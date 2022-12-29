Letters to the Editor: Dec. 29

Truly needed gift

It is the Christmas season and in the spirit of giving I would like to send a gift to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. After her latest rant, I am sure the poor woman is in need of this gift. The problem is I don’t know what size of straight jacket to send her.

Fred DiNoto

Northwest side

Santa Catalina Trails Plan

Re: the Nov. 26 article “Plan proposes trail gains and losses in Catalinas.”

I recently commented on the Santa Catalina Trails Plan, which offers no opportunity for hiking with leashed dogs on the edge of town in the Foothills.

Dogs are only allowed on backcountry trails up the Catalina Highway, necessitating treacherous highway crossings or an hour’s drive.

I understand the reason for the restriction against dogs in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness concerning the reintroduced bighorns, but this could be mitigated.

The draft plan states: “Front range trails … would see small reroutes and new connectors, including a 1.7-mile trail linking Finger Rock and Pontatoc trails for a day-hiking route.”

This area should be considered for access to hikers with dogs on leash with signs at boundaries, trailhead and junctures. We dog walkers would gladly help enforce restrictions if offered an opportunity to responsibly share the front range of the Catalinas.

Most National Forests recognize hiking with dogs on leash as a valid recreational use of front-country public lands to be balanced with other multiple uses.

Ann Bond

Northeast side

Long COVID mental issues

Re: the Dec. 7 article “UA to study long COVID.”

I read the article. Twice. Each time I could not find any references to long-term mental issues. It seems the $7.3 million from the CDC will be used to follow physical long-term effects rather than emotional ones.

As a two-time survivor of COVID, the first bout in NYC in April 2020, when absolutely nothing could be done to save you, and the second this past spring of 2022, I can absolutely verify that for this 70-plus-year-old grandmother the one indelible long-term effect of those two COVID bouts has been undeniable fear. The cold fear that comes with hopelessness, especially that first time in 2020 when I was locked in a Manhattan quarantine ward and the staff kept asking me “my end of life wishes.” And according to the NY Post front pages my end-of-life wishes were irrelevant. Those who died of COVID in NYC that spring were being buried in mass graves or burned in NJ.

Fear. Cold fear. End of study.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

The real problem

The real problem with Kari Lake is not that she panders in baseless and thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories. Her total lack of any real workable policy ideas isn’t a big problem. Even her total rejection of election results that she does not like isn’t an issue beyond her being a pest.

The real problem, the one thing that Arizona really needs to fix, is that 1,270,774 Arizonans voted for Kari Lake knowing full well that she panders in baseless conspiracy theories, lacks any real workable policy ideas, and that she would refuse to accept election results she does not like.

David Reynolds