Letters to the Editor Aug. 29

No to towering casitas
Re: the Aug. 7 article “Tucson considers allowing casitas with kitchens to ease affordable housing shortage.”
Included in the article on the Tucson proposal to allow construction of casitas was a housing proposal box that listed current draft ordinance details. The proposed square footage of an individual secondary residence, now called Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), was given, but there was no specific dimension for height.
How was a reader to know that the ADU would follow today’s code: any residential unit can be 25 feet high. Yes, what the city refers to as a “casita” could be a two-story permanent structure in a side or back yard of a single-story home in established neighborhoods. How many Tucson residents would consider that a “casita”?
As a long-term community land use advocate, I urge Tucson residents to let city of Tucson elected and employed personnel know now: The ADU ordinance needs unique height requirements. Maybe it’s 12 feet, maybe “no taller than the primary residence,” maybe some other option — but certainly not 25 feet any place, anywhere.
Ruth Beeker
Midtown
‘Nibbling’ strategies won’t solve problem
Oh, to heck with it all! I predict that in 30 years, the fields of Yuma will be brown, and those near Casa Grande will be almost barren. Lake Mead will be a pile of sand on the north side of the Hoover Dam. Las Vegas will be dark once the turbines and generators stop spinning. Then Phoenix, perhaps, LA?
Flat-earthers will lament the “it’s only a dry spell.” Carbon-based fuels will still be driving this country. So-called environmentalists will still be arguing about “recycling.”
As global water levels rise 6 to 12 inches, our legislators will still be considering enhanced federal “flood insurance” for the vacation homes of the well-to-do — while some of the neighborhoods of Brownsville to Boston become almost uninhabitable. I am so depressed at our current “nibbling around the edges” strategies.
Jerry Gerner
Oro Valley
Mandatory vaccinations
In 1957 I accompanied family friends on a trip to Sinaloa, Mexico. Upon reentering the U.S. at Nogales it was determined that my smallpox vaccination was not current. A vaccination was administered on the spot. The message was clear. Get vaccinated or stay in Mexico.
Were smallpox vaccinations effective? The disease has been eradicated to the extent that routine vaccination is no longer considered necessary.
Might COVID-19 be similarly eradicated? What might be possible medically could be impossible politically. In this hyper-politicized environment any elected official who even proposed mandatory vaccination would be crucified by the anti-vaxxers and their allies in public office, e.g. Gov. Doug Ducey.
Critical issues of public health should be decided by doctors not politicians. If anti-vaxxers had been around in the ‘50s smallpox might still be ravaging our nation.
William Thornton
Midtown
Blocking the sidewalk
In the 1990s, in a flurry of anti-homeless ordinances, the Tucson City Council passed a ban on sitting or lying on the sidewalk. This prohibition applied to downtown and the Fourth Avenue business district. The ordinance alleged that having people lying or sitting on the sidewalk hindered use of the sidewalk and posed a risk to pedestrians. Now the City Council has allowed businesses to take over large swaths of the sidewalk to use for their business. I am not opposed to businesses using portions of the sidewalk and supportive of small businesses, but want to know how a person lying or sitting on the sidewalk poses an inconvenience or risk of danger to pedestrians but having businesses take over portions of the sidewalk does not. I am asking for consistency, and propose that it is time to repeal the ordinance that criminalized sitting or lying on the sidewalk.
Paul Gattone
Midtown
Putting failure in perspective
“I read the news today, oh boy.” Over 50 years after the Beatles opened their song “A Day In the Life” with that lyric, I still find myself muttering “oh boy” after scanning the daily headlines and stories in the Star or other news sources.
“Oh boy” these days incorporates feelings of despair, hopelessness, anger, anxiety, confusion and many others. Recently, events like the pandemic, the debacle in Afghanistan and the seeming inevitability of permanent climate change elicit multiple “oh boys.”
Common to most of these events is the concept of “failure”: the failure to prepare, to act, to persuade. Obviously, failure is an innate feature of human nature and activity. Despite this, would we make any real progress as individuals or nations without it?
Let us consider the words of the great Irish writer Samuel Beckett: “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” Progress is often made in increments.
Walter Cooney
Green Valley
The definition of insanity
The greatest military and economic power in the world is in conflict with a rag-tag group of discontented “radicals.” Citizens of that powerful nation describe those rebels as “terrorists” and “traitors.” This empire brings to bear the most powerful military the world had ever seen. They quickly find themselves mired in a “low-tech” war in which their opponents use unconventional battle methods including targeting civilians that might support the “great power.”
Despite winning many battles and inflicting huge losses on the rebels it seemingly has little impact on the ability of the insurgents to continue with their attacks. The citizens of the powerful nation become disenchanted with the war as it drains the treasury of needed money and they tire of burying young men.
This is the story of the American Revolution where England learned, like many powerful countries have since, the difficulty in defeating fighters with “homefield advantage.” Yet the United States has continued this pattern time after time since WWII. It’s insanity.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
UA games: A superspreader event?
Arizona football games with thousands of full-throated screaming presumably unmasked fans will expose thousands to the delta variant of COVID-19. A preventable disaster! Demand masking: a scientific protective measure.
Ron Spark, M.D.
Downtown
Help save our schools
Arizona continues to rank at the bottom in public school funding and, unfortunately, our governor and Republican legislators want to keep it that way. They passed three tax bills specifically designed to undermine Proposition 208, despite its widespread voter support across political parties.
By redefining “high-income” brackets the wealthiest Arizonans will avoid paying an additional tax to support public schools, removing 86% of the funds promised them in Proposition 208.
Redefining “small” businesses and lowering their tax rates will remove an additional $300 million a year meant for public schools.
The schools educating the majority of our children deserve better than last place. If you agree, you can stop these bills from becoming law. By signing three petitions currently being circulated, you will help put these measures on the 2022 ballot. By voting them down, you will preserve Proposition 208 and help save our schools. Go to linktr.ee/TAGGAZ to find out where to sign.
William Yohey
Foothills
Individual responsibility
We all knew that the day would come when we would pull out of Afghanistan. Former President Donald Trump set the ball in motion 18 months ago and President Joe Biden made it abundantly clear with a promise that he would do so with a specific date. The Afghan people and all expats living and/or visiting the country knew it too. Adolescents know that the day will come when they’ll have to leave their teens. For all of us there is the knowledge that COVID-19 is a killer and failing to get vaccinated to combat it will have dire consequences. In all of these we have individual responsibilities to make a choice. I feel for the Afghan people, for the expats who might be stranded, for the teenagers who are struggling, and for unvaccinated people who have made poor decisions and are lying on death beds. Don’t blame others for the choices you have made. Take responsibility for them.