Letters to the Editor: Dec. 10

Mueller Report Part II (Yawn)

Re: the Nov. 19 article “Special counsel to lead probes.”

Costing over $31 million and 22 months long, the Mueller investigation and subsequent report failed to actually charge Donald Trump with any crimes. So after spending millions more on airfare, lodging, limousines, thousands of meals, and meeting after meeting; is the new DOJ’s special counsel probe actually going to bring charges against an obvious criminal or just be another unconsummated government report? The new investigation does have some advantages with Special Counsel Jack Smith, unlikely to retire as Robert Mueller did right after finishing his report, and that Trump is unable to hide in the White House from prosecution. However, don’t hold your breath thinking this new DOJ probe is going anywhere since it seems certain people get away with whatever they want.

Owen Rentfro

Midtown

Good news

The midterm results here have pretty much restored my faith in Arizona. Basing a campaign on a lie was not a good idea and really struck a blow to Republicans’ lust for power.

While we were watching the main events what happened to the school superintendent race? When I moved here Tom Horne was always in the news. He tried to end Mexican American studies, had his employees working on his campaign on government time and had a car wreck with a special lady friend. I figured he was gone for good.

Ten years later he is back, and he won! He had a campaign based on scaring voters with words like CRT and Wokefullness and whatever is on Fox News this week.

We need a real leader in our school system to try and fix things instead of giving up.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Send Gallego to Senate

Just days after securing 51 Senate seats, “I, me, mine Sinema” flops on the very people that put her in a position to line her pockets with big pharma money. I am looking for a “Ruben Gallego for senator” site.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Republican silence is deafening

I find it interesting that Kevin McCarthy, who desperately wants to be the next Speaker of a Republican-controlled House, announced on Twitter a few weeks ago that Republicans would begin the session by reading every word of the Constitution on the House floor. So, one would think he would have something to say about Donald Trump’s recent demand that the laws of this country, including the Constitution, be ignored so that Trump can be installed as president. As I write this letter on Dec. 4 neither McCarthy or Mitch McConnell or outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey or a single member of Arizona’s Republican congressional delegation has released a statement condemning Trump’s plans to shred the foundational documents of our republic. It is already past time for them to have done so. Clearly there is no Republican Party left — just the Party of Trump — a party that does not respect the law or the people’s right to select their leaders.

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Gun violence

Re: the Dec. 4 article “Ask yourself: Why is America like this?”

I had to go back and read Leonard Pitts’ column twice to fully understand his agenda along with his naïveté. He calls one category as knucklehead and racist. The fact is that in cities like Chicago many of the shooting deaths are Black-on-Black gang shootings with illegal weapons. Many or most of the mass shootings are done by mentally ill people, many “known” to authorities.

But his question is “Why is America like this.” He completely ignores the 7-year-old kidnapped and killed or the four students stabbed to death in Idaho.

Does he discuss the dissolution of the family or the war on religion or violent movies and computer games? Of course not, that doesn’t fit the agenda. Guns, knives, cars can all be weapons that can be used, but fixing the culture is hard work and won’t be cured without a full commitment of the country and its institutions, like editorial writers.

Bill Blaine