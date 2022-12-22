Letters to the Editor: Dec. 22

The best clown car ever

Abraham Hamadeh wants to be our attorney general but does not know how to file a lawsuit. Blake Masters loses soundly so he is named to a Republican steering committee for 2024 elections (do as I say, not as I do?). Have we heard from Kimberly Yee? Why not? How about the guys over there in Cochise County? The second coming of the Know Nothing Party? Let them negate their votes and throw Tom Horne and Juan Ciscomani down the storm drain. Mark Finchem? Kari Lake? Ever hear the saying “when you are at the bottom of a deep, deep hole with no ladder, it’s time to stop digging”?

The Arizona Republican Party makes the Barnum and Bailey Clown Car look like an English Royal Coronation.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Sick of Trump playbook

Am I the only one getting just sick of Republicans following the Trump Playbook: Win, and cheer the fair election; Lose, and scream fraud, lie, cheat, steal, pout, invent conspiracy theories completely out of fantasy, no facts necessary? And clog the overworked courts with us picking up the tab? I was looking at the U.S. Communist Party website (CPUSA); I find their agenda much more American than the current Republican Party. And I was a Republican until Jan. 7, 2021.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Tucson crime free coalition

Re: the Dec. 4 article “Solutions needed for growing homeless problem.”

I read with great interest the article about the Tucson Crime Free Coalition advocating a get-tough approach on homelessness. One of the leaders who owns several restaurants was against the curfew when large numbers of people were sick and dying. It seems his business interests are more important than public health. And yes, homelessness is a problem. I wonder if this individual has done anything to alleviate the shortage of affordable housing.

David Moore

Midtown

Critical thinking skills

Re: the Dec. 11 article “Students: Divest in fossil fuel.”

Students want the UA to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housing with no A/C or heating. They could give up the internet. They could avoid any transportation that uses petroleum and eat only the food they grow.

Or they could learn critical thinking and realize that renewables will never allow them to have all of their critical needs without fossil fuels. They could try to understand cold turkey abandonment of fossil fuels is bad policy. Isn’t that why they go to college in the first place?

Bill Blaine

Marana

How to win an election

Don’t campaign, don’t debate, and don’t waste costly TV ads on issues, just smear your opponent. In states such as Arizona with early mail-in balloting, devote most resources to hiring canvassers to go door-to-door to harvest ballots. These votes are legal.

The Democrats nearly swept statewide elections and this Republican salutes them. While they have an abysmal ability to govern, they have a stellar ability to get elected.

My GOP is clueless, devoting all political capital in claiming that these legal votes are illegal. We need to learn from our opponents, ballot harvesting, not promoting good governance, wins elections.

Jeffrey McConnell