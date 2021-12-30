 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Dec. 30: Arizona and energy, Gov. Ducey, filibuster, litter on I-10
editor's pick

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 30: Arizona and energy, Gov. Ducey, filibuster, litter on I-10

Leading on energy

As the winter approaches and heating costs are expected to rise, now is the time to prioritize the development of a reliable energy grid. A properly functioning energy grid enables our economy and communities to flourish, providing stability and helping the state avoid blackouts.

For instance, Arizona’s access to a reliable grid allows us to not just meet the existing demand, but to profit from generating surplus electricity. Arizona sells 25% of our electricity to consumers outside the state, further fueling economic growth.

In a state like Arizona, power outages can create cost surges, bringing devastating financial consequences for businesses and families. We must protect our residents from unpredictable price fluctuations, particularly in the colder weather where heat is a necessity.

If we turn our attention to the energy sector now and make investments early, we will help our community stay safe and save money while ensuring our economy remains stable.

Mireya Arroyo

Green Valley

Thank you, Ducey

Thank you for doing so much to keep the pandemic going full-bore with your latest anti-vaccine/anti-mask mandate proclamations. You've gone above and beyond! It's absolutely wonderful that you have placed politics above public health. Your virtue signaling has been perfect.

Few in your position could have accomplished so much to promote the coronavirus, and to kill so many of your state's citizens. You are doing a tremendous service to COVID-19. The Republicans and children filling Arizona hospitals appreciate you beyond mere words!

Thank you again for a truly magnificent performance! Republicans everywhere are impressed. Your political future is assured. You must be very proud.

Waid Reynolds

Green Valley

Op-eds right on

Re: the Dec. 22 article "Modern filibuster actually corrodes democracy."

Wow, all the op-eds on Dec. 22 edition were so right on! I especially liked the one on the filibuster by Chris Allen. Too bad this young man is too young to run for office! I would recommend that everyone read his insightful comments — especially Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Other opinions on private prisons, immigrant children, vax holdouts and Build Back Better are also excellent.

In the spirit of the season, I hope everyone can see fit to get vaccinated for the good of mankind. All religions command that we should practice kindness and generosity toward others, and there is no better way right now than to protect others from getting COVID.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Litter on I-10

My friend, a part-time commuter to Tucson from Benson, and I, to Sonoita to a vacation home, wish to express our gratitude to ADOT for removing the yearslong accumulation of litter on the roadside along I-10.

In the future we urge ADOT to install a cable between opposing lanes and to remove the trees in the median from Park Avenue to Vail.

And drivers please keep the litter in your car!

Jane Leonard

Oro Valley

