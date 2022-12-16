Letters to the Editor: Dec. 16

Personal opinions

I am a voter, taxpayer, military veteran, retired and happy citizen of this great country. I read the letters to the editor and Opinion sections of this paper.

I have my own feelings about many issues, whether politics, environment, economics etc. However, I refuse to accept only one side of an issue. Allowing that others may have different opinions than mine, I try to learn and understand what they may be.

It is difficult to live in a world where only one side of an issue can be the correct one. Therefore, based on unfortunate current events, I’m beginning to believe that “freedom of speech” and “right to bear arms” as well as many other things, may need some updating and interpretation.

Bottom line, it would be, and should be, a much better world if we all learned to get along with each other.

Let’s all just try this. Please!

Peter Strauss

Marana

Brnovich needs to indict supervisors

Arizona citizens who support the rule of law need to encourage our attorney general to do what our secretary of state’s office (SOS) urges him to do: consider criminal penalties for Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd. In fact, we need to urge him to do more: indict them both ASAP.

While there are other violations of law to consider, the obvious offense is that they knew they had a statutory requirement to certify the election results by Nov. 28, but they chose to act in violation of the law.

Only a court order may have prevented them from disenfranchising thousands of Cochise County voters. As the secretary of state puts it, “This blatant act of defying Arizona’s election laws risks establishing a dangerous precedent that we must discourage.”

Let’s all urge Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to support the rule of law and indict these two ASAP.

Jeff Sturges

Southeast side

Sen. Sinema

Yay for Kyrsten Sinema! The partisanship in the United States government is ruining our country. All elections should be non-partisan and the members of the House and Senate should be seated alphabetically or better still — randomly, changing occasionally, perhaps on a monthly basis. If this does not happen, hopefully more representatives and senators will follow Kyrsten’s lead and become Independent.

Charles Wippermann

Northwest side

Community development

In order for a community to grow properly, and not have some activities override others, county planners need to be cognoscente of the effects of their decisions. We hear that a couple of new businesses will be starting soon, employing hundreds of new workers. I wonder if our planners are considering the effects these new residents will have on the current housing shortages? There are not now sufficient apartments and homes on the market to satisfy the current need.

Perhaps the incoming commercial interests should share in the requirements for housing that their businesses will demand? It will make hiring easier, too, if newcomers will be able to see sufficient, reasonably priced housing available to them.

Of course, other community needs will develop as time goes by. Let’s hope our community leaders will be able to solve these pressing problems as they arrive, though perhaps they should be thinking about them now!

Kay Coriell