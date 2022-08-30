Letters to the Editor: Aug. 30

Hobbs, Dems pose threat

Katie Hobbs is a far-left Democrat. I believe if elected governor, she would be a threat to tens of thousands of law-abiding gun owners in Arizona. After the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling expanding individuals’ right to defend themselves outside of their homes, Hobbs said she was “outraged” by the decision. She said that “we need common-sense gun safety reform right now....” What does that mean? Universal background checks is the Democrat mantra, but not one recent mass shooter bought their firearms through some gun show “loophole.” They underwent and passed background checks. Hobbs’ web page is void of her position on firearms. What is she hiding? Does she support our Stand Your Ground law, which does not require “fleeing” first? Does she support our permitless and permitted concealed carry laws? Does she support the state Senate Democrats’ extreme SB1625 bill, that bans “assault weapons,” aka, semi-automatic rifles, and all high-capacity magazines, requires owners to make them inoperable, register them, or become a criminal?

Tom Galloway

North side

Mar-a-Lago raid

Re: the Aug. 16 letter “Mar-a-Lago raid.”

Yes, a line was crossed, many times … by Donald Trump. Why would he take any government documents to Mar-a-Lago? Trump never does anything that he doesn’t personally profit from. No one is above the law including former presidents.

Trump refuses to accept the results of a free and fair election, one that he lost by over 7 million votes. Trump incited the attack on our capitol. And remember “lock her up”?

Trump and his cronies are the authoritarian government to worry about!

Mary Jordison

Northwest side

How can Trump be good for us?

Re: the Aug. 25 letter “80% solution for conservative voters.”

I strongly disagree with the rationale in this piece. It’s true that we’ll never agree on everything our chosen candidates say. But how can a person who loves our country and believes in our form of government support someone who tries to overturn legitimate elections, who thinks their personal opinions supersede what their constituents support, and who refuses to condemn insurrectionists who threatened Congress and the security of our nation? How can the endorsement of a megalomaniac who used his presidential status to refuse to accept a legitimate electoral loss, and threatened the lawful exchange of power our country was founded on, be a good thing? He cheated, he lies, and his supporters are not to be trusted with our future.

Freedom is protected by our Constitution, not your version of God. And how is dictating what a woman can do with her body resisting government overreach?

Carol Garr

Southwest side

Do Republicans really love freedom?

I find it ironic the Republicans and our very own LD17 “freedom team” love freedom only so they can deny freedom to others.

Lane Randolph

East side

Kids ask questions

To people who think they can keep their children from learning about LGBTQ+ information: Too bad, you’re too late. Your kids know more about these issues and are more accepting of gay, lesbian and trans people than most of us adults will ever know. They probably know LGBTQ people in their neighborhoods, schools and churches. And, if you think kids in rural areas don’t know anything, the internet reaches everywhere.

There have always been LGBTQ+ people, but they hid their feelings for fear of the wrath of church or community leaders who feared anyone who was different.

Now that most of us accept gender non-confirming people, the wrong thing to do is to hide books, and information from them, and to criminalize teachers and librarians. Kids are going to ask questions. And it is up to us to let them know they are not wrong, bad or strange.

Martin Plocke

Southwest side

Another RINO

I am happy to see other RINOs are taking the road I am. I am embarrassed by the noise the Republicans make while running for office. When I discuss my opinion with a Democrat, I am asked why I don’t change parties. My answer is that I believe I can do more damage to the false Republicans by staying a Republican and voting Democrat. They have no idea how many of us are out here! So, they believe they have many registered Republicans, but hopefully, many will vote Democrat in the fall. I will not vote for any Republican that continues the lies, deceit, lack of integrity, bullies, goes against democracy, or is corrupt. Join me and lots of others to vote them out!

Sandra Fatovich

East side

Thank you, David

Re: the Aug. 27 article “Mini review of the books that keep me awake at night.”

What a jewel we have with David Fitzsimmons. Not only the really great cartoons he produces over and over again, but his weekly column and his Facebook page. Every single day he makes me laugh, makes me think and makes me glad we have him and a great daily newspaper. Thank you and David for making my day over and over again.

Bette E Richards

Northwest side

Do your research

I am tired of rogue religious groups trying to indoctrinate the minds of sensible people. This past Thursday and Friday, I noticed an ad on the ABC station between local and national newscasts. Sponsored by Catholicvote.org, the ad was trying to compare JFK’s handling of the civil rights protests and President Biden’s handling of the abortion protests. According to their sources, abortion protests are equated to the burning of two Churches in Bethesda , three Montgomery County churches and an unnamed Catholic Church . President Biden, on numerous occasions, has denounced violence of any kind. Peaceful protests are within First Amendment rights. I googled Catholicvote.org. It is a Catholic laity group founded on Catholic principles but not under the auspices of Catholic bishops. We must do our research during campaigns. I was raised Catholic, but believe God gave me a brain.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Irresponsible water use

My morning walk took me by a fire hydrant in my neighborhood where a local business’ water tank truck was filling up using a leaky hose, spewing water from the hose, hydrant and where it connected to his truck. I asked why he was filling up from there and he replied that he had a permit from the city allowing him to fill up anywhere. This is a private company’s truck, not one belonging to the city. In reaching out to this company, I got the same reply the driver had given me “We are allowed to fill up at any City of Tucson fire hydrant. The water is metered and is paid montly just like at your house.” (the misspelling of “monthly” is from their email). Even with great rains this year during our monsoons, water is still and will always be precious and to see it spilled liberally by faulty equipment is irresponsible. How much of this goes on? Who pays for the waste?

Christine Cummins

Midtown

Priorities?

Having failed miserably to achieve a multicultural global civilization guided by principles of equality, sustainability, peace and justice, we now take our savagery, our tribal distrust, our greed, and our belief in manifest destiny into space, spreading our toxicity among the stars, consuming all that we can, and poisoning the cosmos.

God help us and all that we touch.

Jeff Whitmore, Psy.D.

Midtown

Smokin’ hot letters

Re: the Aug. 26 letter “Has she gone crazy?”

Whew. This letter writer has reminded us of what letters to the editor are for: Whack. Slap. Take that!

Back in the day, a century ago, readers would march into a newsroom looking for a fight. Today they write letters like that one. Let’s hope Kari Lake picks up the challenge.

Ford Burkhart

Midtown

Roe v. Wade and foster care

I assume that all the people in the states that support outlawing abortion under any circumstances are all certified foster parents and ready to open their homes to children of many ethnic backgrounds and potential birth problems. Without any compromises such as 15-week limit, birth defects, rape, incest, danger to the mother, they must be ready to assume the responsibility for the children they are protecting. I applaud the anti-abortion proponents for all signing up to be foster parents and ready to adopt, too. They are all certified foster parents and qualified to adopt children, aren’t they?

Richard Bechtold

West side

Why keep the documents?

The media has yet to explain why the former president kept classified documents at his home. In addition to the obvious answer, I have several others. One, he never got a chance to read them while he was in office and wants to know what he missed. Two, he wants to use them as ice-breakers when he entertains. It is so hard to start conversations when you are an ex-president. Three, paper for his printer is so expensive and these papers were just going to be in storage boxes doing nothing anyway. Four, he wants his son and grandchildren to have primary documents when they write term papers. Five, Ivanka has an idea for a paper dress made with classified documents and she thinks it will sell with the MAGA crowd. Six, he misses Vlad and Kim and hopes that they will visit him if he provides reading materials. See, he wasn’t doing anything illegal with them and he hasn’t made a cent from them.

Mimi Pollow