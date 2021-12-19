Letters to the Editor: Dec. 19: Biden and Russia, inflation, tornado turns political

A better way to deal with Russia
President Joe Biden has taken heavy flak from conservatives in dealing with Russia as it masses troops along Ukraine. Some Republicans compare him to Neville Chamberlain, accusing him of “appeasing” Vladimir Putin.
This takes gall, considering how chummy Donald Trump was with Putin. Trump favored Putin’s word over that of his intelligence experts, and met with Putin privately and confiscated the notes of a translator.
Conservative critics say that, rather than spend two hours on a video talk with Putin, Biden should have laid down an ultimatum in five minutes and hung up. Such a dramatic ploy doesn’t sound like a formula for success.
Biden refuses Putin’s demand that Ukraine be denied NATO membership. He warns Putin that invasion would prompt increased military aid to Ukraine and severe new economic sanctions against Russia.
I don’t know if Biden’s approach will succeed, but I’m glad he, and not Trump, is dealing with Putin on this crisis.
Tom Chulski
Green Valley
Healthy nation, healthy economy
If you’re concerned about inflation, you may want to consider this.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, since small businesses make up 99% of all U.S. businesses, their success drives up the economy. It is not surprising that their lack of success during the pandemic has had an incredibly negative impact on our economy, an impact that has resulted in consumer inflation and has caused corporations and financial institutions to suffer as well.
Federal Reserve economists agree that the current price spikes which have led to inflation are a response to the persistence of the pandemic.
For two long years, we have been paying too great a price in suffering, debilitation and death due to the pandemic. We are now paying the price at the checkout counter as well.
If we want to combat inflation and rising costs, we must all do our part to defeat COVID-19 once and for all. By doing so, we will revitalize small businesses and regain a vibrant, growing economy.
Lorene Mclaughlin
Oro Valley
Biden exploits tornado tragedy
After the disastrous tornado that swept through Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, etc., Biden used the tragedy to push his climate change agenda. That tornado was likely a catastrophic EF5 with winds over 200 mph. The last EF5 to occur in America was eight years ago in Moore, Okla. There were six in 2011. In 1974, over 45 years ago, there were seven. A total of about 59 since 1950. The current likely EF5 occurred in the longest gap in time, eight years, since being recorded in the 1950s. The single deadliest tornado was called the “Tri State Tornado” that occurred in 1925 that struck Illinois, Indiana and Missouri killing 695 and traveled 219 miles. Democrats should stop exploiting tragedies for political gain.
Alan Jeffords
Midtown
Lying needs to stop
For far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to church on Sunday then accept incessant lying from them about them and about our nation. As an 81-year-old vet who grew up here I have watched a few years where our society has become diminished by lying. Truth is what it is, it is real. I hope before I die we find a way to deal with this malady because it is simple — a dedication to integrity in who we are and what we do.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Sen. Manchin selfish
West Virginia has 16% of its population living in poverty. This should suffice for Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to support the Build Back Better legislation that will provide significant help to Americans living in poverty. Instead, he has chosen to block passage of the bill.
It is simple. Manchin has given priority to enhancing his career. Getting funds from the corporate world and getting reelected is more important than helping his constituents improve the quality of their lives with better nutrition, housing, health care and education.
Such selfishness is a disgrace and has tragic implications for the poor living in West Virginia and the remainder of our country.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
Fox is not a news station
Re: the Dec. 16 article “Departures should concern Fox News viewers.”
Given recent flights of Chris Wallace, the Jonah Goldberg-Stephen Hayes duo and previously Shepard Smith, the misnamed Fox “News” has lost any pretense at its claim to be a news station. With Bret Baier a possible exception, from the three morning bobbleheads to the evening shrill ideologues it’s blatant extremist propaganda, science denial, public- health misinformation and outright lies about Jan. 6 nearly all day every day. How long before Baier escapes the escalating craziness?
Remaining Fox personalities (all vaccinated via work mandate) spread COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories that kill their acolytes daily — and many innocent family members and friends. Evidently their perks and multimillion dollar salaries trump any remaining humanity.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side