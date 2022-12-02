Letters to the Editor: Dec. 2

Too little, too late

Re: the Nov. 26 article "Climate change: We're the problem."

This wonderful commentary on the world population crisis, predictably ends with a parting ultimatum of sorts. While failing to inspire optimism, it does motivate a confrontational query.

To all advocates of an anti-abortion, anti-climate change, anti-science, anti-gun control, anti-delayed gratification, pro-boundless-growth economic world model, I have one question: How does it end? Does hope continue to spring eternal with every new birth, outweighing all additional impositions on resources and environment? Do mounting climate aberrancies abruptly abate and conform to wishful, conspiratorial dogma? Will gun ownership reach critical mass and, paradoxically, bring about some stabilizing stand-off between the fully armed? Will blogging gurus continue to reveal “the truth,” contrary to the collective knowledge gathered through centuries of effort by countless devotees of reason? Will conquering the oppressive governmental machine through election of like-minded deniers end encroachment on your God-given right to be as exploitative and self-interested as you damn well please? Or, sadly, does a more dire inevitability prevail?

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Thank you to Kirsten Engel

Now that the election is over, I wanted to thank Kirsten Engel for running for Congress this year in CD6. Kirsten’s vision was about moving forward and solving issues important to all Arizonans, such as water management and conservation, immigration reform, and women’s reproductive healthcare rights, to name a few.

She ran a good, positive and forward-looking campaign. While she came up only 5,000 votes short, this does highlight that every vote counts and that elections matter! Arizona needs more candidates like Kirsten in 2024. Regardless of the outcome this year, Kirsten contributes to our state as a professor and leader, for which we are grateful.

Sandy Caster

Oro Valley

Solution to Tucson's housing shortage

It is well known that there is a shortage of affordable rental housing in the Tucson region. However, we also have huge, big-box stores and mall spaces like the Tucson Mall Sears store sitting empty. In Illinois, Fox Valley Mall in Aurora was similarly emptied with the loss of tenants. Now, a development group is taking the initiative to convert much of this space to apartments that will meet the needs of the community, including seniors. According to a press release, “Lumen” is a three-building residential community with 304 units ranging from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located on the site of the former Sears at Fox Valley Mall.

I believe this same approach could allow Tucson to rapidly provide housing to many of our citizens and turn large liabilities into assets and encourage our planning officials to consider these concepts.

Charles Stack

Oro Valley

Our highway mess

Forget about all the renderings of politics and use those resources to clean up our highway. The corridor from Tangerine Road all the way into Tucson has all kinds of litter like tires, bottles, plastic bags, boxes, animals, etc. It's a disgrace to see just how dirty we stage our town to visitors as well as ourselves. Our towns' mayors need to get busy and delegate a workforce to correct this in cities like Marana and Tucson.

Reminder, folks: Keep your trash to yourselves!

Phyllis Bowcott

Northwest side

We’re the problem

Re: the Nov. 26 article "Climate change: We're the problem."

Kudos to Brent Harold and his op-ed. Yes, with eight billion of us consuming, discarding and propagating, one wonders when the inevitable tipping point will be reached. it brings to mind comic strip icon Pogo’s observation of a half-century ago, as he peers out over a litter-strewn Okefenokee Swamp: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Yes, in so many ways.

It is baffling that many segments of society continue to oppose birth control. And why there is seemingly little effort to create a world based on sustainability, not unfettered growth.

For a well-reasoned and sobering look at our possible future, read Yuval Hariri’s “Sapiens.” Hunting and gathering, anyone?

George Campbell

Foothills