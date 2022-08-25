Letters to the Editor: Aug. 25

80% solution for conservative voters

I implore my fellow conservatives to vote for our Republican slate in November even though your candidate might have lost in the primary. One can agree that all the candidates were at least 80% or more in agreement on all the vital issues. Eighty percent is pretty good.

It’s better than the 10% or less you’ll get from Katie Hobbs or Mark Kelly. Voting for them, or not voting, will get you the incompetent Biden administration on a state level. I voted for Gov. Doug Ducey and Sen. John McCain. I thought both were self-serving and absolute nitwits, but I agreed with them on about 80% of the issues. Can’t always get what you want.

Statewide, there are a majority of people who value their God-given freedom and resist government overreach. Hobbs and Kelly will take all you value dearly in the name of equity and their flawed ideas of democracy. We’ll be another California.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Fake investigation

I find it noteworthy that FBI Director Christopher Wray admits to the Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse investigation that the vetting of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court was essentially a scam and the only “investigation” that occurred of any criminal past was left to the Trump White House. In as much as ex-President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh, I doubt if any serious thought was given to the numerous allegations in Kavanaugh’s past, but it does bring into question if Wray completed similar investigations in the past, where are those people now and what are they doing?

Richard Rebl East side

What do you want for LD 17?

Do you live in Oro Valley, Catalina, SaddleBrooke, Tanque Verde or Rita Ranch? If so, you’re probably in the newly redrawn Arizona state Legislative District 17, where voters will soon elect one new state senator and two new state representatives. The candidates offer stark differences.

The Republican “freedom team” claim elections are rigged, believe the government should control women’s reproductive health care and see under-funded public schools as open turf for culture wars.

In sharp contrast, the three Democratic candidates all believe in the American electoral system and support voting rights. They have thoughtful proposals for addressing issues that matter most to Arizonans: securing our water supply, improving public schools, making health care more affordable and preserving access to women’s reproductive health care.

Independent voters will help decide this election. If you want MAGA mayhem, vote “freedom team.” If you want moderate, meaningful representation, vote Mike Nickerson for state senator and Dana Allmond and Brian Radford for state representatives.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Big tax reveal

A couple of letters to the editor have warned about the Inflation Reduction Act unleashing a “horde” of IRS taxmen on “middle-income citizens” through an increase in the IRS budget.

This sounds like a Fox News talking point that these two guys “know” the same way they “know” there was a vast electoral conspiracy to deny Trump the votes he needed to win in 2020. What they are telling us is the party they support: the Republican Party that starved the IRS and undercut its ability to function for years.

Why would they want that? Maybe they dislike paying for an accountant’s help. Maybe they believe that government demanding honest tax returns impinges on their “freedom.” Maybe they hate paying any tax at all.

Or maybe their tax returns cannot stand up to review.

Karen Owsowitz

Northwest side

Speak and debate

Wish some investigative reporter would see how many state secretaries of state or their assistants Sen. Lindsey Graham called (several times) in the presidential elections of 2016 or 2012 or otherwise, doing his “legislative duties.”

Norman Patten Midtown

Independents and primaries

Re: the Aug. 19 letter “Arizona primaries.”

I am so exhausted hearing from some people (independents) complaining that they didn’t receive their mail-in ballots! Well, what about some personal responsibility?! How difficult is it to go online at the recorder’s office and verify the proper procedure? There is important information on their website, including when your ballot is actually received. But this writer feels this process of independent voting in Arizona excludes voters from the primaries. You were included in the primary; you simply elected not to request which ballot you preferred, which was given to you at the voting center. May I suggest that you do some volunteer work ahead of the next election. I did this year and it was a great experience, especially the process of mail-in ballot signature verification. I now understand a possible reason why France eliminated mail-in ballots years ago (1975). Of course, absentee ballots should still be available (ie: health care workers, adult-care facilities, etc.). And how about a national holiday for the general elections?

Jeanne Redding

Northwest side

Diversity is a strength

Diversity among Americans, culture, ethnicity, religion, etc., is one of our greatest strengths. Complete acceptance of other people, their similarities and their differences, is also a strength. No one human group is “superior” or “inferior” to any other human group. “Superior” and “inferior” are relative terms, not absolutes.

Questions for those who hate: Why do you feel threatened by people who are different than you? Has someone in “authority” been telling you lies?

Who or what do you consider to be “authority” and why? It helps to question all “authority.”

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Let’s try something new

In light of recent news regarding all the various petitions and laws that are being argued in court, I have a seemingly radical suggestion for Arizona voters.

Rather than continuing to play the decadeslong game of Whack-a-Mole with all the unpopular tax cuts for the rich, laws that seek to restrict all aspects of our lives and poor school funding issues that the Republican-led state Legislature continues to roll out, why not stop reelecting the very Republican Legislatures that continue to create all the policies that Arizona voters seem to be objecting to?

It’s a long-term solution that is crazy enough that it just might work.

David Reynolds

East side

Orban’s CPAC speech

Yes, Viktor Orban recently spoke to CPAC in Texas. You can take from it whatever you wish, but his government is authoritarian, possibly fascist. What is more important to me is what Orban did not share with CPAC. The Hungarian government has universal health care, gun controls and the choice to have an abortion.

Toni Kane