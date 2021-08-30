Letters to the Editor Aug. 30

Urban sprawl
isn't progress
Re: the Aug. 20 article "Occupied with social issues, Tucson falls further behind."
In response to Pat Darcy's guest opinion article about how Tucson is "falling behind," I will take Tucson's approach to life any day.
What, you want more urban sprawl? More expressways and more cars while the planet is literally being destroyed by man-made climate change? Pushing more rural real estate development in places like Casa Grande when we are getting cuts in CAP water and the current approach to water is to pump more out of a declining aquifer? And, oh, what about all of those lovely Maricopa lawn and golf courses absorbing water we simply do not have?
Mike Seibold
Downtown
They're coming
after Medicare
I am an oncology nurse, and every day I see patients who are suffering from terrible forms of cancer. These are people who have had their lives upended and now must receive aggressive treatments.
Yet what gives my patients hope is the fact that we believe that one day very soon, there will be new lifesaving treatments for the various cancers they live with. Treatments that will not be toxic to their bodies and will not cause them to become shells of themselves.
Unfortunately, Congress is considering repealing a key provision in the Medicare program which will rob my patients fighting cancer of that hope. Repealing the key provision in the Medicare Part D program — the interference clause — will keep us from achieving a world where our most vulnerable will have access to cures for illnesses like cancer. We must not lose out on key investments in scientific discoveries today.
I hope our elected leaders in DC will stand for my patients and not attack our medicare program.
Taelor Martin
Foothills
Scrap the daily
COVID counter
Time for the Star to retire a relic of the past, the daily "COVID-19 in Arizona" dashboard that was formatted before we had incredibly successful vaccines and was designed to sort through the unknown and document the tragedy. It’s laughable to continue reading that that all ages and both sexes get COVID and Pima tests 8% positive while vaccination data is small-print at the bottom.
The CDC now reports that more than 94% of patients hospitalized nationwide are unvaccinated, and deaths among fully vaccinated individuals are “effectively zero.”
If we readers contract COVID and perhaps die from it, it will be in Pima County and the Star should provide us our local data. We want to see reported cases, hospitalizations, ICU COVID beds, and deaths broken down for vaccinated vs. the unvaxxed via weekly moving average.
If the Star stops counting the history of deaths and starts helping the living, the message will be obvious:
If you don’t want to get sick, get vaccinated.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Saigon exit
was messier
“It’s déjà vu all over again.” — Yogi Berra, catcher for the Yankees.
Those of you too young to remember, the exit from Vietnam, the situation in Kabul is familiar and not so bad. Then the airport was under fire and planes could not land. At the U. S. Embassy, where the helicopters landed on the roof, there were Vietnamese pressed against the embassy wall and some scaling it trying to get to the U.S. helicopters. Many were people who had worked with the Americans or tribal people, the Hmong. They were promised safety. Contrary to what we read now, it was a mess that left people vulnerable to retaliation and we still see its aftermath. For example, the Hmong are still in camps in Thailand, and those left in Laos are hunted.
Instead of a debacle, the exit from Kabul seems orderly compared with the mess in Saigon.
Mary Sasse
Northeast side
Farewell, Kabul,
and good luck
Recent reporting would have us believe Hamad Karzai International Airport encompasses the entirety of Afghanistan, although in fairness, a few reporters have noted that for most of the 4 million residents of Kabul, life goes on largely as before.
But as every other occupying power has learned, what takes place in Kandahar, Herat, Jalalabad, Kunduz, Lashkar Gah and the far-flung, outlying provinces will likely be of greater import to Afghanistan's future than what happens in insulated, isolated Kabul, let alone on the airport tarmac.
To paraphrase a Chinese proverb, "The mountains are close, the emperor far away." For those who recognize this, nothing about our 20-year mission there, including the way it is ending, should come as a surprise.
John Pasco
Northwest side