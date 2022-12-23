Letters to the Editor: Dec. 23

Prop 209 proves foolishness

That lenders might seek to overturn the impact of Prop 209, which, among other things, would limit the interest that could be charged on medical debt, is not so much money grabbing as preserving a market. Controlling interest rates by referendum fiat only means that less such lending will be available. Good intentions and ignorance too often go together too easily, and this is a classic example. All controlling prices does if it is effective is to reduce supply.

John Johnson

Foothills

Animal experiments

Re: the online article “What is ethical animal research? A scientist and veterinarian explain.”

What do Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Lana Ruvolo Grasser and Rachelle Stammen’s recent article defending “ethical” animal experimentation have in common? They’re all rooted in utter fantasy.

The laws and regulations that allegedly protect animals in laboratories spectacularly fail to do so even at the authors’ own institutions, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Emory University.

At NIH, for example, a mouse actually burst into flames during electrocautery surgery in 2020. The agency received barely a slap on the wrist — and eight months later, it happened again.

The cures and treatments that the authors promise will make this suffering worthwhile haven’t materialized. They reference Alzheimer’s disease but neglect to mention that the failure rate of new Alzheimer’s drugs developed using animals is 99.6%.

Animal experimenters must get their heads out of the clouds and stop trying to excuse violence. Advanced, animal-free research is the future. See PETA.org/NewDeal for more.

Courtney Owens

Midtown

Old Pueblo Holiday Radio Show

My wife, Karen, and I just returned home from a wonderful afternoon at the Rialto Theater watching the Arroyo Cafe Players put on their annual holiday presentation.

This was our first time seeing this group and we must say that this was the best $40 we spent all year! Cheers and acclamations to all the performers ... you were fantastic!

David Washabau

Foothills

Winterhaven gone wild!

Trolleys, diesel/gas jeeps pulling wagons, party bikes encouraging drinking, food court with picnic tables, hot chocolate $6 a cup, trash cans overflowing on the streets, parking overflowing creating all kinds of issues in the outside neighborhoods, Christmas music from speakers on every corner, large school bands playing in front yards, theft from people scoping properties, helicopters flying above nightly, police driving outside neighborhood with red and blue lights blinking, kids lighting fireworks, gunshots.

It’s difficult for the outside neighborhood who did not buy into living in Winterhaven, but yet we suffer. I leave work early so I can get to my driveway in time for dinner. Last night on Tucson Blvd. on the City’s easement sat a horse trailer selling hot chocolate. My family has a difficult time coming to my home to celebrate Christmas.

Trash all over the outside neighborhood. What are the Winterhaven Board and City of Tucson thinking? Get rid of all the chaos and make Christmas in Winterhaven like it was. Happy!

Joni Chandler