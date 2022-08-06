Letters to the Editor: Aug. 6

Kari Lake – a cautionary tale

Former mainstream media TV news reporter Kari Lake’s astonishing reinvention of herself as an avid Trumpian candidate for governor of Arizona — gushing lies, conspiracy theories and scorn for “fake news” as profusely as the master himself — is, not surprisingly, the subject of much political commentary. One pundit referred to her courting of Trump’s endorsement as choosing to “ride the tiger.”

I couldn’t help thinking of the following famous limerick:

“There was a young lady of Niger,

Who smiled as she rode on a tiger.

They returned from the ride

With the lady inside,

And the smile on the face of the tiger”

Ann Shoben

Northeast side

Vote theft

As a voter who voted for our president, I think the Arizona AG is derelict in his duty by not charging the fake electors who attempted to steal my vote, by filing a fake certificate of electors.

Republicans can whine and make up claims about election fraud. The real and self-incriminating case is what the GOP tried here and in several other states.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Does Griner now respect US?

I’ll begin by saying I am so sorry that Brittney Griner is being held in a Russian jail. Jail is bad enough, but when it is in another country, it’s many times worse. That being said, I am shocked that she is pleading for U.S. officials to help her and bring her home.

Isn’t this the same person who defiantly stated that the national anthem was outdated and that this country was hopelessly backward? Funny isn’t it, that your perspectives change when you are troubled and want help.

I also question the media’s use of her situation as being “illegally detained.” Last I heard she was “arrested” for narcotics, not detained from a basketball game. Of course, the Russian judicial system is different than ours, but we really cannot argue against every practice that they have in place. When she inevitably gets out, soon I hope, I trust that her belief in this nation is improved. We all agree we are flawed but still the best we know of.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Advice from a Brit

In the days after our state was visited by the most vile, corrupt, incorrigible and contemptible human being this country has ever voted into public office, I thought it would be appropriate to remind the Star’s readers of the shrewd quote delivered by U.S. Representative and Vice Chair of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, Liz Cheney, during the hearing on July 21 when she quoted Ronald Reagan’s most ardent ally, Margaret Thatcher: “Let it never be said that the dedication of those who love freedom is less than the determination of those who would destroy it.”

Tim Kennedy

Oro Valley

Historically, US similar to Putin

Re: the July 23 letter “Ukrainian war articles.”

The writer wonders why the West doesn’t act while Putin tries to eradicate everything Ukrainian.

Perhaps the West doesn’t know how to preserve cultures. Perhaps the West is more adapted to destroying cultures.

Our history is full of U.S. attempts to overthrow established, even democratic, governments overseas.

The “Banana Republics’ in Central America, Iran, Vietnam. All in the interests of profit.

Further back, we have our “own” country, where we tried for years to obliterate the Native population of this vast land.

Historically, we seem more aligned with Putin than Ukraine; we just don’t want to admit it.

Ken Chernock

Northwest side

Abortion, the Constitution

Re: the July 24 letter “Missing from the Constitution.”

“Abortion missing from the Constitution” is just a cover-up. The dismissal of Roe by the Supreme Court was a theological ruling and has nothing to do with any law, let alone the Constitution. It is wrong to allow them to impose their religious beliefs on an entire nation. This, in fact, is forbidden by the Constitution! With that dangerous precedent in place, they can now get away with anything they want. The Supreme Court is now above the Constitution.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Dobbs about religion

Re: the July 27 letter “No religion in Dobbs opinion.”

As a retired Tucson attorney, the July 27 letter either totally misses the boat (ignorance) or is a bad joke (willful falsity). The six Supreme Court justices supporting Dobbs may be tools of the far right, working for them, but they are not stupid. They know the constitutional separation of state and religion precludes their openly basing Dobbs on religion, so they attack Roe v. Wade as badly decided and construct a new legal “test” to determine what rights Americans have under the Constitution.

There is no basis found in the Constitution for this new “test,” created to remove rights from Americans that were recognized long ago. Reading the Constitution under this new “test” is a frozen and literal reading, making the Constitution a dead document, and not the living document that our evolving country needs. Ruling that a person begins life immediately upon conception is truly a Catholic belief, long held by the Catholic Church, and it is contrary to many other religions. That is why Dobbs is all about religion.

Steve Cox

Northwest side

Election and democracy

Re: the Aug. 3 article “Festival of democracy gone these days.”

Tim Steller’s recent column reported that several Republican candidates for state office declared they would not have certified the 2020 election. This is despite the fact that every allegation made was proven false, and that even Cyber Ninjas ultimately found that President Biden’s win was legitimate. (This did not of course stop former President Trump from telling a rally in Georgia the same day that their investigation proved he won Arizona by a landslide.)

What this essentially means is that these individuals are declaring their willingness to violate their oath of office and destroy our nearly 250-year-old tradition of democracy, for political expediency and on the basis of lies being promulgated by the former president. I hope that Republican voters consider this when casting their votes.

Abraham R. Byrd III

North side

Rule of law? Or anarchy?

The United States, since its inception, has been guided by the ideal of the rule of law. The rule of law has been defined as a principle under which persons, institutions and entities are accountable to laws that are publicly enacted, equally enforced, independently adjudicated and are consistent with principles of human rights. While Arizona’s election laws clearly meet that definition, Trump-endorsed candidates like Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have announced that they will not abide by election results unless they are the winners. Refusing to abide by the rule of law is not patriotism; it is anarchy. Voting for candidates who refuse to accept election results unless they win will not make America great — it will help destroy the institutions and principles that are at the very heart of our system of government.

Karen Harris

Northwest side

This country in trouble

If you observe, even casually, you will see that this country is in trouble. The border is currently not a border, but a welcome gate to all. Over 100,000 young people are dying of fentanyl overdoses this year. Criminals continue to commit crimes at a brazen and unprecedented rate because they know there are no ramifications. Inflation is devastating to the lower and middle class. The goal of total green energy is misguided and foolish. Biden, Harris, Buttigieg, Mayorkas, and Garland, along with numerous others in the present administration are inept and incompetent. The fringe left is leading the administration into an abyss that destroys all this country stands for.

And you wonder why the majority of our population are dismayed, disgusted, and want a change. This mess cannot be blamed on Trump, although the Democrats are using him as their potential lifeline, but the rope is nearly severed.

Loyal M. Johnson Jr.

Oro Valley

Recession under Biden

The Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that the gross domestic product contracted by .09% in the second quarter. This follows a 1.6% negative GDP growth report for the first quarter and technically meets the definition of a recession.

The Consumer Confidence Index is at a 1½-year low. New homes sales are down, which will have a trickle effect on other sectors of the economy. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by another .75 basis points, making borrowing more expensive. Jobs growth has been robust, but many of the jobs have been in the low-paying hospitality sector. Inflation is at a 40-year high.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen have said they do not believe we are in a recession. These same folks said last year that inflation was “transitory.” Sen. Manchin has now caved to Democrat activists’ threats and intimidation by announcing support for a mini-Build Back Better package, containing new taxes on corporations. How brilliant during a recession!

Michael Wayne