Letters to the Editor: Dec. 13

Please, Sen. Sinema

Please rethink your decision to leave the party that voted you in office. This is not a good time, as now it will be far more cumbersome to do the work for the people — the Democrats, as a whole, want to achieve. The GOP has gone south, putting Hunter Biden, for instance, at the top of their agenda, or so it appears. You can still do what you’ve always done without changing parties. For five minutes we had a chance to make it easier, the sigh of relief was heard nationwide, please don’t mess it up. Thank you ahead of time.

Ginia Desmond

Downtown

Lake Powell/ Glen Canyon

Re: the Dec. 11 article “Lake Powell’s record low levels confound tourists, businesses, Park Service.”

Thank you, Tony Davis and Kelly Presnell, for the extensive article on the conditions then, now and potentially in the future at Lake Powell. Beautiful country prior to the dam. Beautiful recreation area after the waters submerged the land. Sadness and concern as the waters recede. Gladness to see the landmarks emerge once again. No easy answers except perhaps for the West to wake up and stop relying on the waters of the Colorado River to continue supporting our lifestyles.

Barbra Kingman

Southwest side

Immigrant contribution

Re: the Dec. 11 letter “Immigration issue.”

I was disturbed by this letter regarding immigration. The letter writer worries that at some level the “number of immigrants will unalterably change the fabric of our country to the detriment” and “should there be ethnic standards for those that enter.” He seems to be saying that people who are not ethnically white will ruin the country, not taking into consideration the immense contribution immigrants make to us through their culture, work ethic and boosting of our economy. This country was built on immigration; we all come from immigrants as some point in the history of this nation. I don’t feel that immigrants will do anything but enhance and enrich us as a nation.

Mary Wujcik

Northwest side

The death of college sports

I’m a dinosaur. I played college basketball when dunking wasn’t allowed. There was no 3-point shot, no shot clock, no Euro-step and no possession arrow. We had no transfer portal, no NIL, no extra years of eligibility and no “one and dones.” We had no tutors; no training table and we traveled by bus to play teams in our geographic region. We proudly played for our school.

Today, the almighty dollar is tearing down college sports. Schools are hunting down TV packages, equipment sponsors (to provide different uniforms for almost every game) and boosters to fund the NIL bait they dangle in front of prized recruits. And don’t get me started on the impact of “legalized” sports betting.

I’m waiting for the first contract to be signed between a professional team and a university football/basketball program to be their farm team. Why not? The sky’s the limit.

Guy Brunt

West side

Tucson Botanical Gardens

I was treated to a dinner and night out at Tucson Botanical Gardens by friends. It was beyond everyone’s expectations and I would highly recommend it. I am in my seventh decade and it felt magical, whimsical and absolutely unbelievably beautiful! Don’t miss!

Jackie Gerard