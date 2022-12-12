Letters to the Editor: Dec. 12

Please, leave that young man alone

Re: the Nov. 19 article “GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Hunter Biden probe.”

This article informed me that the new GOP-led House in Washington has decided that their very first order of business is to investigate Hunter Biden. Yee gads! When is it that enough is enough! It is about time that someone (I’ve decided that it shall be me) should tell the GOP that the seeking of revenge against an adult non-politician (in your efforts to obtain some sort of revenge against his father) is not and never will be the reason you were elected. Here’s an idea for you. Try thinking that you were voted into office so that you might do something (anything) to improve the lives of your constituents. Believe me, that will get you more votes in your next election … more than any consideration regarding your wearying path leading you to waste your (and your country’s) time worrying about Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden has baggage that he lives with. So do I. So do you. Get over it.

Sue Thompson

SaddleBrooke

Bullying

What I learned about bullies in the second grade:

Last week, this Pinal County Health Department employee (can’t give her name) had a class of San Manuel second-graders fully engaged on the topic of bullying. Wow! Those kids were spot on in their responses.

Here’s the lesson in a nutshell: First: recognize it for what it is (even if it’s a friend or someone who seems to command authority); second: Refuse to accept that bullying (even if the target is someone you don’t even know); third: Report or react (the hard part). Happens often on social media. When my wife sees a “ridiculing response” to another’s “benign post” on Facebook, she steps in with a strong and respectful positive comment that’s in sharp contrast to the downer’s comment. Let’s all turn the power of social media to the betterment of people’s lives by stepping in with a positive. It’s rewarding!

Charles See

SaddleBrooke

Who are we?

All three articles on Nov. 19th’s front page of the Tucson and Region section hit me. First was “Robbins gets a pay bump ...”. OMG. If Robbins meets his goals, he will get a $75,000 bonus for doing the job he was hired to do for three-quarters-of-a-million-dollar salary. Shouldn’t we expect him to meet his goals? What if he doesn’t, is $75,000 removed from his salary?

Next was the eye-opening story about the early days of racial integration in our schools, told by Ruby Bridges, one of the first, who, as an innocent 6-year-old was escorted by U.S. marshals to first grade every day to her Louisiana school, to sit alone in class. Ruby, now an activist, spoke at Palo Verde High. We’ve changed for the better, but not done yet.

The third was the heinous murder of a non-verbal, 37-year-old guy on a sidewalk in midtown, tragically bludgeoned to death by a 13-year-old with a baseball bat.

Ginia Desmond

Downtown

Use it like you own it

The politicians usurping popular songs from writers and musical groups should honor the wishes of those owning the rights to these songs. In the case of The Former Guy, we should keep him out of trouble and see if we might be able to get Sir Paul McCartney to OK the exclusive rights to “I’m a Loser” to Donald Trump. This would be the most appropriate song and be applicable for many years to come.

Alan Barreuther