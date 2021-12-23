Letters to the Editor: Dec. 23: war, tornados, good ol days, omicron

War ... what is it good for?
Re: the Dec. 19 article “Finding peace through strength.”
This article touts the value of military might in resolving international conflicts. The author cites the aggression of Reagan, Bush 41, and even Trump as examples of this. However, he conveniently leaves out the Vietnam War where endless military expansion cost hundreds of thousands of lives and massive cases of PTSD and drug addiction to accomplish nothing and Bush 43’s invasion of Iraq, which has opened up a hornet’s nest of violence in the Middle East.
I could go on with historic tragedies like our own Civil War, Hiroshima and the extermination of indigenous people. Before we start celebrating war as solution of conflict, we need to look at all of history, not just bone-pick a couple of examples.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Hey, Joe Manchin, come on over
Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, just torpedoed Biden’s Build Back Better legislation saying he would not vote for it. Predictably, progressive leftist politicians and ‘news’ media pundits at CNN and MSNBC went ballistic and attacked him, yet again.
Even the White House released a blistering statement attacking him. Manchin is a moderate Democrat, former governor of West Virginia, a red state. President Ronald Reagan once said, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party; the Democratic Party left me.”
That is exactly the case for Manchin. There are no longer any moderates in the Democratic Party (Republicans have Collins, Murkowski, etc.) as it has been hijacked by quasi-socialist progressives. Manchin has been bullied and harassed by Democrat “activists” for opposing eliminating the Senate filibuster, that in 2017, under Trump, 32 Democrat senators signed a letter to preserve its current form.
So, if Manchin, and even Sinema, are tired of being verbally attacked, bullied and harassed by those in their own party, then come on over to the Republican side!
Charley Favors
Three Points
Remembering the good ol’ days
There was a time when the people elected real Democrats and Republicans that would run our great nation — we did not hate each other. We did not vote for the parties, we voted for ideas that came from both parties that made the country and its citizens great. We did not label ideas or parties as racist, sexist or un-American.
We did what we thought was best for “We the people” and accepted the winner as a united country. Those were the days!
David Morales Sr.
Marana
Omicron is here
We all want to not wear masks, to visit family and friends, to go out for a meal. We all want our hospitals to have beds for citizens with injuries and illness. We all want our health care workers to be able to do their jobs and maintain their sanity.
How do we do this? By getting vaccinated and boosted, by wearing masks and staying distanced, we can beat back omicron. But we can’t delay. Even if omicron causes less serious infections, it is so much more transmittable that it will overwhelm our health care system.
Over 80% of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated. Over 90% of COVID deaths are among the unvaccinated. The decision to get vaccinated is for each person to decide. Will you put everyone’s health first and get vaccinated, or selfishly ignore everyone else and yourself?
Donald Ries
Southeast side