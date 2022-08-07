Letters to the Editor: Aug. 7

Republicans and your future

I’ve impatiently worked on climate change issues for 35 years. Believe now? Not so Republicans. NOAA’s data indicate, in the last 15 years (to 2019), 156 separate billion-dollar climate disasters occurred in the U.S, costing $1.16 trillion total in damages. Republicans remain silent on suffering, costs or causes. Children grasp what’s happening, but the GOP? No action. Instead, they obstruct and fight corporations’ attempts to reduce their contributions to global catastrophe. Why? Who funds these characters? They have no party platform, yet this is our world war now and we’re losing! We desperately need federal action. Since actions speak loudest, look what Republican tactics actually do that harken history. They divert attention from real climate and social crises to promote fear, anger toward the “other.” They inculcate press outlets with calculated lies and help to normalize violence. What are Republican objectives? Within 30 years, the planet’s conditions will be unimaginable. If you care, do your research before voting. Beware. Be aware.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

What could be worse?

As one of the millions of people who have watched all eight Jan. 6th Select Committee hearings, I have been horrified by the unlawful and destructive actions of former President Donald Trump, his supporters in Congress and his sycophants. Like so many others, I was encouraged to learn that the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump is in full swing.

I now appreciate that Attorney General Merrick Garland is proceeding slowly and methodically to build the case against the disgraced former president, the person responsible for inviting violent insurrectionists into the Capitol and undoing our citizenry’s trust in our political processes.

The fact that Trump is still broadcasting the "Big Lie" and people are still acting as if it were true is a further travesty of justice. If a criminal case brought against Trump fails like his two impeachments (that would have prevented January 6th from ever happening), he will be further emboldened. So, never ask: “What could be worse?”

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

Why semiautomatics?

Re: the July 27 letter "Why semiautomatic guns?"

A letter writer last week asked, "Why semiautomatic guns?" Well, me being retired military and a weapons instructor, I do believe I can answer that. While the letter writer is partially right that most hunters use bolt action rifles, it's really a matter of personal preference. Some hunters simply don't like a bolt gun. They would rather hunt with a pump action, a break open, a lever action, or a semiauto rifle. Remington makes a very good five-shot semiauto for hunting. They also make a good semiauto shotgun for upland bird hunting. When I'm hunting, I like to carry a large bore revolver. I've put more meat on the table with that than my rifle.

When it comes to personal protection, again it's a matter of preference. If you don't like a semiauto, then you will lean more toward a revolver. Me, I carry a semi for protection. Personal choice.

Steven Barker

East side

Stimulus checks

It is now August, the federal government and YouTubers have been saying for quite a while the sad state of the economy and how it is hurting the American people who are trying to pay bills and shop for groceries. You shouldn't believe anything either of them are saying. This administration is helping other countries and their people while the American people have to choose between gas, food and what bills they can pay this month. Politicians have lost sight of who they need to help because they are no longer in touch with the average American because they are unable to relate to the issues they are facing. If you always have enough to eat, then you really don't understand hunger. There were promises made and not fulfilled and now they're dangling stimulus money, which is a good example of "Dollar short and a day late."

Thomas Fletcher

Southwest side

Overruling people's initiatives

Re: the July 28 letter "We the people deserve respect."

Great thanks to the letter writer for pointing out the seat and nature of political power as delineated in the Arizona Constitution: "All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed."

I can only wonder why the laws passed to overrule the people's initiatives to fund schools, raise taxes on the wealthiest earners and overturn school voucher legislation have not been challenged in court as unconstitutional. The legal implications seem obvious.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Grateful to neighbors

We are so grateful and thankful to our wonderful neighbor ladies and to 911 who helped us during a difficult situation. It is with tears in our eyes that we say a very special "Thank You."

Michael and Estelle Farr

East side

Women athletes should protest

As the Dobbs v. Jackson United States Supreme Court ruling relegated women to a second-class status with voting rights, I hope that the UA women's sports programs protest this egregious denial of rights by wearing black and pink armbands this year. This should start with the exhibition match that Arizona women's soccer team has at Flagstaff on Aug. 7.

The women's volleyball athletes should wear these armbands starting at the Red/Blue scrimmage on Aug. 20. And all through the season, the women should wear the armbands during their respective sport's competitions.

If this is not done, then kneeling during the national anthem seems appropriate.

Nobody remembers that at the 1968 Summer Olympics Tommie Smith won the 200 meters in 19.83 seconds or that John Carlos was third with a 20.10 seconds timing. Hardly any nonsports fan remembers what team Colin Kaepernick played for in 2016. But their actions are lingering symbols of protest and reminder of what still needs to be culturally rectified.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Inflation Reduction Act

Re: the Aug. 2 full-page paid ad on page A6

With a full-page ad in this newspaper, the Chamber of Commerce is asserting that the Inflation Reduction Act will tank Arizona's economy. Closing some indefensible tax loopholes, they assert, will kill investment in Arizona. This is part of their big lie called "trickle down economics." We are supposed to believe that tax cuts for corporations and the rich will "trickle down" to the rest of us (no, it does not).

What will tank Arizona's economy is climate change. Water inflows to Lake Powell were 32% of normal during the last water year. That is apocalyptic! To keep the Colorado System from crashing, Reclamation will soon announce water allocation cuts of about 4 million acre-feet. And y'all don't think this is going to kill some jobs?

Gary Thacker

Midtown

Pelosi the globetrotter

Would anyone please explain to me why Nancy Pelosi is in Asia with her entourage of people doing what? The United States has embassies and diplomats in each of the countries she is visiting. In these embassies, specialized personnel attend to the matters what she is attempting to do in her “public relations free travel spree.”

Recently, I heard where President Joe Biden and the president of China held six video conferences on what international concerns there are between the two countries. These video zoom conferences were arranged by I expect a team of specialists that do this type of work.

I used to have to do “cost benefit analysis” to justify expenses above my pay grade. How much money is the taxpayer paying for Nancy’s globe trot? Who is her superior? Does she have a blank check to go and do whatever she wants?

I now understand tensions are on alert between China, Taiwan and the United States.

Please help me understand.

Edward LeGendre

East side

Clueless about abortion

Re: the Aug. 1 letter "A beautiful choice."

I wonder if the writer of this "poem" can even begin to understand its appalling nature for a woman in the difficult situation of an unplanned, unwanted pregnancy. Even though I understand there are plenty of women (sadly) in the forced-birth camp, it is extra grotesque to read something like this from a man who is absolutely clueless as to what is involved for a woman in going through a pregnancy and birth. How dare he insinuate himself into something he is so ignorant of and then pass judgement on top of it. Absolutely outrageous. Many, many people do not share the view of personhood for products of conception at 8-10 weeks, the point at which the majority of terminations occur. The letter writer is entitled to his views, so if he doesn't believe in abortion, then, by all means, sir, don't have one.

Hope Gastelum