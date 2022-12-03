Letters to the Editor: Dec. 3

Recall of Supervisors

Re: the Dec. 2 editorial “Fire Cochise Supervisors Judd and Crosby.”

The Star editorial board has a valid point insofar as the recall of the Cochise County Supervisors are concerned.

The editorial board didn’t mention that Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy did the same thing for similar foolish reasons. As one of his constituents I just wish he’d do his job without the political grandstanding. It’s embarrassing.

John Arnold

Green Valley

Democratic republic

Re: the Nov. 16 letter “Who should be allowed to vote.”

An earlier letter writer opined that the Obama administration opened the floodgates for welfare recipients, the homeless, 18-year-olds, college students and other non-tax paying groups to have access to the right to vote by mail-in ballots. The writer seemed upset that legitimate taxpayers were now being outnumbered at the polls by groups that should not be entitled to vote because of their taxpayer status. He believes these groups live on the government dole, giving rise to a mobocracy. I would like to ask him if he believes that veterans in VA hospitals, the economically disadvantaged, young military personnel in garrisons, struggling single parents using food stamps for their families and the medically disabled in care facilities are part of a mobocracy. Thanks to the courts and progressive legislation, nearly all American citizens have access to the ballot box, no matter their status. I’m also proud that I fought in combat for their right to participate in our democratic republic.

Lee Aitken

Northwest side

Tucson election

Re: the Nov. 18 article “Ciscomani: Right signs, wrong message.”

Mr. Lindstrom suggests some valid theories regarding campaign advertising and name recognition. It’s a shame he didn’t stop there. It would have been nice to have heard his rejoinder to Juan Ciscomani’s positions on such things as the border invasion, infanticide, rampant government deficit spending, generational inflation, and escalating crime. Instead, we are led to believe that aesthetics, sign design and the obligatory anti-Trump message are more important. It’s as if cheerleader competence, uniform design and fight song recognition are the keys to attracting someone to “our (progressive) side.” This is not a game. It’s an existential competition, and a clear-eyed analysis of options is critical to the continued success of the American experiment.

Glenn Perry

Foothills

Secret Santa

Interfaith Community Service, like other local non-profit organizations, has activated their “Gifts of Love” program. I chose a woman from the list of online profiles who indicated she needed new towels and bedsheets. Today, I went shopping. While buying the items, I chatted with Sally, a saleswoman at the Bed, Bath & Beyond store about the “Gifts of Love” program. She told me she had bought several twin-size, deeply discounted comforters when the south-side Bed, Bath & Beyond store closed its doors. She planned to donate them to people in need and asked if I would take a few for others on the “Gifts of Love” list. As I drove away with a trunk full of beautiful, new comforter sets, I marveled at the kindness and generosity of this stranger. An actual secret Santa.

Jamie Roach

Foothills

A modest proposal

Congress should set aside a day to honor all those citizens who have sacrificed their lives for our Second Amendment rights. Perhaps this day of remembrance could be Nov. 22, to commemorate the latest group of citizens who sacrificed their lives at the Walmart in Virginia. Or it could be Nov. 19, or Nov. 13, July 4, May 24, May 14 ... really any day of the year. Of course, when the citizens are children, as in Uvalde, Texas, it’s a little bit sad, since they are not old enough yet to vote, and did not participate in our collective decision to preserve access to firearms. But the right to bear arms is one of our most dearly held values in America. We should be grateful to all those who give up their lives to allow us to live in a country where we have the right to protect ourselves. All these people died for our freedoms. Let us honor them.

Sally Lee

Foothills

Homeless population

Re: the Nov. 29 letter “Being proactive with homelessness.”

The top three immutable laws of economics are:

1. There’s no free lunch.

2. There are no solutions, only trade-offs.

3. If you want more of something, subsidize it.

The letter writer proposes to create “a new homeless community with the city, county, and/or state all kicking in to make it work.”

Strike three.

Jerrod Mason

Green Valley

Promote love, ignore hate

What do liver and hate speech have in common?

Well, how about this?

Lots of people are turned off by both. Some folks (like me) just can’t stomach liver. And lots of people are disgusted by “hate speech.” May I suggest a personal solution for both?

If you can’t stand it, don’t consume it. And don’t waste your time condemning those that produce it or engage in it.

There are more important (and satisfying) things to do with your life than to try to make sure that the world knows what you can’t stomach.

We all get a flagpole. Raise a banner proclaiming what you love, not what you hate. I hardly ever talk about liver ...

Nobody cares.

Bud Snyder