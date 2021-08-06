Letters to the Editor Aug. 6

Typhoid Mary wannabes
Isaac Asimov, the late professor of biochemistry and world-renowned science fiction author, warned us back in 1980 of a “Cult of Ignorance” which had been forming in our country. Since then, it’s grown into a nationwide sect of anti-intellectualism that has motivated crackpot ideas from people who range from anti-vaxxers to those who think Trump is an agent of God. These people believe that access to information — regardless of its validity — is equal to a broad education and acquired wisdom. To them, science was just a boring class they either ditched or skated through and is now just another nuisance to ignore or hate.
Today the world is battling a pandemic and plagued by Typhoid Mary wannabes who refuse to do what is best for themselves or for others. I just hope they aren’t occupying all the hospital beds when rational people need them.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Protect the Grand Canyon
The Grand Canyon Protection Act, S. 387, introduced by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, would prevent uranium mining on 1 million acres surrounding the Grand Canyon National Park. These lands have long been sought for uranium mining, a practice that puts the land and ecosystems at risk of toxic contamination.
This bill would still allow for multi-use of the landscape: logging, grazing and outdoor recreation. Arizona sportsmen’s groups are supportive of this initiative to protect our game species in the area. With the nation’s goal of protecting 30% of public lands and waters by 2030, conserving this large swath of land will help accomplish this goal.
As an angler and the president of the Arizona Council of Trout Unlimited, I commend our elected officials from Arizona who are working to protect these lands and waters from the irreversible harm of uranium mining in this region. There is clear evidence that the benefits simply do not outweigh the risks to water and wildlife.
Steve Reiter
Midtown
Library funding, infrastructure
In support of the Build America’s Libraries Act, co-sponsored by Representatives Ruben Gallego, Raúl M. Grijalva and Tom O’Halleran, it must be noted that public and tribal libraries provide many services that should be easily accessed by all of our country’s people. As a major source of education, digital access and career readiness, these libraries are significant support for preserving democracy in our country on a daily basis. This bill must be passed to protect our country’s professed values of inclusion, equity, diversity and accessibility.
Mila Aroskar
West side
Republicans are not your saviors
Someone, please explain why Republican governors across the country are banning masks, disparaging the vaccine, encouraging full capacity in restaurants, bars, pubs, concerts and other entertainment locations that draw large crowds? Especially since those most likely in danger of catching the delta strain are non-vaxxers, primarily Republicans who then blame President Biden for “doing nothing against the virus,” which they are propagating.
Republicans against a woman’s right to choose are often for the death penalty, against funding education and medical care to help those very children, and pro-war for other than national concerns, killing foreign children.
Nowhere does the Constitution authorize the federal government to make criminal laws except in rare cases like treason, piracy and counterfeiting. States make laws against murder, rape, assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, arson and trespassing. Abortion is a Constitutional right. The federal government and states should no more make laws concerning abortion than they should be issuing parking regulations in downtown Tucson.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Eviction prevention funding
Re: the Aug. 1 article “Tenants’ anxiety high as eviction ban ends.”
Some folks need to be fired — period! Not disbursing the eviction prevention funds in a timely manner is inexcusable. Pima County has only satisfied 20% of the claims in over four months since the funding became available. The stress experienced by the renters and the landlords is unconscionable. Obviously the workers responsible, and their supervisors, are not up to the task. Get rid of them and hire people who care. The same is true across Arizona.
Jerry Knoski
East side
Let’s focus on climate change
As our summer days spike in heat with new records set again this year and we continue to experience the effects of a long-term drought, Arizona residents know that we in the desert are on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Congress is currently working on funding packages — these must include strong provisions for mitigating climate change, and it is imperative that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema support that funding to act boldly on climate change.
What Congress has proposed putting toward climate resiliency in the infrastructure bill is paltry and insufficient for the scale of turnaround we need. As U.S. climate envoy John Kerry pleaded recently for faster action on climate by world leaders, he noted, “time is running out.”
These leaders, our own Congress-people, have to act courageously and immediately to enact bills and budgets proportionate to the catastrophe we face, and embody leadership to avoid the most disastrous consequences of climate change, for our economy, ability to thrive and justice to those most impacted in our state.
Catalina Ross
Downtown
State vaccine, mask mandate
Gov. Doug Ducey has shown his true colors. His anti-mask/anti-vaccine policies mean he does not care about the health and well-being of the citizens he dutifully serves.
Instead, he is putting the health of everyone in Arizona in jeopardy. His defiance of both scientific and CDC guidelines in the face of the delta variant, sends a clear message: Just die already.
Kudos to TUSD for defying Gov. Ducey, and siding on clear guidelines: Masks and vaccinations work!
How irresponsible of the state’s chief executive to completely ignore the science, and fall victim to the QAnon conspiracy theories. I guess this is what you get when you elect a sycophant.
I will say this much for Ducey — like Kyrsten Sinema, he has made me regret my vote. Voters, remember this come election time.
Wayno Guerrini
Northwest side
Vaccinate workers in health care
It was disconcerting to see Banner health-care workers protesting Banner’s decision to require workers to be vaccinated. It is a strange irony that health-care workers who are on the front line of caring for COVID patients don’t think it is necessary to receive the vaccine.
Beyond the ignorance of this resistance is also the danger posed to current patients in the hospital. I would sincerely hope that none of those protesting are working on a pediatric unit. How disturbing for parents to know someone caring for their unvaccinated child could potentially spread COVID to their child. Unless these health-care workers know something the rest of us don’t, either get vaccinated or stop working at Banner. An already suspicious public needs better role models.
John Kautz
Midtown
TUSD Board steps up
Re: the Aug. 5 article “TUSD to require masks for all students, staffers.”
Bravo to the Tucson Unified School District Board for being real leaders in this time of indecision. It’s about time people put in leadership roles took their roles seriously and stand up to the morally and ethically bankrupt state Legislature and governor.
It is time that care is shown for the lives of children and needing safe schools. Mandating masks is the right step.
Why is the governor more concerned about overturning Roe v. Wade, when the problems of life today are so imminent because of COVID? But that’s right, we need to get more bodies out there and stop caring for them as Republicans continue to do.
I sure hope come election time that the survivors see who works for people’s safety and who has cast our fate to the money-makers. Businessmen in the U.S. are only concerned about bottom line, not the lives of employees.
Carl Olson
West side
Couldn’t be prouder
Re: the Aug. 5 letter “Shame on America.”
In response to this letter I say that I couldn’t be prouder.
What does it say to the athletes from repressive regimes and the rest of the world that an American can stand on the world’s largest stage and call out their government for injustices with little fear of imprisonment or worse? After years of training to reach the pinnacle of their sport, the main risk is financial. They risk the loss of sponsors that might be afraid to offend Americans that don’t understand what being American means.
Guy Rovella
Midtown
Take a bow
Our Sen. Kyrsten Sinema takes a bow, or a curtsy, for working to get a viable infrastructure bill. Where she really excels is double speak. She advertised on TV that she supports the “For The People Act” and refuses to negotiate the elimination of the filibuster in order to pass it.
She claims the filibuster is needed for bipartisanship. Instead of inane arguments why the filibuster is needed for the Senate to function, I’d appreciate her response as to how she would make the Senate work with the filibuster.
Is bipartisanship only a photo op?
Barbara Moore
East side