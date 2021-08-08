Letters to the Editor Aug. 8

The Gaslighting Begins
Gaslighting is an attempt at self-preservation and maintenance of power and control. It is in full play, as the GOP responds to the heroic testimony of Capitol Police officers Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Harry Dunn about the violent insurrection of Jan. 6. GOP congressmen and Fox News pundits are banded together hoping to create a false narrative that will keep the brave officers and Democratic supporters in the wrong.
Rep. Andrew Clyde called the Jan 6 event “a normal tourist visit.” On Fox News, Laura Ingram belittled their testimony as “theatrics intended to produce an emotional response.” She even issued mock awards for their performances. Rep. Jim Banks suggested Nancy Pelosi is to blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection. The majority of GOP legislators have shown no empathy and no remorse. Sound familiar? It is right out of Trump’s playbook! By supporting a full investigation of truth about planning and implementation of the Jan. 6 attack we will help to preserve democracy. It is the very least we can do!
Francine Crist
Oro Valley
Vaccines have a record of helping
If one goes to the CDC.gov website you will see commonly used vaccines. Most are familiar names such as smallpox, chickenpox, measles, polio, tetanus, annual flu shots, etc. Why is the COVID-19 vaccine questioned by so many people? Our list of vaccines has saved millions of lives, and prevented serious illness over the last century. Why would anyone believe that COVID-19 does not exist or is not lethal? The only reason I can fathom for the blindness and ignorance is when we make medical treatment of communicable diseases a political issue. My qualifications for making this observation is that I can read and I know the difference between credibility and conspiracy.
Richard Bechtold
West side
TUSD teaching anarchy
Tucson Unified School District’s recent decision to institute mask mandates for the coming school year in open defiance of the law prohibiting it is setting an alarming example to the very students they are responsible for educating that if you don’t agree with a law it is OK to just raise your middle finger and ignore it.
There are established ways the change laws that do not involve anarchy.
It’s no wonder TUSD enrollment continues to decline with this kind of attitude at the top echelon of the school board. I would not send a child to be taught by these people either.
Wayne Rossi
Northwest side
School opening
I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD board for defying our infector in chief Gov. Doug Ducey’s orders to not mandate masks for children in schools. I am a retired teacher and have three grandchildren returning to school who are not old enough yet for the vaccine. They are vulnerable to the contagious and lethal delta variant which is responsible for the current “children’s pandemic” erupting among us. Thanks also and especially to all the teachers and school personnel working to keep my grandkids safe.
Cheryl Lockhart
Northwest side
Thank you, TUSD board
I breathe a sigh of relief as my grandchild heads to first grade after spending kindergarten on Zoom. Thank you to the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board for standing on the side of safety for kids and staff by requiring masks. TUSD followed the evidence. A Pima County Health Department July 29 advisory said that Pima County has substantial transmission and “strongly recommends that all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools wear masks indoors at all times during school regardless of vaccination status.” In addition, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association in its July 29 ”Children and COVID-19: State Data Report” reports that Arizona COVID youth illness rate is seventh worst in the nation. When kids are tested for COVID in Arizona now 17.5% of their tests are positive. Of the 11 states reporting Arizona is second worst.
Thanks to TUSD for safeguarding children and staff and their families.
Kay Davis
Southwest side
Masks, yes or no?
I would like to say in the wake of all this mask mandate debate: Wake up, people. We are not debating the right to a dress code. This is a national health crisis. Listen to the doctors and medical professionals around you, not politicians! Your children will thank you. This is life and death.