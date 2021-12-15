Letters to the Editor: Dec. 15: political leaders coming together, abortion, profits and democracy

Coming together
I saw a bit of the memorial to Bob Dole at the National Cathedral. Leaders, current and past, both Republicans and Democrats, side by side, together for a common purpose — remembrance of a true American Hero.
It makes me wonder why it takes such a passing to unite both parties. Wouldn’t we as a nation be so much better off if such comity was displayed daily in Congress? Those sitting next to each other didn’t and don’t agree on everything. But, they came together for a common purpose.
Imagine how much better off America would be if our Congress did that, rather than feel the need to attack and diminish anything the other party says/does. That’s my holiday wish.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Human embryo observations
Re: the Dec. 12 letter “Drastic abortion laws unsafe.”
The writer refers to the fetus inside of a woman as a “cluster of cells,” “an invader” and “a burden.” Since the Roe decision there have been major medical and technological advances in human embryology.
Four-D ultrasound observations confirm that as early as 14 weeks, fetuses can distinguish between music and other random noise. As early as 20 weeks, there are hand movements toward the eyes and mouth that are straighter and less jerky and can, even without a fully formed cortex, experience pain at or before 18 weeks. An embryo and the resulting fetus are alive and fully human.
The “cluster of cells” description that reduces the unborn child to some form of a sub-human status is mean-spirited, contemptible and ignorant.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Profits over democracy
We should choose democracy over authoritarianism and wonder about hedge funds that seek to purchase local newspapers and candidates for public office.
Alden hedge fund has already consumed many local newspapers across the nation, donated to Donald Trump’s victory fund, and is now poised to take over the last remaining chain of independent newspapers, Lee Enterprises, which includes the Arizona Daily Star.
Another hedge fund founder and venture capitalist, Peter Thiel, donated big bucks to Trump and supports Trump in 2024 and is now financing U.S. Senate candidates across the nation including Arizona Republican Senate candidate, Blake Masters.
The First Amendment protects a free press. The Founders knew that an informed, educated populace was essential to democracy. Hedge funds believe in profits over democracy. To them, a free press and fair elections are a threat to be controlled by purchasing them.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
The real journalists of The Old Pueblo
Re: the Dec. 10 article “Owner of Star rebuffs Alden.”
I join with those expressing relief.
An excellent product of actual journalism is provided to us daily by trained, devoted, talented, honest and intrepid human beings at The Arizona Daily Star.
Certainly, there are many who deserve thanks and recognition. But to me, these are some seriously real journalists of The Old Pueblo: Tim Steller, David Fitzsimmons, Greg Hansen, Kelly Presnell and contributing writer William Ascarza.
Lee, if you are serious about the importance of local journalism, how about some shark repellent/poison pills? You could try huge “buyouts” à la RichRod, Miller, Sumlin for each of the above (and those like them in your other markets) should you be snatched up by forces of darkness. Your stock would tank, for now, but dividends (of various sorts) might rise.
Lastly, what is keeping William Ascarza from being on “Jeopardy!” where he would certainly earn fame and fortune?
Douglas Williams
Foothills
Pima County health services
I’m from Massachusetts. Now I live in Arizona. From personal experience, I can’t think of any way Pima County could improve on its public health system. Especially compared to Massachusetts.
Out here, if you wanted a coronavirus test, you got one. In Massachusetts, it took forever. By the time you received the results, either you were healthy again or dead. In Pima County, you got the test on a walk-in. And the results came right back. I did that four times.
The vaccine delivery approach is superior, too. Out here, it’s mostly walk-in. In Massachusetts, they force you to CVS or Walgreens and everything is computerized to the nth degree. Believe me, walk-in works better.
If Pima County can be scaled up for the entire country, I’m for that.
And I’m a Republican.
Walter Ramsley
East side
Abortion in 2022
Re: the Dec. 13 article “Federal law could allow women to control their bodies.”
The Star published this column and not surprisingly this opinion piece is from the alt-left Los Angeles Times.
Suppose the headline read ‘Federal law could allow women to murder their unborn children,’ we would conclude that the author was right wing, perhaps a religious fanatic.
Neither of these pronouncements serves the national dialogue. So don’t read them and de-escalate the rhetoric.
I offer this view: No state is banning abortion, only choosing to limit the procedure. Texas law says after six weeks of pregnancy, Mississippi 15 weeks, New York is 24 and Virginia 25.
Only those states at the lower end of the spectrum are being challenged.
Let’s retire Roe v. Wade, which was legislation from the federal bench, and move on to a 50-state solution.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
The IRC is failing Pima County
Just how bad is LD17 map 10.0? Let me count the ways.
It does not meet the compact and contiguous requirement. It stretches from Saddlebrooke to Vail, crosses county boundaries, to include parts of Pinal and Pima, and crosses geographic boundaries to include two mountain ranges.
It does not meet the communities of interest requirement. Covering such a wide range, there are no shared school districts, water resources, parks or recreation in common.
It does not meet the competitive requirement. With Arizona voters equally divided among Republicans, Democrats and Independents, the deviation between parties should not exceed three to four points.
Map 10.0 gives a 10-point advantage to Republican candidates, virtually eliminating all others from holding office.
Map 10.0 represents the kind of blatant gerrymandering the commission was created to prevent.
If you find the commission’s disregard of these requirements appalling, go to irc.az.gov to voice your complaint and offer your support for LD17 map 9.0 which meets them all.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley