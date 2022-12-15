Letters to the Editor: Dec. 15

Election stealing

Stop trying to steal our election!

My Republican party, for 60 years, needs to stop lawsuits trying to steal election. We lost in 2020 and again 2022. Stop.

Arthur Garrett

Oro Valley

Ducey’s folly

Re: the Dec. 11 article “’Containerland’ only serves political purpose.”

I want to thank Tim Steller for his excellent columns on “Ducey’s Folly,” the container wall the Arizona governor is building along the border that is desecrating our desert. I especially appreciate his ongoing coverage using graphic images and descriptions of firsthand encounters. I am inspired by the heroism of the protesters who risk their bodies protecting the environment.

The problems with Ducey’s folly are numerous, but his destruction of pristine wildlife habitat, without permits or even consideration of environmental consequences, sickens me. The trash he is leaving behind is hideous. His use of tax dollars for this fiasco is infuriating. And his assumption/claim that he can stop global migrations of humans with shipping containers is simply ludicrous.

Is Mr. Ducey above the law? Are there no legal constraints on him or his decision to forgo the established permitting process? Thankfully, Gov. Hobbs will ultimately stop him.

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley

Dino Sinema

Good riddance to “Democrat in name only” Sinema. For the last two years she’s subverted the initiatives of her party while catering to the wishes of her wealthy corporate donors. Running as an Independent in 2024 will insure a Republican senator in that election.

Joe Reiman

SaddleBrooke

Sinema made a mistake

Sinema would have had a better chance at being reelected as a Democrat instead of as an Independent.

Even though she is very unpopular with Democrats, she still could have won the Democratic primary. She would have the advantage of a huge war chest of money and she might be seen as the most electable candidate for the general election. In addition, voters registered as Independents could choose to vote in the Democratic primary and give her enough votes to win. If she were to be the Democratic candidate she would win in the general election because she would have the Democrats and the majority of the Independents voting for her.

The most important thing in the Senate is the balance of power and Sinema caucuses with the Democrats. If she runs as an Independent she will actually be running as a second Democrat. Independents that would have otherwise voted for the Democratic candidate will vote for her. Both she and the Democratic candidate would lose.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Next GOP presidential primary

The next Republican primary should consist solely of a lying contest, a “Lie-Off.”

Lying categories would include lying with ease, lying about lying, lying about lying about lying, biggest whopper and so on.

The winner of the Republican lying contest would best represent the modern GOP.

Alan Rubens