we face countless bitter conflicts over petty issues, important by themselves, but basically negligible in face of the real concern affecting humanity at large. The politics of division serves specific interests, selfish and greedy ones. But we might be doomed if we do not tackle the key issue.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Party politics should be history

I was so excited to see that Whitman and Yang were forming an independent party. The Republican and Democratic parties that brought us Trump and Biden are not deserving of support. Partisanship is our nemesis to getting over this time of campaigning and name calling, as well as lawmaking. I suspect most all of us are sick of it! Would hope that the majority of Arizonans will support the growing independent party and put an end to all this! Vote for the best qualified person, and the party politics can become history, where it belongs.

Dave Locey