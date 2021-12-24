Letters to the Editor: Dec. 24: Republican and Democrat opinions, USPS, COVID and big pharma

Thank a Republican
Thanks to the Republican war on vaccinations and face masks, Tucson-area hospitals are overrun with COVID patients, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated. When you or your family with a serious medical or surgical condition cannot be admitted because no hospital beds are available, you can thank the Republican war on face masks and vaccinations.
Alan Rubens
Northeast side
Democrats are
the party of ...
Progressive leftists now control the Democratic Party. They are the party of bullying, intimidation, coercion and threats as repeatedly demonstrated against Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin to get their government social dependency programs and green deal passed. They are the party of spending and taxing trillions of dollars, of decades-high inflation, of implementing anti-petroleum policies increasing gasoline prices. They own cancel culture, wokeness, political correctness instilling fear of expressing free speech, the teaching of racist Critical Race Theory in public schools, and push gender neutrality.
They are authoritarian with their vaccine mandates. They want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with liberal judges, give non-citizens voting rights, and have no integrity in voting systems. They have no problem with an unsecure border allowing tens of thousands of undocumented entrants into the country in order to expand their future voter base. They support abortion up to and past 15 weeks, coddle criminals and rush to judgments against police officers. This is the Democratic Party of today!
Ivan Stanski
Northwest side
Postmaster General
DeJoy must go
Figuring that going to the post office to buy stamps would be time-consuming during the holiday season as well as COVID-risky, I ordered them online directly from the USPS on Dec. 7. The USPS shipped the stamps on Dec. 8, via Priority Mail, from Kansas City, a distance of only 1,200 miles from Tucson. I received my stamps 12 days later, on Dec. 20.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's management of the USPS, which includes a deliberate mail slowdown, supposedly to save money, is a total disaster. This man must go.
Stephen Saltonstall
East side
COVID-19 variants
and Big Pharma
Dr. Fauci stated on CNN's State of the Union that the omicron variant will cause a record death rate. He and the rest of the media medical entourage have told us that the unvaccinated are where the variants develop. This same entourage has informed us that omicron came from South Africa, which has a low vaccination percentage.
If these scientists know that the unvaccinated people are the cause for these variants, and South Africa, South American countries and many of the poor countries in the world are basically unvaccinated, why are we not forcing Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen to send vaccinations to these places and stop the variants from developing?
We are being told the vaccines are free for Americans, but Pfizer and Moderna are reporting billions in profits. How is that possible? Is the reason these poor countries are not being vaccinated because their countries won't pay? Does that not make Big Pharma culpable for the variant deaths?
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley