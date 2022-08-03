Letters to the Editor: Aug. 3

Open letter to Sen. Sinema

Old adage: “If you go to the prom, you should dance with the one whut brung ya.” You may not like your prom date 100%, but without your date, you wouldn’t be at the prom.

In your case, the “date” is the Democratic Party of Arizona and the “prom” is the United States Senate. The strength and values of the Democratic Party and the Democratic voters of Arizona “brung” you to the prom. You know only too well that no self-respecting Republican in Arizona would ever vote for a Democrat — so you are where you are solely because of the support of Arizona’s Democrats.

Acknowledge the occasional shortcomings of your date, but realize, too, that he has many long-comings! Disagree with him at times in private, but remember you’re at the prom because of him, so “dance with the one whut brung ya.”

Robert Dahlquist

Benson

Senate vote, sick veterans

Please remember July 28, 2022.

That’s the day 25 senators reversed their vote to deny health care to brave veterans who served our country, but succumbed to lung and other diseases resulting from breathing polluted air on military bases with toxic burn pits.

We, the voters, elected these senators to send our soldiers to war. It’s on us, when these so-called “representatives of the people” play hypocrite games, while those obedient soldiers suffer and die from their exposure to toxic fumes.

Remember this day.

Jon Sebba

Northwest side

Two-party system

Re: the July 31 article “Group wants primaries to be nonpartisan elections.”

The latest column encouraging nonpartisan primary voting is right on. Why are so many voters now Independents? Because the two-party system has failed to provide good candidates representing the majority of the voters. Hopefully a viable independent party will be born soon to remedy the partisanship that is tearing the fabric of citizenship. We should be proud of the way our country works. We should have people in office that deserve our trust and respect.

Dave Locey

Foothills

Vote for Dems

Have you noticed that not a single Republican who opposes legislation proposed by Democrats offers plausible alternative legislation? That’s because the GOP is no longer interested in compromise or in improving life for Americans. Their focus is on power, and their playbook is objection, obstruction and/or silence.

I think Republicans now fall into one of two categories: They either embrace the tactics of authoritarianism, such as the lie of “widespread voter fraud” and policies that make it harder to vote and less likely votes will matter. Or they remain silent so as not to offend disinformed constituents in order to retain their own power. The silence of these Republicans is a more insidious and — arguably — more destructive assault on our democracy.

Inflation, immigration, abortion, guns. None of that matters more than democracy. Until the GOP publicly rejects their illiberal, anti-democratic instincts, and the “crazies” within their own party, Republicans cannot be trusted with power at any level. That is why we must vote for Democrats this fall. And only Democrats.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Tremendous tips

Re: the July 31 article “Help your garden grow while saving water.”

Many thanks to Dominika Heusinkveld and everyone else who contributed to Sunday’s perfectly explained and illustrated tips on watering. The half-page, “Home & Garden” spread shared irrigation basics, rainfall averages, and website links that focus on our unique desert landscape.

The graph outlining how much and how often to water in each season, for both drought-tolerant and intolerant plants, is definitely a keeper. Thank you for the clear and concise article, but let’s still hope that Mother Nature takes over the watering duties.

Few things would be more appreciated than a big, wet finale to this summer’s monsoons.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Drugs and the border

Re: the July 31 article “Pot seizures nearly gone from Arizona.”

It does not take a brain surgeon to figure out why Mexican smugglers, with no conscience, have turned to smuggling more lethal fentanyl over marijuana. CBP seizures of marijuana have dropped dramatically, while seizures of fentanyl have risen dramatically. You can thank Democrats for this. Why? Because of their nationwide campaign to legalize marijuana, which has now occurred in many states, including Arizona. Why smuggle something that is now legal with a reduced profit?

Smuggling fentanyl pills is less bulky, there is no odor and more profits. The Border Patrol is dealing with processing about 7,000 migrants a day, which I think affords drug smugglers the opportunity to successfully get their products in. The drug cartels are loving Biden’s border policies, which have enriched them immensely. There were a record number of drug-related deaths last year, many from fentanyl. Much of fentanyl comes from China. I would bet that Biden did not even bring up the issue in his two-hour video conference meeting with China’s Xi Jinping.

Rory Smith

Marana

Bias is only one factor

Recently published opinions in the Star have commented on the bias of different news sources. Bias is one aspect of news reporting, but other aspects, such as reliability, fact verification, and editorial policies are equally important. Media literacy organizations study bias of different news and opinion sources, considering overt support for political positions as well as topic selection and word use.

They also study these other aspects. Adfontesmedia.com has a Media Chart with sources ranked on bias vs. news value and reliability. There are groupings of factual and reliable sources and ones that frequently make up stories. It’s worth checking your sources for their placement, since the chart may be helpful in finding different perspectives on issues. (Note that a source’s news and opinion programs are ranked separately.) Thus bias, by itself, may not be an issue if consumers know what it is for a particular source.

Barbara Hall