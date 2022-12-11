Letters to the Editor: Dec. 11

Medicare Advantage the best choice for many

Re: the Nov. 19 letter “More like Medicare Disadvantage.”

The letter writer makes excellent points on the downside of Medicare Advantage (MA) provided by private insurers. His argument is valid, but with millions of Americans like myself, with only Medicare health insurance at retirement, and modest pensions, one size (traditional Medicare, or TM) does not fit all. I have been on an MA plan since retirement years ago, and chose it because of the large, thousands-of-dollars outlay of deductibles and copayments under TM. TM is far from complete coverage, and includes prescriptions only if you pay an additional premium under Part D. It happened that my pre-retirement health care providers were all in-network, so it made my decision easy and has saved me much money over time. Each potential Medicare member must compare TM and MA (and TM with -”Medigap” coverage) to decide which is best for them.

Jeffrey St. Clair

North side

Immigration issue

Although the United States has a history of successful and necessary immigration for many years and has exhibited a moral commitment to offer opportunity to the less fortunate, the current uncontrolled mass movement of undocumented at the southern border poses several questions. One, how many immigrants should be allowed into the country each year, 1, 5, 10 million, or should it be unlimited to anyone who wishes to enter the country? Two, at some level of entry, will the number of immigrants unalterably change the fabric of our country to the detriment? Three, should the government control the border in such a manner that every person entering the country is documented? Four, should there be criminal, education, skill, or ethnic standards for those who enter or is it first come, first serve? Five, what is the cost of this immigration in social services, education, health access? Six, will Congress ever develop a cohesive immigration policy that will be enforced?

Loyal M. Johnson Jr.

Oro Valley

Impeachment

The “freedom caucus” is now undertaking an impeachment effort of President Biden. I have some questions for them to investigate. Are they going to impeach him for inciting a group of insurrectionists to attack the Capitol and murder elected officials of the U.S government? Are they going to impeach him for stealing top secret documents to use for leverage and his own financial gain? Are they going to impeach him for having members of the U.S. military use illegal tactics to stop a peaceful protest by United States citizens? Are they going to impeach him for using the presidency for his own personal gain through countless illegal acts? Oh wait, wrong guy!

Steven Gorenstein

Northeast side

Trump at Mar-a-Lago

I’m surprised that when Trump was accused of keeping top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, he didn’t claim that he was only holding onto them for when he returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. I wouldn’t put it past him.

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Student loan forgiveness

Re: the Nov. 19 letter “Student loan forgiveness plan.”

The letter writer laments the political motivation of President Biden announcing his Student Loan Forgiveness Plan just before the election. Such brazen moves by Democrats are not new. In 1935, FDR started the WPA program, putting 8.5 million of 11 million unemployed to work, creating a huge patronage army loyal to the Democratic Party. In the same year, he created Social Security, further garnering votes of the economically disenfranchised.

Johnson signed Medicare into law in July 1965, hoping to get the votes of retirees with no health care, though he erred by doing so long before the midterms.

“Obama Care” started in March 2010, a maneuver to get the midterm votes of the uninsured. The scoundrel followed that in August 2012 with DACA, gaining the votes of those who care about these young people.

Sadly, Democrats aren’t as transparent as Republicans who come into office with a minority of the popular vote and immediately give obscene tax breaks to the rich.

Robin Steinberg

Midtown

Children are a blessing

I would like to address religious people who feel deep-down sorrow that abortion is legal. You probably believe that human life is of infinite value. But consider Matthew 10:28: “Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul.” In other words, it is the soul that is of infinite value, not the body.

The human fetus has a soul. If a fetus is aborted, the body dies, but the soul lives on. Be assured that this soul, being pure and without sin, has eternal life in heaven. Who could ask for anything more?

We must direct our attention towards developing the character of our God-given children. But it cannot be done in the abstract. We must also address their intellectual and physical growth. My friends, molding children in His image will almost certainly fill you with joy and bring you God’s blessings.

Walter Mann

Marana

Preventing bike theft

Re: the Nov. 23 letter “Bike theft problem.”

About the letter writer’s bike getting stolen – when I was a kid, my family had a boat that we’d use on weekends. During the week the boat sat unattended, and the propeller for the outboard motor was stolen. We bought a shiny new prop and spray-painted it black. We ran the boat over a shallow sand bar, partially scraping off the paint. The propeller looked ancient, but it wasn’t harmed at all. It was never stolen again. About 10 years later, I was living in downtown Atlanta. I had need to buy a new bike. I disassembled it, scuffed it down with sandpaper, and spray painted it a bright orange. I drew designs all over it with a permanent marker. I’d see bikes locked up next to mine disappear, but mine never did. Such urban camouflage might work for you. Your bike would be hard to resell and would be more recognizable.

Eric Witherspoon

Northwest side

Republican agenda

Dear (presumed Speaker) Kevin McCarthy,

Congratulations on your party’s taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here is a list of my legislative priorities for your consideration:

1. Gun violence

2. Inflation

3. Threats to democracy

4. Global warming

5. Border security

6. Immigration reform

7. U.S. health care system

8. Save Social Security

9. Save Medicare

10. Education

11. Helping Ukraine

12. Homelessness (especially for veterans)

13. Water conservation, clean air, protecting the environment, etc.

14 — 399. Myriad other problems facing Americans (insert your personal priorities here)

400 — 405. Investigating the currently elected officials of the USA, their appointees, and family members.

I believe you were elected to fix the mounting problems facing Americans, please make them your priorities.

David Friel

Green Valley

Pence’s illogical excuse

Mike Pence is refusing to appear before the January 6th committee because he determines that action to be in violation of the separation of powers of the three branches of government. He has yet to justify that assessment.

The committee is investigating an act of sedition. It is not usurping any power that uniquely belongs to the executive branch.

Just as the Supreme Court can determine the constitutionality of legislation passed by Congress, Congress has the right to determine the legality of former president Trump’s behavior. Those actions define checks and balances.

Pence is exhibiting extreme disingenuousness with his rationalization for his non-appearance.

Rick Cohn

West side

Trump’s taxes

As far as I can tell, Trump is the first president to come entirely from the private sector. As such, his tax returns reflect the many choices of “loopholes” business owners and self-employed people take advantage of.

The loopholes are not created by those who use them, but they may look very strange to persons who mainly subsist on salaries. In my own case, I recall my tax preparer informing me that one year, rather than paying any income taxes, I was eligible to receive some money.

The Supreme Court, authorizing legislators to study Trump’s taxes, gave them a real headache. I anticipate they’ll just throw up their hands and announce that they can’t understand them!

The legislators have over the years created this hodge podge, and now they have a chance to see what a mess the tax laws really are.

Good Luck, everybody.

Chuck Josephson

Midtown

Ciscomani blind to water problems

Re: the Dec. 5 article “Border among Ciscomani’s priorities.”

The interview with Congressman-elect Ciscomani laid out his priorities — election integrity, Second Amendment and the border. Nowhere among those priorities were serious climate change effects on southern Arizona and the related water crisis that we are now in. His background as a flack for Gov. Ducey and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce leave him with no knowledge of the serious water supply issues facing our state. Let’s all hope Kirsten Engel will run and defeat this political hack in 2024 so we can have someone in D.C. to focus on the real issues we need to confront.

Gail Kamaras

East side

Maybe once again?

The Star’s coverage of the death of Congressman Kolbe, together with your frightening story about water, demonstrates how important a local daily paper is.

I knew Jim while I was a superior Court Judge and joked with him that he was the only Republican I ever voted for. Or gave money to.

The most poignant part of the obit was the photo of Jim hugging Gabby Giffords on the night of her election victory in 2007. Yes, Jim wasn’t a big fan of the Republican candidate, but can anyone imagine this scene today — the incumbent Republican seat holder appearing at the election victory party of his Democratic replacement, congratulating her?

There must still be a place, somewhere, in which such things still happen. Let’s hope for a return to our orbit. There’s a lot of challenges ahead and we need to elect people who will do the governing within a frame of reasonableness. No more crazies.

Lawrence Fleischman

Northeast side

Mass shootings

Re: the Nov. 20 article “Concessions range from gracious to ugly.”

I just read Tim Steller’s column in the Sunday paper, about poor fascist Republican losers. Even spineless Finchem seems to be threatening violence because he lost. In the last weeks we have three — count them, three — mass shootings. University of Virginia, three dead; Colorado Springs, five dead; and another Walmart mass shooting by an employee, six dead! Don’t forget the 21 kids and teachers murdered in Uvalde, Texas. Three hours south of Houston, Texas, where the fascist Republican Party had a convention and the Texas governor sent his prayers and thoughts, and #45 joked and lied about his smarts. No one in either party has done nothing to ban AR-15 sales to unstable buyers. And now we got Republican losers filing lawsuits because they lost. And even threats of violence. And you wonder why we have mass shootings! Our country will never be the same. Be careful when you go out or work and of course school.

David E. Leon