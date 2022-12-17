Letters to the Editor: Dec. 17

Leadership

Mitch McConnell clearly stated that there is no room for racists and anti-Semites in the Republican Party. Kevin McCarthy said no one should spend time with the avowed racist Nick Fuentes. What neither of these leaders said is that there is no room for Trump in their party, because clearly there is. In all his years in the public eye, Trump stood strong with those who hate while demeaning the likes of John McCain and Barack Obama. Say it out loud, Mr. McConnell. Say there is no place in our party for Donald Trump. Stop speaking in platitudes.

Morton Cederbaum

Green Valley

Legislative arrogance

With the threat of Republican senators holding up the NDAA over a requirement that military personnel get vaccinated we see both ignorance and stupidity on display. Those senators with no military service are ignorant about what happens when you first join and go through basic training as a “pin cushion.” (Lucky if they have air guns) Those who served show stupidity by wanting to pack unrelated strangers together in close quarters without protection. If these two groups get their way, we could see a rerun of 1918 when the so-called “Spanish Flu” from Haskell County, Kansas started in the military encampments of our WWI soldiers. We know how that worked out. Look at the senator’s military service record and see who is making the most “noise” about holding the bill. It tells a lot about their priorities, and their education or lack thereof.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

The release of Brittney Griner

The USA traded a drug user for an arms dealer. Why? Was the drug-user basketball player more important than the ex-Marine that has been imprisoned in Russia for four years on what NBC News says the USA claims is false?

It’s too bad the Marine, Paul Whelan, doesn’t play basketball. That might’ve made a difference.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Sinema comes to life

I find it utterly amazing that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seems to be on every network news show in the last week. Apparently announcing her independent political status has truly liberated her, even to the point of conversing with reporters. I remember this summer, when key pieces of legislation were being debated in the Senate, her only public sighting was ducking into the Senate’s elevator. When finally confronted about her political positions, she would stand mute in front of the cameras. The new independent senator espouses bipartisanship and working with Trump-Republicans. As an Independent myself, I would find it difficult to cooperate with seditious coup plotters, neo-Nazis, and various fraudsters, but then my view of being an Independent is to remain open-minded to the positions of intelligent Republicans. Let’s just say sitting down with politicians, who supported the election of Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz, and Blake Masters, doesn’t make this seem possible, but maybe Sinema can utilize her new TV charm campaign to enlighten them.

Edward Heller