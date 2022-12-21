Letters to the Editor: Dec. 21

Sore losers

Growing up, being called a sore loser was a real insult, now it’s general practice among Republicans. Now GOP candidates can’t accept losses. I’ve voted in 13 presidential elections, the candidates I favored won six times, their opponents won seven. I accepted every defeat. Same as in sports, don’t whine, improve your team. Being a whiny cry baby who refuses to accept losing is unbecoming. Some of the more gullible people, after years of being lied to about election reliability, won’t accept their candidates were disliked by the general populace and lost.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Facing facts about Russia’s war against Ukraine

We must face these facts about Russia’s war against Ukraine:

1. While Russia is losing ground previously taken from Ukraine, it is overwhelming Ukrainians with massive attacks on power and water infrastructure.

2. Ukrainians are absorbing these blows with resilience and courage, but their endurance has limits.

3. Russia has more offensive weapons, including cheap drones, than Ukraine’s expensive defense weapons.

4. While we provide Ukraine’s defensive weapons, our supplies are running low.

5. China is backing Russia’s proxy war against us to deplete our ability to defend other places interesting to China.

6. Ukraine is a far better proxy client than Afghanistan was; its troops are loyal and hard-fighting; American weapons aren’t being siphoned into enemy hands.

7. Russia must be forced to withdraw back to its original borders before our war supplies are depleted.

8. We must allow Ukraine to use our weapons offensively, to knock out Russian supply lines, military storage depots, command posts, and launching platforms.

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson

My American Dream

Juan Ciscomani will soon be our U.S. House District 6 Representative. Mr. Ciscomani won this election with a narrow victory over Kirsten Engel, with many of those votes coming from the almost-not-certified election in Cochise County. And this is the party Ciscomani seems to be comfortable representing.

I am hoping come January he will remember that narrow victory and vote to represent all of LD6, not just those Cochise County voters.

Ciscomani’s ads during the campaign touted his admiration for the “American Dream.” My American Dream is a congressional representative who votes more inclusively than being part of the MAGA Republican party.

Fran McNeely

Northeast side

Pima County Attorney’s Office

Re: the Dec. 11 article “Promises kept, but challenges to meet.”

I read County Attorney Laura Conover’s opinion piece on the state of her office. Perhaps the backlog in homicide cases is because so many lawyers have quit, including many on her management team and most of her criminal division supervisors. More than 50% of the employees have left since Conover took office. Almost 100 positions remain vacant. It appears to be an office in crisis. As for her accomplishments in the community, one might want to listen to City Councilman Kozachik, who recently criticized Conover for not prosecuting crimes. Her claim that she holds criminals accountable is inconsistent with her actions. She either reduced or tried to reduce sentences, over the objection of the victims, for a convicted murderer and horrific child abuser. Crime is rising in our community and the community needs to know what is really going on in the prosecutor’s office.

David Berkman