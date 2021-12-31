Letters to the Editor: Dec. 31: Border apprehensions, Biden's first 10 months, sewage in Mexico,

Border apprehensions up
Customs and Border Protection released the number of border apprehensions for November — 173,620. That is double the figure from last November under the Trump administration, and the largest number in many years. There were 13,959 unaccompanied children, an increase from October. The Washington Post reported that about half the 173,620 were expelled under Title 42 and that, “Almost all unaccompanied minors and most family members apprehended were allowed into the United States.” Many of those apprehended were from Venezuela. Fiscal year 2021, which ended September, saw a historic number of almost 1.7 million Border Patrol apprehensions. Since then there have been about 326,000 more apprehensions. Yuma has been inundated with undocumented entrants. All of this has occurred under Biden, who reversed Trump’s border policies, except Title 42. Biden and his administration are so worried about a winter resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant. No apparent concerns about people entering illegally potentially carrying COVID and jeopardizing the public’s safety.
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
The first 10 months
A significant number of your contributors detest and hate Donald Trump and his administration to this day. However, if you open your eyes and evaluate the last 10 months of the Biden administration, it may be shocking. The Afghanistan pullout was a disaster and the president did not keep his word. The administration will not enforce current immigration laws which will lead to untold problems and cost in the future. Inflation is rampant and hurting mostly those who can least afford it. Energy costs are soaring because the administration will not utilize our nation’s abundant supplies, but instead prefers to be beholden to the Saudis, etc. Crime is bold and uncontrolled because the government has decided not to hold those criminals accountable for their crimes. The rush to green energy, fueled by undeserved panic, will result in energy shortfalls and increased costs for all of us. Tsk, tsk, tsk.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
The state next door
Re: the Dec. 12 article “Hours from AZ, sewage oozes at beach getaway.”
I’m grateful for the Star’s coverage of wastewater and potable water problems in Guaymas and San Carlos. Those linked problems are common throughout much of the world, and it’s encouraging to read about Mexican scientists and public officials who are working to find solutions.
I also appreciate this rare example of detailed coverage about current affairs in the state of Sonora. We generally hear little about it in Arizona’s English-language media, despite sharing a border, despite the many families with members in both states, despite the intertwined economies and environmental issues, despite the visitors who go south for the San Carlos beaches or come north for the Grand Canyon.
The lack of accessible information about our neighbors makes it easier for some to fear them, and to believe the worst of stereotypes and sound bites. In contrast, understanding our shared struggles helps us see our neighbors as fellow humans, trying to deal with the challenges of a changing world.
Dale Turner