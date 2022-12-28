Letters to the Editor: Dec. 28

Rail strike news coverage

Re: the Dec. 16 article “Railroad workers show frustrations with rallies.”

At first, I could not wrap my head around the issue of a rail strike. Virtually every news story indicated sick pay was the eminent issue. With all the money that these rail corporations have, it didn’t make sense. Sick pay an issue in these times? Still, every story neglected the real issue and that is scheduling. Rail and air crews are limited to work for a 10-hour shift. Let’s assume these rules exist for public safety reasons. And, of course, for the safety of the crew. But what is the reason for the rail companies’ refusal to grant sick time? The rail crews are very often in the “middle of nowhere” when their 10 hours are up. How to get crew to isolated areas if there is a sick call?

I don’t know the answer but why isn’t this covered in news stories? If we know the real reason, I think there would be pressure to solve the problem on both sides and not only blame the union.

Paul Mercer

Oro Valley

Hobbs and the First Amendment

Following on a letter of complaint by Kelli Ward to Atty. Gen. Brnovich, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Governor-elect Katie Hobbs “used the power of the AZ SOS (Secretary of State) to collude with Twitter to unconstitutionally violate First Amendment rights of Americans for her own political gain.”

The First Amendment reads in part: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”

Sorry, MTG, Secretary Hobbs did not pretend to be the U.S. Congress and unilaterally make a federal law restricting anyone’s free speech. Perhaps you should actually read the First Amendment. And while you are at it, try reading the rest of the Constitution as well.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Child deaths

The annual Arizona Child Fatality Review shows that last year the number of child deaths due to neglect and abuse shot up by 36.2%. Substance abuse by the parents happened in half of those deaths. Many of the children had been referred to the Department of Child Safety four times before their deaths. Nine of all 128 child deaths in the state last year involved guns, the highest rate in 10 years. Thirty-eight percent of child suicides used guns.

The Governor, the DCS director and the Legislature need to look at the reported current DCS practice of sending drug-exposed children home to substance-abusing parents with little drug treatment or drug testing. Many DCS workers positions are unfilled. Consider a significant bonus, pay raise, plus more support and treatment for families dealing with substance abuse. The Legislature needs to make homes more gun-safe with due process “red flag” laws and mandated gun safes and locks in homes with children.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Pro and con

Back in the day, I was taught that the opposite of pro was con. I also heard that the opposite of progress was congress. Whoa, haven’t you heard? They’re giving Social Security recipients an 8.7% increase. That’s better than Trump change! Oops, I meant chump change. I’m reminded of the gap. The working man or woman contributes 52 weeks out of the year to Social Security. The wealthy, one week, maybe one day. Congress, listen to progress. Tweak the gap.

Joe Sanchez

Marana

Ecological failures

Hard to say which organizations contributed the most to deforestation during 2022. Was it political campaigns with their non-stop repetitive mailings? Was it the multiple mailings from Publishing Clearinghouse or perhaps those from health care providers who solicited Medicare enrollees? The latter use outdated lists, thereby creating an even larger volume of slick paper mailings. My dear mother, who passed away almost 20 years ago began to receive mailings again this year even after I asked a few years back that her name be deleted from future mailings. Obviously, it didn’t work. I returned post cards with the note: “I would love to enroll, but I’m no longer living at this address, or any other here on Earth. Please help save the planet and remove me from your mailing list.” I hope it works for 2023!

Julieta Gonzalez

Downtown

Provide basic shelter?

I am sad that the richest country in history won’t provide basic shelter to its population. Our elected officials should be embarrassed.

Whether you think the police should clear homeless camps or you think health care and social services are needed for homeless veterans, the disabled, and the temporarily unemployed, the problem cannot be solved without money.

Money needed to solve national and community problems comes from taxes. Charitable organizations help, but they can’t do it all. If Congress and State Legislatures would ask billionaires and big corporations to pay their fair share, we could resolve homelessness and the associated problems of inadequate healthcare and widening economic disparity. But Congress and Legislatures cut taxes the wealthy should pay, while increasing spending on bombs, war, fossil fuels, and the pharmaceutical industry, and failing to address the basic needs of our population.

Lisa Wolfe