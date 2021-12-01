Letters to the Editor Dec. 1: Tucson opinions on Rittenhouse verdict, speed limit on the Loop, local off-duty police too rough

International Friends of Tucson
Re: the Nov. 29 article “UA international enrollment highest ever.”
The Arizona Daily Star reported that international student enrollment at the U of A is higher today than ever before. International Friends of Tucson is a decades-old non-profit organization that pairs international students attending the university with Tucson individuals and families to share interests, cultures, and to have fun. The only obligation is to do some kind of social activity together once a month over the course of the academic year — meet for coffee, attend a movie, go for a hike. We are very much interested in expanding our pool of Tucson hosts that match with international students. We strive to recruit hosts that reflect the amazing diversity of our Southwest community and encourage individuals and families of all backgrounds and ethnicities to join. Please explore our website, ifriendstucson.org and consider signing up to become a host.
Randy Spalding and Pat Gilma, Co-Chairs, International Friends of Tucson
Guilty in which court?
Re: the Nov. 29 letter “Rittenhouse is guilty!”
This letter was reportedly written by a retired criminal justice specialist, this person declares Rittenhouse guilty five times. Count them: “guilty of having his mother drive him,” “guilty of going to Kenosha,” “guilty of thinking,” “guilty of shooting three people to defend himself” and the fifth, just plain “guilty.” The writer wants him even more guilty but the trial judge properly did not consider those actions which occurred outside Wisconsin’s jurisdiction in Illinois, or the driving habits of the mother. He also dismissed the weapons charge due to the irrefutable, written fact it did not apply. As individual citizens of this country we may not agree with the decisions rendered by a court, but absent appellate reversal are bound to accept them. Equally instilled in our justice system is the basic, and in this case the forgotten, tenet that a person is innocent until proven guilty.
Tom Hansen
Police action too much
Re: the Nov. 28 article “The limits of self-policing.”
This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I just watched the video also. This officer is a timebomb. He has no reason to be a police officer. Is this an example of Tucson’s finest? He should certainly not be carrying a firearm. The anger is evident. It is only a matter of time before he causes real injury (or worse) either in the line of duty or off duty. Tucson is certainly risking lawsuits now and in the future. Any injuries will be on the hands of the police administration and the city. By the way, the officer was not charged, but one woman was. Unbelievable! If I, or another citizen, attacked these women we would be in jail.
Dale Hutchings
Police brutality here in Tucson
Re: the Nov. 28 article “The limits of self-policing.”
Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Culinary Dropout was reminiscent of the George Floyd incident, and it was quite shocking to see a man pin two women down (in very uncomfortable positions) over a parking lot disagreement. This man obviously flew off the handle over something insignificant. If he gets that angry while off-duty over something so small, I shudder to think of what he may do while on duty in a much more serious situation.
The Tucson Police Department cannot condone this type of behavior and owes it to the citizens of Tucson to revoke his peace officer license. If that is all that happens to him, he will be fortunate. If I were in the victims’ shoes, I would be pressing charges and hiring an attorney.
Sarah Walker
Spend time on what actually matters
Re: the Nov. 29 article “Dems weaponize the initiative process.”
Mr. Hoffman’s latest diatribe has to be a bad joke on his part. He accuses Arizona Democrats of weaponizing the initiative process. That would be cute, except that it’s the GOP legislative majorities who are passing horrible legislation disguised as budget reconciliation.
Arizona voters have sided with the petitioners in so many circumstances because the GOP leadership in this state keeps trying to push garbage through in a broken process (see the latest Arizona Supreme Court rulings). If they would spend more time funding education, roads, water infrastructure, etc. and less time on election audits, telling schools what not to teach, and devising ways to keep counties and local governments from their rightful share of state revenues, this would negate the need for any citizens to have to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures to stop this legislative foolishness.
Steve Poe
All too familiar
The Jan. 6 insurrection is startling familiar turf to me. In 1995, I was deployed as a United Nations peacekeeper to the former Republic of Yugoslavia. The murders, rapes and torture committed by one ethnic group against another in that region was clinically and chillingly called ethnic cleansing. While talking to survivors in overcrowded refugee camps and orphanages, I slowly realized this tragedy could happen anywhere, even in the U.S. All it would take is for one group of people to believe they had the God-given right to do whatever they wanted to another group of people.
The same destructive components that contributed to the self-evisceration of the former Republic of Yugoslavia: racial hatred; conflicted and contentious government institutions; multiple, politically motivated and highly armed paramilitary organizations and news agencies that act more like propaganda machines than journalistic institutions are all part of the current political landscape of the U.S. The unprecedented anarchy that happened in our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 is, unfortunately, something I’ve seen before. I want these traitors held accountable.
Melvin Brinkley
Loop safety suggestion
Re: the Nov. 30 letter “The Loop.”
I concur with this letter writer about cycling speeds on the Loop. I’m a cyclist and I ride pretty fast for an old man.
However, like any road system, the Loop has places where you can go fast and places you should go slow. For example, the stretch between Rillito Park heading eastbound to Dodge is a particularly congested area especially on the weekends.
So how about a speed limit in a congested area like that to, say, 12 mph? How about putting signs like “slow down for pedestrians, narrow path ahead” in areas where the path has to narrow at overpasses such as Campbell or on the south side of the river west of Campbell?
The Loop is a wonderful community asset. Walkers, runners, in-line skaters, and cyclists have to respect each other, particularly in the few congested areas. Speed limits in congested areas are fine with me.
It’s use will continue to increase. Let’s have the discussion.
Michael Seibold
Not guilty means not guilty!
Re: the Nov. 29 letter “Rittenhouse is guilty!”
These social justice warriors can’t understand what not guilty means. Rittenhouse was attacked by three people trying to kill him. The first was a pedophile trying to take his gun. The second tried to smash his head with a skateboard. The third aimed a gun at him. Videos show a clear case of self defense as what a jury found to be the case. Not guilty!
Rittenhouse had as much right to be in Kenosha as those other three. These people went looking for him. He wasn’t the only one armed. It’s not illegal to drive across state lines. He broke no law. Not guilty!
This is what happens when liberal city and state officials abdicate their duty to protect the property of their citizens. You get burning stores and car lots and some righteous kid trying to help his father’s city. Where was the police and National Guard?
I’m sure Rittenhouse is good with his decision. He’s still alive and not guilty!
Marvin Montez
