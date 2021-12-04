Letters to the Editor Dec. 4: Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, Medicare capon prescriptions, IRC

Obesity is a disease
The cost of obesity is crippling our country and we can no longer afford to ignore it. For too long, people held an outdated and dangerous view of obesity as the result of lifestyle or behavior issues. In reality, obesity stems from genetic, biological, and environmental factors and is directly tied to chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and cancer. In 2013, the medical community, led by the American Medical Association, took the historic step of acknowledging that obesity is a disease that requires treatment and support. Through legislation like TROA, investing in effective obesity treatments like anti-obesity medications (AOMs) we can prevent costly obesity-related conditions and improve overall public health. Obesity disproportionately impacts communities of color, particularly Black and Latinx adults. During the pandemic, 78% of patients who died needed a ventilator were overweight. It’s imperative we use every tool we have to fight the epidemic of chronic obesity. CMS could update its regulations for coverage of obesity treatments to include both AOMs and behavioral therapy.
Elizabeth Quinones
South side
How we can beat cancer
As the founder of A 2nd Act, a nonprofit patient advocacy organization dedicated to supporting and celebrating female survivors of all cancers, I keep an eye on policy decisions that will affect us (I, too, am a survivor). That is why I applaud Congress for including an out-of-pocket cap on prescription medications in Medicare in the Build Back Better plan. That is a tremendous decision that will directly help the cancer community. I also want to ask our leaders to continue to push for policies that encourage the innovation that has made the U.S. the leader in cancer treatment. The strides we’ve made in the past few decades would not have been possible without the principles that allowed our biotech community to invest in the research and development needed to help fight this disease. Helping patients should be our leaders’ top priority, and we hope they keep that in mind going forward.
Judy Pearson
Downtown
Nation decides to be healthier
I was thrilled as I watched Biden sign the infrastructure bill into law. I am so grateful for this landmark legislation that will improve the lives of Americans across the country. Biden’s “blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America” will revitalize our economy by making substantial, long-term investments in our workforce. Repairing our nation’s roads and bridges, strengthening our electric grid, promoting the manufacture of electric vehicles, improving public transit and providing broadband access to underserved rural areas will add 1.5 million jobs and increase the GDP by nearly $3 trillion for the next decade. It will improve our nation’s health by investing in clean energy, improving water systems, upgrading other public works and promoting environmental projects. These long-awaited investments promise a more robust economy and a healthier nation, where anyone who is willing to work hard can have a good job, make a livable wage, raise a family, and enjoy a future free from hunger.
Dr. Rachel Rulmyr
Oro Valley
Tucson water flows downhill
I am a resident in unincorporated Pima County, west of Silverbell Road, and subject to the raise in Tucson Water rates. I don’t want to hear the argument that it costs more to pump Tucson City water uphill to the foothills.
I live in the Tucson Mountain foothills. The elevation at my house, according to my GPS and Google Earth, is 2,279 feet. The elevation in downtown Tucson, at Church and Congress Streets, is 2,374 feet and at the top of the National Bank of Arizona at that location, the elevation is 2,636 feet.
So, obviously, the occupants of the National Bank of Arizona building, on the upper floors need to pay more for water.
Melanie Schaffner
Northwest side
Vision for LD17 is unprincipled
Re: the Dec. 1 article “Speak your mind about redistricting before the meeting.”
Thank you for publishing this opinion piece regarding the Independent Redistricting Commission’s Saturday public hearing before the hearing takes place. The Star did the citizens of Tucson a huge favor letting people know about the event so they could make their opinions known about the gerrymandered districts. As a resident in the Houghton corridor, I feel as though I and my fellow city of Tucson neighbors have become sacrificial lambs to the IRC’s attempt to create LD17, a Republican-leaning suburban district in violation of every stated principle the IRC should be using to create districts. What do the precincts on the east side of Tucson have in common with the suburbs on Tucson’s northwest side, 40 miles away? The district is neither compact, contiguous nor competitive. We Tucson citizens in the Houghton corridor are, sadly, just being used as pawns so that Oro Valley can be linked to the Vail area. The IRC will hear from me.
Nancy Burton, Democratic precinct committee person in Precinct 218, LD10
East side
Give voters the day off
Why do we still celebrate Columbus Day as a national holiday? He had no connection to this land that became the USA.
How about a national holiday on the first Tuesday in November called National Election Day.
People could celebrate all day the most important right we have: our voice, our opinions on who should run our states and nationally.
Let’s correct history and proudly show the world we believe in voting opportunities and every citizen’s right to access to the polls.
Barbara McFarland
Foothills
Does my mask offend thee?
Mask wearers have many reasons to wear a mask. Some wear them because their employers require them. Some because they are susceptible to respiratory illnesses. Some because they have allergies. Some because they have an illness that they don’t want to give to others. Some because they are undergoing cancer treatment. It is not a political statement. I guess some folks take offense to seeing someone wearing a mask. Please remember that mask-wearing is a personal thing. We do not need nor appreciate your snarky comments to us. Please keep them to yourselves.
Joseph Ricca
Vail
McKale’s gaping mask loophole
Basketball games are now being canceled due to COVID-19 and the University of Arizona athletic department continues its ineffective game-day safety requirement policy. The majority of people attending the games remove their masks once they enter the stadium and feel by sipping on a drink or eating a tub of popcorn throughout the game they are abiding by the pointless requirement “you may remove your mask only while eating or drinking.” It’s time for the UA to revise the policy before more games are canceled. The Arizona Theater Company has successfully implemented a “proof of vaccination and masks at all times” requirement. Patrons have fully embraced the policy. It can be done. It’s time for the university to show some leadership during the pandemic and for Tucsonans to start supporting their community by being considerate of each other’s health. Please get vaccinated and wear a mask while attending indoor events!
Allen Adleberg
Foothills
Gratuitous list of past crimes
Re: the Dec. 2 article “Officer who killed man likely to appeal if fired.”
I question why the Star felt it was necessary to include a section titled “Criminal history.” Richard Richards was shot in the back and then handcuffed as he lay dying. Coverage relating to Mr. Richards “criminal history” only serves to dehumanize him further and is not relevant to the horrific death he suffered at the hands of a police officer. Does the Star seek to convince the public that Mr. Richards somehow deserved what happened to him? He did not, and this article was shameful. While the Star damages Mr. Richard’s reputation and memory by publishing irrelevant details of his “criminal history,” the officer who shot him remains a free man.
Katie Voll
Downtown