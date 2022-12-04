Letters to the Editor: Dec. 4

Lake’s take

Regarding Kari Lake’s statement that “Arizonans know B.S. when they see it”, she’s probably correct. It certainly speaks to her skills as a campaigner, and probably to the partisan divide, that 1.2 million of them decided to vote for her anyway.

Jonathan Perl

Foothills

Citizens for Sanity: Epilogue

Arizona just elected a full-term Democratic senator, as well as a Democratic governor and secretary of state. It looks like the real “citizens for sanity” prevailed after all.

Douglas Maul

West side

New problems

America is still split 50/50 on every topic. We have problems. We have always had problems. Inflationary economies come and go. Racism still exists, but it has improved since 1865. Immigration policy needs to be attended to pronto. The climate is in danger, but we have new ideas that will change the situation for the better. The bottom line is that we always have problems. Success is determined by how you solve problems, not whether problems exist. Donald Trump is back to “save” America from devastating problems. When I was a teenager, I went to my father to complain about the tragedies in my life (teenagers always have tragedy in their lives). My father put down his book and said, “If life is good, you get new problems.”

Let’s keep addressing the problems we face by working together! Trump is not a new problem. Let’s move onward and upward.

Richard Bechtold

West side

One person’s opinion

Re: the Nov. 17 letter “Citizens for Sanity ads in the AZ Daily Star.”

The letter writer decries the Star’s printing a political ad from Citizens for Sanity. The Star is a profit-making organization and thus has the right to print whatever ads it deems appropriate. Her claim that the organization “spreads information and lies” is her opinion, just like the ads are their opinion. I read many ads in the Star with which I disagree but, unlike the letter writer, I am thankful we have a free press in this country and that the Star is willing to print ads from both sides. I am also thankful that the election season has concluded and I can get back to reading ads about cars and clothes and Christmas sales!

Dale Knight

Oro Valley

Lake lost because she’s not liked

The reason that Kari Lake lost the election is that most Americans, including most Arizonans, don’t like her kind of Republican (aka “Trumplican”). They stand for nothing at all. My suggestion is that these “Trumplicans” read the works of Barry Goldwater.

And “Donnie-poo” should shut up!

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Proud of Hispanic candidates, voters

Looking at the election results, I think that it’s terrific that more Hispanics are voting and running for office. It doesn’t matter what party they support because Hispanics are like other ethnic groups in their political viewpoints.

Like the Irish, the Germans and the African Americans before them, they have come to realize that to help their communities, they need to vote and put their candidates in office.

I read that newscasters are bewildered that all Hispanics are not Democrats. But it is understandable looking at where they are from. Cubans and other immigrants from socialist countries tend to be conservative, while others just looking for a better life tend to be more Democratic.

The more candidates they get elected, the more they can help change society for the good.

Both my Irish grandfathers were mayors of their small towns and helped bring acceptance to the Irish immigrants.

James McLin

East side

Evolution

In his farewell address, George Washington stated that political parties would serve “always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection.”

It is time for our system of government to evolve. No longer do we see Democrats and Republicans being homogenous. They cannot arrive at a platform on which all members of the party can agree. People are opting to become Independents and splitting tickets to vote for the individuals who support most of their top priorities.

Perhaps in recognition of how our population has evolved, our political system should also evolve. Rank choice voting has accomplished this in several states and cities. Anybody can run in a primary and the top candidates go on to the general election. If nobody gets more than 50% of the vote, there is a runoff between the top two candidates.

There is nothing as constant as change.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Accountability

We should all be grateful that the elections are over for another two years. Finally, all of the commercials spewing distortions and false claims are over. We have a set of elected representatives that have made promises for the future, a picture they have painted for the voters to believe, and it is critical to remember what was promised and whether those promises are being fulfilled over the coming years. This is accountability, when elected representatives actually perform as desired and promised. Accountability is an old, revitalized concept that will be used by politicians to instill guilt when you don’t follow the expectations they have established. However, you elected them so they are accountable to you, not the reverse. Hold them accountable and cultivate your right to your opinion of their performance.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Plea for kindness

How many of you out there just do not want to listen to local political news anymore, or you’re heart-sickened by what you hear, regardless of your party affiliation? You’re so angry at Kari Lake or Mark Kelly or MAGA election deniers or progressive Democrats that you just want to scream. Is that you?

Take heart, you’re not alone. But these same folks that you hate could be your friendly cashier at Costco, a waiter at El Charro or a golfer that was sent to join you. That list of people encounters is endless. Their political stance could be one you cannot abide. The guy that cut you off in traffic could easily believe the same way as you do. Sure we wear “uniforms” that often show our beliefs, but generally we’re all just trying to get by, love our loved ones and work hard to make a living.

So please calm down and be kind to others; they’re really not as different from you as you might think.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

I am thankful

I am thankful for LD17 Democratic candidates Mike Nickerson, Dana Almond and Brian Radford — despite losing their bids to sit in the Arizona Senate and House.

I am thankful they were willing to run an uphill battle in a district that was specifically gerrymandered to prevent Democrats from winning.

I am thankful they ran positive campaigns that never descended into the gutter of mudslinging.

I am thankful for their endless hours canvassing door-to-door to meet the people of LD17 and hear their concerns.

I am thankful I was able to vote for candidates who wanted to fully fund our educational system, respect a woman’s right to control her own body, and safeguard our right to vote.

Despite the LD17 gerrymander, Nickerson, Almond and Radford all came incredibly close to beating their Republican opponents. I hope all three of them save their campaign signs for use in the next election.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Christy is the problem

Are there election integrity problems? No. Are there Steve Christy problems? Yes.

Pima County Supervisor Christy’s “no” vote on Nov. 22 on the election canvass, without evidence, fed the falsehoods of election deniers.

Two other instances of Christy aiding deniers:

He voted against verifying the county’s 2020 general election results, including his own victory, protesting what he said was possible fraud elsewhere. He wrongly predicted problems would emerge.

He ignored the county elections director’s report that she was fixing minor issues inconsequential to 2022 primary election results. Instead, he encouraged election deniers, saying, “ … we’re going to have the same cycle of conspiracy theories, lack of confidence, distrust, and it’s important that these issues be taken seriously and addressed.”

The issues are taken seriously, and it’s why there are not substantial problems in Pima County and elsewhere.

Election fraud isn’t the problem. Steve Christy is.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side

Fish hooks and dogs

Never again can I walk my dog in Lakeside Park. A fisherman got his line tangled, cut it off, and threw it in the grass, bait, hook and all. My dog found it and got the hook embedded in his jaw. Hundreds of dollars later, the hook is out and the dog is recovering. Throw your tangled lines in the trash, not the grass!

Dave Dunford

East side

Inflation

Re: the Nov. 27 article “Arts see audience decline.”

Your article on declining audiences for arts performances failed to take into account the most significant reason for the decrease: inflation. When a dozen eggs costs $3.50, a decent loaf of bread $4, and gasoline still more than $3 a gallon, buyers have no choice but to spend their money on the basics. Extras, like entertainment and arts spending, have to take a back seat.

Paul Petersen

Southeast side

Self-destruction

So the upshot of the election is that the Republicans on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors wouldn’t confirm the vote, potentially disenfranchising their voters and also changing two offices from red to blue, while the classless crazies are attacking the Republican Maricopa County Board and their courageous chairman for telling the truth.

Nothing more be said about the sorry state of the Grand Old Party. Let’s hope the honorable and patriotic wing prevails, or otherwise we’re all in deep trouble.

Larry Fleischman

Northeast side

Be safe out there

As the days grow shorter and darkness comes earlier, I want to encourage pedestrians and bicycle riders in and around Tucson to make sure they are visible. Those wearing dark clothing can often not easily be seen. Light-colored clothing and reflective articles increase visibility and make transportation after dark safer for everyone. Please dress to make Tucson a friendly and safe place to walk, bike, and drive. Thank you.

Eugene Stevick

Foothills

How refreshing!

The Arizona Daily Star edition dated Monday, Nov, 28, contained no articles regarding Donald J. Trump. How refreshing to not have his persona taking up valuable news space. I congratulate the Star for having the wisdom of giving its readers a break from the insane actions of this man. Please continue this trend. As a reader of the Star for over 50 years, I appreciate the Star’s sensibility.

Jean Getek

Foothills

Hate and hate speech

Some years ago, I had the privilege of traveling with a Holocaust survivor, as he gave public speeches about his experiences. What he had to say is relevant to current experience. When asked, “Do you hate the Germans?” Sol Rosner replied: “No, I do not hate the Germans. Hate has no impact on those whom you hate, but it destroys the one who hates.” Maturity, and being exposed to other cultures and other ways of doing things, can enable us to appreciate and understand that not everyone perceives realities the way we do. As we “mature,” we may learn that other perspectives than our own may be quite legitimate. From an ancient monastic prayer: “I forgive all those who have injured me, and I beg pardon of all whom I have injured.” The Biblical comment: “Love one another” applies as much in the political arena, as it does in the encounters of everyday life.

Gene Bammel

Oro Valley

Boycott would hurt, not help

Re: the Dec. 1 letter “Boycott Cochise County.”

The call made by a recent letter writer for a boycott of Cochise County would be counterproductive and is ill-advised. Ann English, the supervisor who represents Bisbee and Douglas, voted against the efforts of Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby to delay certifying the results of the voting in Cochise County. A boycott would hurt all those in Bisbee and Douglas who make their livings from tourism and who are appalled by the childish antics of Judd and Crosby. It would also hurt the thousands of people in Willcox, Benson, Tombstone and Sierra Vista who are also disgusted by Crosby’s and Judd’s foolishness.

Mike Anderson