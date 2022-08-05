Letters to the Editor: Aug. 5

NRA might get what it wants

The NRA (I am a life member) has been pushing the narrative that the Second Amendment is mainly about giving Americans the right to bear arms against the illegal overreach of the federal government. People have the right to all firearms because they need to be able to fight the oppression of our national leadership.

I think the people in this country who have the best case for being oppressed by our government are the people of color, and minorities of all kinds. Somehow, I don’t think the NRA leadership really wants millions of armed Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, or Jewish people running around with AR-15s and a ghost gun Glock. And a lot of women mixed in also. A true conservative’s worst nightmare.

Arming the people against government tyranny might not have the consequences the NRA intended.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Politics, Yuma border wall

U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security announced that it will complete four “gap” sections of border wall at Yuma where thousands of migrants have been streaming through. Sen. Mark Kelly lobbied the Biden administration for this. However, start-up construction will take months or longer as environmental impacts and contractor bidding need to be done.

I do not believe for one minute that Biden, maybe even Kelly, care about border security. What Biden cares about is getting Kelly re-elected and not losing a Senate seat in Arizona to a Republican. Border security is a major issue among voters in this state. Kelly had previously asked the Biden administration not to lift Title 42, which has been used to remove about 50% of those apprehended by the Border Patrol. Lifting Title 42 likely would have meant even more migrants illegally entering Arizona, politically harming Kelly. He was saved by a federal judge, who placed a stay on the administration’s ending Title 42.

I believe politics, not border security, were involved here.

Dorothy Monroe

Sierra Vista

Poor candidates

Re; Aug. 4 article “Lake claims victory in GOP gov. primary.”

Laughably absurd, Thursday’s headline reads “Lake claims victory.” Well, of course she did, just like she did before the election, and now before all the votes have been counted, all the while screaming election fraud, and of course with no evidence. Trump BS 101.

Among a cast of pathetic and unqualified candidates, Arizona primary voters have selected the worst of them imaginable. Shameless Trumper Lake, proud Oath Keeper Mark Finchem, and Thiel puppet Blake Masters, all still spewing the “Big Lie,” all still with zero evidence. What an embarrassment for Arizona. This is a dangerous and appalling assault on truth, integrity and democracy itself. Our only hope is that the general population will make more intelligent and informed choices this November.

Stanley Steik

Midtown

Treasury Bonds

Re: the July 30 article “Stop inflation: Buy US savings bonds.”

In his fine letter in the Star, the writer advises consumers to stop spending recklessly and that “the Treasury should offer savings bonds and other incentives for consumers to hold onto their money instead of spending it.”

Excellent advice! Actually, the Treasury is offering some really good deals on bonds with guaranteed high-percentage returns. I am not a financial advisor, so I recommend interested parties to check out Treasury Bonds with their experts of choice and to google “Treasury Bonds” in order to research these interesting opportunities.

Jerry Helm

Northwest side

Call your senators

Re: the July 28 article “Senate leaders agree on budget.”

This article reported on a U.S. Senate bill to address inflation, health care, energy and climate. The Inflation Reduction Act also ensures that the largest corporations and the wealthiest households pay a fair share, while cutting the federal deficit by $300 billion.

The bill combats climate change by supporting clean power, clean transportation and cutting-edge technologies such as carbon capture. Independent analysis estimates a 31%-44% reduction of carbon pollution by 2030. Transitioning from fossil fuels will improve air quality, put gasoline price shocks in the rear view mirror, and support Arizona’s future as a clean-energy powerhouse.

Every Senate vote is needed. Ask Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly for their support now. A quick phone call allows you to leave a message. It’s fast, simple, and it might be the single-best thing you do today to support Arizona’s future. Sinema 202-224-4521 and Kelly 202-224-2235.

Michael Collins

North side

Who is unkind?

Re: the Aug. 1 letter “More than unkind words.”

I’ll point out to the letter writer that if she is so offended by rude, crude and degrading commentary, she need look no further than the person she so avidly supports: Donald Trump. His childish, vulgar and vicious attacks on those who oppose his self-serving goals are rocket fuel for “hate and division.”

Aside from that, neither she nor anyone else is being “demeaned” by other Americans, unless by that she means folks who are not sucked into QAnon-type lies and conspiracies. The sad truth is that the cancer of Trumpism has created a radicalized cult within what used to be a functioning Republican Party. How in the world have hateful people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Mark Finchem and their ilk taken hold of Republican thought? Remember, Trump himself said, “I love the poorly educated.”

Hope Gastelum

East side

Road repair

How nice that Oracle Road between Ina and Magee is being resurfaced. This has already been done on Oracle almost all the way to River Road. However, it seems it’s more important to put sidewalks, a many months’ job, instead of resurfacing Oracle between River and Ina, a road seemingly ridden on by tanks. I’ve lived in the area for six years, drive on Oracle between River and Ina almost daily, and in this time have seen maybe a dozen or two pedestrians on that stretch, whereas innumerable cars drive it every day. What am I missing?

Duane Harpet

Northwest side

President Joe

For all you Biden bashers on both the left and the right — a few words — and for those of you on the left, shame on you. President Joe is a good and decent, hard-working, God-fearing man who has given most of his life in service to our country. He has a deep well of wisdom, knowledge and insight that he has gleaned through decades of faithful service. Even now when most people his age are enjoying leisure and travel, hobbies and plenty of R&R, he continues to serve.

I’m not saying he’s some perfect plaster saint — no, he’s just a man who gets up every day and labors mightily to make our country better and to make life better for the American people. He doesn’t get on the internet just to whip up more frenzied outrage with boorish bombast or see how big a Twitter following he can gin up. And I wish to God there were more like him in D.C. and around the country.

Nancy Silberschlag

Foothills

Be nice and hot, pass SB 1068

I am a 95-year-old woman who has lived in Tucson since 1960. I know hot. One other thing I know is that there isn’t much of being nice to each other these days.

I encourage Congress to pass the Heat Illness and Fatality Prevention Act of 2021, which requires safety/health standards to protect folks who work outside in the heat.

In high school, I detasseled corn during a hot Illinois summer. The farmer gave us salt tablets and made sure we drank water.

Later in life, I went with the women from my church to help the families of the migrant workers who were working in the cotton fields in Marana. I saw how hard the men worked.

All these years later and we still do not have protections for those folks who work outside when it is hot.

Give an old woman hope that those of us who love the desert can be nice and hot. Pass Senate Bill 1068.

Ruth Kempe

Southeast side

Thank you, Star

Editor of the Star,

Thank you for such good reporting and good news coverage. Thank you for cartoons that speak more than thousands of words. Thank you for Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces.

I don’t know how you have held the capacity for such a newspaper together in these difficult days, but you have and I’m grateful.

Michael J. Bruwer

Midtown

The PACT Act

During the final vote on the PACT Act, 11 senators voted no to boost health care for veterans exposed to toxins during war. Does not that action render meaningless any future “thank you for your service” utterance to veterans by those 11?

Larry Gray