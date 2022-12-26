Letters to the Editor: Dec. 26

Bakery or web designer choices

The Supreme Court is hearing a case where a web designer refused to provide service to a possible client. The entire issue is about the desires or demands of the possible client without considering the rights of the service provider.

The problem is simple, every possible client has myriad possible providers to choose from and instead of walking away and finding another provider, the possible client decided to make this a case for the Supreme Court.

The underlying issue is the decision of the service provider to not perform a service that would contradict the beliefs of the provider. Just as the possible client has a right to choose a provider, doesn’t the provider have a choice as to whether the service will violate the rights of the provider?

This is the part that seems to get lost in the discussion, the demand of the possible client to trample the rights of the provider, find someone that wants to work with you and be happy.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Cut off his oxygen

A recent letter writer suggested that, while we can’t stop mass shootings entirely, maybe by not naming the shooters and showing their pictures and depriving them of the brief notoriety they desire, might serve as some deterrent to other notoriety-seeking shooters. Likewise, most of us are sick and tired of seeing and hearing Trump and the media oxygen and attention he commands. While realizing the media can’t totally ignore him, I suggest the media use the same mass shooter strategy by not showing his picture and broadcasting his endless rabid blathering and only referring to him as “a former president.”

Jeff Aronson

Northeast side

It wasn’t the printers, Kari

In the spring, Arizona airwaves were filled to capacity with ads by Karrin Taylor Robson who was running for governor. She and her ads exuded competence and a conservative outlook. As a Democrat, I worried about the general election with such a candidate to run against. But then came the August primary and Republicans, who chose a television personality with zero experience as their candidate. She had no experience in governing and didn’t seem to care.

She soon realized that she was not up to the job and thus had to play the MAGA election-denying card. The primary voters, in choosing you, Kari, sank your chances to be governor and with it the chance of a Republican governor.

Mimi Pollow

East side

Arizona representation

There have been quite a few letters to the editor about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party to become an Independent. Democrats call it a breach of trust because they want her to vote for Democrat priorities.

Apparently, people forgot why citizens of states vote for their representatives. It is to represent the interests of their state, not the interests of a national party.

It is occasionally not in the best interests of Arizona to do what is best for California.

The European Union is also comprised of representatives of the various countries.

Can you imagine the uproar of the people in a country if their representatives did not include their interests? I think that that is why England left the Union.

If you study history that is one of the reasons why the South left the Union.

Please respect the decision of an Arizona politician to put state before party.

Thomas Wenzel