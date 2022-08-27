Letters to the Editor: Aug. 27

Climate change

Re: the Aug. 21 letter “Leaky climate change logic.”

The letter writer was spot on. His answer to “Just because other nations build coal plants, why should we reduce emissions?” was: should we stop bailing a leaky boat if others are not bailing, too?

Global warming means we all must get in the game. There are options being considered in Congress that would, in fact, put pressure on polluting nations to cut their carbon. Put a border carbon tax on imports. Imports such as steel would find ways to avoid the carbon import tax by, for example, using renewable energy to refine that steel.

Canada and the EU are doing exactly that. And we need to have a national carbon price in order to duck under their import tax. The resistance from the carbon lobby can be overcome by voting only for those who care.

Jan Freed

Downtown

Transfer of student debt

Just to be clear, President Biden is NOT cancelling student debt. He is simply transferring the debt to all taxpayers.

Godfrey Trowbridge

Northeast side

Little school on the south side

In Greg Hansen’s Top 100 local sports teams, I was very pleasantly pleased to read about our little school on the south side, Pueblo High School. For a while I thought he forgot about our little school. Then this week he mentioned our back-to-back championships in basketball in 1977 and 1978. Their success was due to Coach Roland LaVetter and the team that included Fat Lever, Ken Martin, Jeff Moore, and the Mosley brothers. It was even mentioned in the wrestling champs the following day in the Top 100. I hope he doesn’t forget our narrow championship victory in football over Phoenix St. Mary’s.

Vicente Rivera

Northwest side

Mar-A-Lago search justified

Dear Editor: I got a look at the redacted affidavit in support of the search warrant for Mar-A-Lago (aka 1100 South Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, Florida). The blacked out portions are such as to make the affidavit largely unintelligible. Good! Keeping in mind that top secret documents are involved, one wouldn’t want foreign powers to know that these documents even exist. Nor is it a good idea to tip the potential defendant(s) as to where the Department of Justice is going in any potential prosecution.

What can be derived from the redacted affidavit is that top secret documents were being stored in insecure locations. A foreign spy could check in as a hotel guest and have at it.

Interests from the Trumpistas to the New York Times will argue we aren’t being shown enough. All in due time. The wheels of justice grind slow but exceeding fine.

Richard Sipan

Green Valley

Cost of water

I wonder why the cost of water has not been proposed as a tool for reducing consumption. When Metro Water changed their rate structure many years ago, I got rid of the grass in may backyard and reduced the quantity of flower beds. I use less water, but pay close to what I did before the rate change.

If farms in Arizona had their CAP water rates increase, they would change their irrigation practices and methods or change the quantity and type of crops they raise. Unfortunately, marginally profitable farms may go out of business. Farms with ready access to well water may supplement CAP water use or go to all well water. Well water was what many farms used in Pinal County before the CAP was constructed.

Before the CAP, Phoenix area residents and farmers used water from the canals fed by the Salt River Project. Rate increases for SRP water would be required to keep people and farms from overusing this resource.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Missing the point

Re: the Aug. 19 letter “Represent the people.”

Your elected representative is supposed to represent you as they uphold their oath of office. It is sad that this gentleman missed the point and obviously puts authoritarianism over the democratic principles on which this country was founded. Liz Cheney took the following oath of office “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same: that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion.” Too bad many of the folks of Wyoming and the gentleman from Green Valley do not understand what it takes to maintain a democracy. Cheney may have lost her election, but not her integrity and soul. We need more people like Cheney representing their constituents in an honorable and honest manner.

Wayne Kielsmeier

Foothills

Catching up on his reading

It becomes more and more interesting as information is released about documents obtained from the former president. The information comes not only from what the FBI gathered, but also what was obtained by the National Archives back in May, which Donald Trump should not have possessed. The question is what was the former president going to do with them? Very puzzling why he was hoarding all these top secret and sensitive documents, coming from a man who wouldn’t attend the daily national security briefings when he was president. Maybe he was keeping them just to catch up on his reading and see what he missed.

Fred DiNto

Northwest side

Spend money on roads, police

Silly proposals for spending Tucson’s $150 million surplus are wastes of time and ink. It should go to improved road maintenance and service departments, mainly police. Stick to basics. Don’t blow it on pet projects. Use it to improve public safety and roads.

Kim Roessler