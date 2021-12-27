Letters to the Editor: Dec. 27: Second Amendment, homelessness in Tucson, post truth, COVID vaccine

The Federal Reserve is to blame for inflation
There seems to be a wrong impression as to who and what is causing today's inflation.
The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee votes on policy led by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Per the Federal Reserve's website, its goals are "...to conduct the nation's monetary policy to support three specific goals: maximum sustainable employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates."
Today's problem is that Jerome Powell has mistakenly not cooled the economy. The committee should have stopped buying corporate debt and mortgage debt this past summer when it was determined that inflation was at 6%. The Federal Reserve should have raised interest rates by now to at least 7%. Presently the rate is near zero.
In the early 1980s inflation was nearly 15%. Then chairman Paul Volcker and the Federal Open Market Committee raised the prime rate to over 20%. While this caused a recession, it brought inflation down to 3% by 1983.
Saying President Joe Biden controls inflation is like saying President Donald Trump caused the COVID epidemic.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Officials ignoring our problem
As I drove into work today, I couldn’t help but notice the homeless camps spreading from Golf Links and Craycroft (2 miles) all the way to Campbell Avenue. There are now cars driving into these camps, and today I witnessed someone digging holes with a large shovel. I couldn’t help but notice that two vehicles (City of Tucson) at 9:50 a.m. stood around and swept the sidewalks (really?), where just a ¼ mile down the road is where the problem lies. Not sure who to complain to, the city, Pima County, mayor or council members. I find it embarrassing how our city has become. Why do you all just turn the other way when this needs to be handled delicately, as well as firmly?
Susan Nares
East side
America's post-truth cancer
Post-truth has been defined as the contention that feelings are more accurate than facts, for the purpose of the political subordination of reality. This mindset is now rampant in America with a major faction of voters embracing this concept. Suddenly, our universities are nothing more than a Communist plot. Suddenly, science has a grand plan to subjugate the American people in some sort of deep state plot. Post-truth thrives on paranoia and confirmation bias in a broken society. Authoritarians depend on post-truth to gain power, since truth is the enemy of authoritarianism. Once a political role model convinces followers that only he holds the truth, then the most ridiculous things can become reality. The old truth can easily become a traitor, as fallacy becomes the norm. A quote attributed to George Orwell says, "In times of universal deceit, telling the truth will be a revolutionary act." Our embracing of post-truth is the embracing of authoritarianism. We are on a dangerous path.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
Vaccines and Republicans
Now that Republicans are dying in huge and growing numbers due to their COVID / vax stupidity, we can now see more clearly than ever the sad, pathetic and wrongheaded reasoning behind most of their ideology and conspiracy nonsense. It could be karma, but whatever... it should be a wakeup call to all who still have at least some amount of common sense left.
Richard Wiarda
Midtown