Letters to the Editor: Dec. 28: Centennial Hall, Biden and omicron, there is a Santa, a thank you

Centennial Hall
Centennial Hall does so much right given the dated, in-need-of-renovation facility. On our recent visit there to see “Hamilton,” I was impressed with the ease and efficiency of entrance, the friendly staff and all the safety protocols in place. The play itself was fabulous, but the acoustics, as usual, were lacking. The actors, artists, orchestra and entire production crew (and the audience) deserve better.
As a season-ticket holder, I am most concerned about the women’s restroom availability, or lack thereof. When the call for end of intermission sounded, there were still dozens of us in line who all missed some or part of the next act while we found our way back to our seats in the dark (which is also an unnecessary distraction for the actors and our seat neighbors). This situation should be addressed sooner, rather than later.
Betsy Soto
Northeast side
Biden’s speech
On Dec. 21, Joe Biden made a nationally televised prepared speech focusing on the omicron COVID virus. For some odd reason, he said more than once that there was nobody vaccinated in March of 2020 compared to the number of vaccinated people this past March. Maybe Joe does not know that Trump’s “Warp Speed” vaccines were not FDA approved until December 2020.
Biden’s remarks were deja vu from March 2020, talking about using the Defense Production Act to manufacture PPEs and ventilators, deploying the military to help do testing and setting up auxiliary hospital sites, etc. All done under Trump. He dispatched, in “Warp Speed,” two hospital ships to New York City to help Gov. Cuomo and had them outfitted to treat COVID patients.
Cuomo barely used them. He could have put all those nursing home patients there having been released from hospitals still recovering from COVID. Trump also had the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers quickly set up field hospitals around the country staffed with military medical personnel.
Mary Ann Starman
Northwest side
Yes, there is a Santa
Last Monday, I was returning home from an appointment on Ina near Thornydale around 4:15 p.m. Needless to say the traffic was beyond heavy. This sweet man with a beautiful white beard stopped to let me into the flow of traffic. Yes, he was driving a red car. Thank you, Santa.
Paulette Claver
Northwest side
Thank you, James Ford
Daily life can be overwhelming for so many of us that we can forget to thank those who work diligently to provide us with services. Of course, we (hopefully) thank those we encounter throughout the day. But what about those we typically don’t see? For example, I go to bed, and the Arizona Daily Star magically and without fail appears in the morning.
James Ford always ensures the Star is waiting for me. I am a super early riser (I mean early) and on several occasions have gone out to check for my paper and literally met James just as he gets to my driveway. He is so kind, cheerful and friendly at “zero dark thirty.” He makes a point to stop long enough to say “Good Morning” and “Have a good day” before continuing on his way to give others the same great service. Thank you, James, for all you do.
Theresa Thayer
Southeast side