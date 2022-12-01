Letters to the Editor: Dec. 1

Cochise County voters

As a voter in Cochise County, I am appalled that the County Supervisors have chosen not to certify the election for the county. They claim they simply want to verify that voting machines were all working correctly on Election Day, even though there is no evidence that they were not working correctly and the election results have been certified by every other county in the state.

I have never missed voting in an election, and I understand that sometimes my candidates win and sometimes they lose. I do not think it is advisable to allow county supervisors to change election results because some of their selected candidates did not win. If they choose to continue to refuse to certify the results until Dec. 5, no votes from Cochise County will be counted and effectively all Cochise County voters will have been disenfranchised.

This would be an egregious miscarriage of public trust from elected officials. Every voter in the county should demand these supervisors immediately abandon this ill-informed, misguided decision.

Linda Stitt

Hereford

Not virtual reality

Re: the Nov. 29 article “Maricopa certifies election results; Cochise refuses.”

Howard Fischer’s article about Maricopa County certifying results while Cochise County refused to do so was enlightening. Particularly the last paragraphs which succinctly describe how two Cochise County Republican Supervisors’ (and I paraphrase) utter stupidity may result in disenfranchising Cochise County voters and altering the final tallies for state superintendent of public instruction and Congressional District 6. What route will Tom Horne and Juan Ciscomani take as they stumble blindly through the haboob they conjured up? More seriously, what recourse do Cochise County voters have if the political hari-kari act works?

Whatever the outcome in Cochise County, the state and the nation require bipartisan common sense from Arizona’s executive branch, state Legislature, Congressional delegation and the Arizona Supreme Court. Time to ditch the virtual reality headsets and get to work.

Polly Parks

Downtown

Boycott Cochise County

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors have chosen to not certify the Arizona election. With their action, they have chosen to penalize their citizens monetarily.

Bob Brock

East side

Brilliant, Sherlock

The brain trust of Cochise County does not want to certify this year’s election results. I am A-OK with that if it would mean the county’s votes don’t get included in the state totals. In Cochise County, Ciscomani out-polled Engel by 14,775 votes. The loss of those votes would be more than enough to wipe out the 6,232 vote loss by Engel. Be careful what you wish for.

Jack Garner

Southeast side

Who is the adult?

Re: the Nov. 20 letter “Adults finally went to the polls.”

The writer says great things happen when our two political parties cooperate. This incredibly blind piece shows the chasm his own words create.

Apparently, Republican voters lack maturity. Why? They are “whipped into a frenzy” over such things as an alleged border crisis, critical race theory (described by the writer as excellent education) and the “absurd abhorrence of abortion.” Pile on lack of fiscal restraint and denial of the “self-imposed” immigration crisis.

Say what? He continues, conservatives are ignorant regarding the blatant hypocrisy of their positions and the wisdom of liberal ideals. Correct me if I’m wrong, but are not Democrats fixated on ignoring the border, creating division in our education system and the absurd abhorrence to fetal life? Pile on spend-and-tax fiscal policies and revoking gun rights? Another difference, this conservative won’t call all Democrat voters blind.

Tom Hansen

North side

Connecting with youths

Problem No. 1: Troubled young men who feel ignored by society and have few or no friends. Their feelings of neglect can build to where they lash out and murder random innocents (or those they feel have “harmed” them) with mass-murder weapons like AR-15 rifles.

Problem No. 2: Long standing service groups like the Kiwanis, Lions, Rotary and Elks are seeing a drastic fall in numbers as members die off. Recruitment is a challenge, as young men fail to recognize the benefits of joining such groups.

Am I the only one who thinks if we put these two groups together we could solve two serious problems in our nation? Allow recruitment in high schools. The older men could mentor these young men, offer friendship, and leadership opportunities. The young men would have a place they “belong” and keep these worthy organizations alive.

Who knows? We might just see fewer mass shootings.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Votes for Congress?

Re: the Nov. 29 article “Maricopa certifies election results; Cochise refuses.”

My question is what happens to the votes from Cochise County if they continue to not certify them? Do the votes for Congress not get counted? This would likely mean that Kirsten Engel, not Juan Ciscomani, would have won the CD 6 election!

Joshua Freeman