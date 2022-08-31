Letters to the Editor: Aug. 31

Religion and Supreme Court

Re: the Aug. 6 letter “Dobbs about religion.”

In his bellicose but vapid letter, the letter writer, who I believe is identifying himself as a “retired Tucson attorney,” accuses me of “ignorance” or “willful falsity” in my stating, my having read the opinion, that the Dobbs opinion was “not about religion.” The letter writer apparently has not read it or has done so and realizes it does not support his accusations, for he does not argue merits but instead engages in vitriol against the justices, which is his right, but hardly constitutes a rebuttal to facts. I challenge him or any of those making the “separation of church and state” argument to show where in the Dobbs opinion religion enters. Whether one agrees with the opinion or not, public discussion deserves more than the letter writer and others’ dislike of the justices themselves having religious faith.

John Johnson

Foothills

Misplaced border anger

To my neighbors haranguing President Joe about border problems: I agree, the situation is not ideal. But I believe your anger is misplaced. The fact is that Congress is supposed to pass laws to regulate the border and immigration. You all should be excoriating your Congress people for political chicanery, political cowardice and dereliction of duty. If my memory serves me correctly, Congress has not summoned up the courage to deal with border and immigration issues since Reagan was president. George W. Bush tried to make some headway on the issues, but the Republicans in Congress dug in their heels and obdurately refused to act.

Republicans in Congress seem to prefer to sue and let lawyers and judges do their jobs for them. If Republicans really want to get border problems solved they can get to work and pass the necessary laws. Apparently, they prefer to sit safely on the sidelines and lob fire bombs at the Democrats than step up to the plate and do their jobs.

Nancy Silberschlag

Foothills

American servicemen

Re: the Aug. 16 article “Taliban observes anniversary.”

In my view, the deplorable commitment of the Arizona Daily Star and the Associated Press to shield the Biden administration from all criticism was never so evident as in the Aug. 16 article about the Taliban’s observation of the one-year anniversary of its takeover of Afghanistan and Biden’s chaotic and disgraceful military withdrawal. There is no mention whatsoever — not one word about the 13 American servicemen and women and scores of others who lost their lives that day in one of the most embarrassing and tragic military operations in history. A shameful, but predictable piece of journalism by both the Star and the AP.

Rich Ulery

Green Valley

Is Mar-a-Lago search justified?

There are claims and counter-claims concerning top secret documents in the possession of former President Trump. It is only fair that he has an opportunity to defend himself in a court of law. Also, justice must show that no person is above the law, and national security demands that security threats be punished. Last, but not least, the American people need a resolution to this unprecedented affair.

Experts say a court trial is impossible because national security prevents sources and methods being revealed in court. I may have a solution to this problem. Select a jury composed of individuals who have top secret clearance, have never been a political appointee, and swear to be impartial. The public would not be allowed to view the proceedings, but an appropriate summary of the trial would be provided to the media.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Cost of education

Since I started as a freshman at Arizona, admittedly a little over 50 years ago, tuition is 34 times what I paid. Imagine if cars or houses had increased by that much. A year of PE and two years of a foreign language were required. Curricula should be just what is relevant to one’s major. Most four-year degrees could be done in three, a savings of 25%. There needs to be an overhaul to reduce debt students graduate with. This would be more effective than a $10,000 bailout.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

IRS to add 87,000 staff

As a retiree who has voted for both sides of the aisle, I’m disappointed many are willing to take the word of their GOP leaders as gospel about providing significant dollars for the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act.

One need not dig far to discover journalism articles about the facts for giving the IRS $78 billion over the next decade. During the past decade, Congress, and particularly the GOP, have cut the budget for IRS each year while adding new duties like issuing stimulus checks, child tax credits, foreign bank account tracking, finding Russian yachts. It seems to me the GOP does not want the IRS to go after rich tax cheats so they keep starving it. The funds are for upgrades to replace systems still on Windows XP or on paper only. Fifty-two thousand of the current 78,000 employees are eligible to retire in the next 10 years. The addition of 87,000 employees — over 10 years — is mainly for replacement, service upgrades, cutting backlogs, not a new force of IRS police!

John Szafranski

Northeast side

Candidate Rachel Jones

I do not think that most of us voters in the new Arizona Legislative District 17 agree with Rachel Jones and what I consider her extreme right-wing, quasi-religious white nationalist plans. We do not want to be forced to vote in person. She has no plans for those who cannot get there due to work, illness or disability. She is against all abortions except to save the mother’s life. So, is she OK with raped children and adults, especially disabled, being forced to carry the baby? And women who miscarry to be arrested for murder? She says she will make no concessions on the right to bear arms. So, is she OK with anyone owning and carrying any weapon, including military automatics? Will she oppose any restrictions on background checks, registration, insurance, gun locks and red-flag laws for violent criminal gun users. The more I learn about her campaign, the more she looks out of step.

John Higgins

Southeast side

100% solution for conservatives

Re: the Aug. 25 letter “80% solution for conservative voters.”

What a tender admission in the Star that the Republican slate of primary winners is so weak that conservatives should vote for the losers. From Kari Lake on down the ballot, including Blake Masters, they are election deniers, fearmongering conspirators, and culture warriors so ridiculous that the cartoon next to the letter is an apt description of the bunch.

Vote blue to start work on Arizona’s real problems.

Ted Morrison

Midtown

Overgrown vegetation

Many Tucsonans’ properties are suddenly overgrown with vegetation due to the increased rainfall. May I suggest a helpful online resource? It’s called “Pick-a-weed-ia.”

Steve Bernhardt

Midtown

Student loan forgiveness

Do those who complain about unfair student loan forgiveness forget about the massive tax breaks given to the wealthy during the previous administration?

Norlaine Sproul

Oro Valley

National Archives

My father, an archivist/historian, worked for most of his life at the National Archives. I spent many off-school days wandering the halls where our founding documents and other historical ephemera are displayed. Sometimes Dad would take me down to the stacks where all sorts of interesting (unclassified) artifacts were stored. Among my favorite items were old photographs from the Civil War. The main hallways were open to the public.

Sometimes we would watch the inauguration procession from the big windows when it was very cold in January. Of course, that was in the old days before MAGA fascists wanted to destroy the country. The “security” was a friendly officer sitting at a desk inside the entrance, no metal detectors, no high fences and certainly nobody making threats against my father. I’m very grateful that Dad is no longer here to witness the cult of ignorance and madness that is threatening our existence.

Jessica Hamdan

West side

Foothills school board election

As part of a military family with children in District 16 schools, I have a vested interest in November’s Catalina Foothills School District school board election. Military families relocate frequently and cannot always participate in local politics. However, the decisions of elected school boards directly impact our children’s educational experiences.

Military parents have limited choice in where we live and send our children to school. My spouse and I chose to live within CFSD because this community has shown a longstanding commitment to consistent, high-quality public education. Other military families take advantage of open enrollment in CFSD for the same reason.

As Thrive4CFSD, Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert will maintain this vital commitment to public education. Their vision, “every student has an equal opportunity to thrive,” includes military students within and outside district boundaries. The Back To Basics platform discriminates against military families (among others) by discouraging open enrollment and undermining diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Catalina Foothills residents can support military families by voting Thrive4CFSD on Nov. 8.

Carrie Clancy