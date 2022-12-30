Letters to the Editor: Dec. 30

The border

Editor, I note in your paper news of Gov. Ducey’s freight container wall being put up along the border between Mexico and the United States in southern Arizona. This $95 million boondoggle is destroying our habitat, destroying animal migration routes, doing devastating damage for no discernable reason but to play politics with the environment. Folks are gathering there in protest. And well we should. While our schools and other essential programs go underfunded, up goes this ugly scar. Take heed. Take time to help stop this desecration.

Gavin Kayner

Northwest side

Governor’s election

Republicans lost the governor’s office not due to fraud, but the candidate. If Robson had won the primary, she’d probably have been elected. Instead, the party chose a full election-denying, Trump-hugging candidate. Saying she drove a stake through McCain’s legacy helped alienate her from some Republicans and many Independents. If you want to win statewide elections stop nominating candidates like Oz, Walker, Lake, Finchem, and Masters. They lost mainly by being unlikable to the general populace.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Great day for Ms. Griner, lesson for USAWe all heard the great news that Brittney Griner was released by the Russian government. She went to Russia to play basketball and we all know the rest of the story. Then the Biden administration came through and managed to get her home. So what do you think, are Americans still playing basketball in Russia? Yes, yes they are. I think the Biden administration should make it clear to all Americans willing to put their feet on Russian soil that if they are detained in Russia that they won’t get special treatment to get them home. Don’t we all know there is a war going on between Russia and Ukraine and we are not on Russia’s side? I’m not a politician, but it’s mind blowing the U.S. hasn’t put a travel ban on travel to Russia. Furthermore, I sure hope if Ms. Griner profits from this horrific experience she uses these monies to get other Americans home. Let’s all learn from this.

William Baker

Northeast side

Dependent lobbyist

Candidate Kyrsten Sinema campaigned as an “independent Democrat.” She was neither. She was very dependent on Wall Street interests for campaign donations, and she was never part of the Democratic team. Now she has declared herself as an Independent, which is laughable. Is a dog on a leash functioning independently? She should just register as a lobbyist and move to that corner office in a Manhattan skyscraper. The Democrats don’t need her vote, and her vote can’t help the Republicans prevail over the Democrats, so why should she waste the next few years in D.C.?

Rick Cohn

West side

A runway almost taken

Re: the Dec. 16 article “NASA’s flying telescope.”

As reported by the Star, airborne infrared astronomy was pioneered by University of Arizona scientists, culminating in the recently retired SOFIA 747 aircraft. A little-known fact is that SOFIA almost flew its 12 years of missions out of Tucson International, instead of California, as the result of a competitive UA proposal to NASA (1996). In addition to astronomical research, all such proposals contained an educational mission enabling educators to collaborate with SOFIA researchers onboard during flights. These “Ambassador” experiences would then benefit students in the educators’ classrooms. Although our proposal was not chosen in the final round, we did succeed with a similar education program for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) between our NIRCam team at UA and national Troop Leaders of the Girl Scouts (“JWST Also Delivers on Earth”; Star, Jan 6). We would have enjoyed seeing SOFIA fly routinely from Tucson, but its educational legacy will continue here at the Pima Air and Space Museum.

Don McCarthy and

Larry Lebofsky

Northwest side

Discrimination against any American is wrong

I see a lot of letters that say businesses can refuse service to LBGQT+ people. After all, they can go somewhere else, right?

By that logic “Whites Only” signs on restaurant doors, movie theaters, and stores should be legal. If the owners don’t want to serve anyone not white, it is their right, correct? If the owner objects to mixed-race marriages they can kick a couple out of their stores.

The laws of the United States of America should not allow open discrimination against any American. If you want to be a bigot, don’t do it publicly.

Graeme Williams