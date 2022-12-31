Letters to the Editor: Dec. 31

Holocaust

Re: the Dec. 1 article “We owe them much better than this.”

What Leonard Pitts wrote was shocking. History is so important to help the world from repeating the events. His article was about a holocaust survivor who has passed away. Joe kept the dialogue active while he was alive, being a voice of truth. All cultures must face their terrible past treatments of humanity. America has her share of atrocities with the indigenous and Black/migrants. With those being acknowledged and spoken we hopefully won’t regress. His article talked of the 11 million people — six million of them Jews, the rest homosexuals, communists, labor unionist, Jehovah’s Witnesses, the disabled — for a “crime” of worshiping, thinking or being different. What’s “alarming” is that’s a September 11 attack every day for 10 years ... and for what? We need to keep history front and center so we won’t regress and we need to teach our children the injustices in our history.

Mary Beth Schneider

East side

Steve Christy fighting vote certification

I was very disappointed by Supervisor Steve Christy’s opposing the vote certification because Katie Hobbs was the secretary of state and he said she should not be involved in the elections tally for governor. He knew better. He knew that was part of her current elected job. He did not oppose the current Republican governor of Georgia overseeing and certifying the votes that made him governor. Those comments appeared to have nothing to do about making the voting process more secure. Steve Christy, please get back to dealing with real issues in Pima County like homelessness, roads, water security and rising COVID infections in Pima County.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Guns confiscated

It makes sense to use guns confiscated by law enforcement, not by auctioning them off to be sold and put back on the street but using them at the approved practice shooting ranges for the same law enforcement groups.

Thomas Christian

SaddleBrooke

Ducey-what a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. Note: Ducey calls charter schools state schools, but I believe most are owned and operated as businesses, funded by money earmarked for education. Charter schools are not required to follow rules, regulations and unfunded mandates established for public schools by our Republican legislators. These businesses could be owned by friends, business acquaintances, or even political supporters. I’ve heard of one charter school where owners used school funds for personal expenses, were prosecuted and found guilty, repaid a fraction of what they embezzled, and still own and operate the school (their business). Public schools deal with many challenges charter schools can avoid. Public schools serve everybody’s children and their only funding is the state — no extras like major fundraisers. Public schools need higher funding rates to accomplish what charter schools can choose to ignore. Let’s go for educating all children, not increasing profit for a few.

Edith Markle

East side

Shipping containers on the border

So far, taxpayers are out about $95 million for Gov. Ducey’s illegal plan to place shipping containers along the border. I have read comments that removing them would be equally or even more costly. But surely they can be removed at no cost to the state. All that is needed is announcing they are free to any company who needs them and will come and haul them away. To avoid a “stampede,” the company would have to call the governor’s office and make a reservation for a particular date and time to remove the containers. Perhaps the state could have one backhoe in place to help in the removal.

Howard Topoff

Sierra Vista

Sanctioned for frivolous suits

Re: the Dec. 17 article “Judge asks Finchem pointed questions.”

Oro Valley embarrassment Mark Finchem’s lawyers were properly criticized by a federal judge and they, as well as the attorneys for gubernatorial failure Lake and AG candidate Hamaden (who might prevail on a statutory recount), should all be sanctioned for the frivolous lawsuits they have filed challenging election results. While Democrat challenges to the 2000 election and the equally frivolous “Russiagate” and Stacey Abrams all prove this is not a Republican-Democrat issue, it takes money-grubbing attorneys to file lawsuits over elections, and this has gone too far.

John Johnson

Foothills

Trump’s taxes

Re: the Dec. 27 article “Should Congress post Trump’s tax returns publicly?.”

I disagree with Nicholas Goldberg’s position that Congress should not release to the public Trump’s tax returns. Trump is a proven grifter, liar, misogynist and con artist, not to mention an insurrectionist, and a totally incompetent public servant. And yet upwards of 40% of the voting population still have a positive opinion of this loser. Perhaps seeing the evidence of his character (or more accurately his lack thereof) will finally open the eyes of enough of this 40% to finally relegate this clown to the trash heap to which he belongs, and allow the public to concentrate on what’s really important. Like whether the Denver Broncos can trade Russell Wilson back to Seattle.

John Crittenden