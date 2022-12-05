Letters to the Editor: Dec. 5

Slight omission

Re: the Nov. 16 letter “Who should be allowed to vote.”

While floating your idea to return to the exact voting wishes of “Our Founding Fathers,” you forgot to mention women. I would love to see you try and take the vote away from them!

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Kari alienated too many

Brilliant move by Kari Lake to alienate many moderate Republican voters with her nasty remarks and gestures towards John McCain and those who respect what he stood for. Her exaggerated “drive a stake through the heart” theater was the epitome of classlessness. Maybe some local theater groups desperate for actors and willing to train will be reaching out to Kari. Like Trump, when before an audience, she feels the need to throw out red meat that gets the easily manipulated base all riled up. Is she at all embarrassed by that despicable, childish display? Of course not! If you had any doubts Lake does not possess “the right stuff,” that act should have made it crystal clear.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

McCarthyism again

Speaker-designate Kevin McCarthy immediately spoke out against big business, recognizing injustice in its many forms including, but not limited to, racial, sexual, social, and gender discrimination and awareness. He wants to “leave it to the politicians.” Which means GOP politicians. Despite the unexpected Democratic result in the recent election, GOP control of the House will seek to squash issues of bias in its many forms as well as deny social concerns such as climate change, racism, women’s rights, sexual orientation. It seems to me McCarthy and his ilk don’t want big business to exhibit a social conscience. That would clash with and undermine the party (GOP) that exhibits no social conscience! Big business has taken “woke” stances not only because they embrace ethics, but also because they respect the will of their employees.

Hopefully, big business thumbs their collective noses at McCarthy’s directive.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Financial transparency

We elect members of Congress, the president and vice president to serve, not use office as a vehicle to become wealthy. First, all of the above should put their finances in a blind trust.

This would get rid of insider trading. Secondly, all should post their taxes. We pay and should know that they do also. Lastly, all major donations, say above $100,000, should be made public.

If you’re being bankrolled by Big Pharma, media moguls or whatever, the public deserves to know if this influences your decision making.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Republican Party

During the midterms the Republican Party told us that they were anti-immigration, homophobic, anti-education, misogynistic and anti-social services. So what do they stand for?

Maureen Salz

Northwest side

Our democracy

For the longest time, especially since the horrible insurrection of Jan. 6, I have fervently prayed to God for our democracy to have truth, light, hope, honor, decency, and sanity. The recent election has shown me that the majority of others want what I have prayed so hard for. Now I will pray that all I wish for our democracy will continue (with the grace of God). I also wish the happiest of holidays to all who voted for democracy, not autocracy!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Chaos avoided

Over 30,000 ballots cast devoid of a choice made for governor. Does anyone seriously believe that even one of those ballots was cast by a Democrat? This highlights the intellect of Kari Lake. So busy looking at her reflection in the mirror that she fails to comprehend the political landscape. A MAGA RINO who denounces true Republicans as RINOs while self-assuredly thinking that that action would help her win the election. One can only imagine the chaos that Arizona governance would have become if she had become governor.

Rick Cohn

West side

Bill Walton

Do you think that when Bill Walton is on TV, he knows there is also a game going on at the same time?

Roger Provost

SaddleBrooke

Gaslighting word of the year

Although the word “gaslighting,” (manipulating, misleading, grossly deceitful behavior) is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, if it were up to me, I’d tie it with the word “delusion,” fixed and immovable false beliefs, misjudgments of realty that are obviously visible and clear-cut, but the believer can’t be convinced of the objective truth no matter the proof or evidence (i.e., the grass isn’t green, it’s pink.)

Robert Kafes

Midtown

America be aware!

The premise is that a charismatic demagogue is elected president of the United States. Once in office, the president foments fear and takes complete control of the government and imposes totalitarian rule, with help from a paramilitary group. The president had promised to restore the country to “prosperity and greatness.” Sound familiar?

These are words taken from Sinclair Lewis’ novel, “It Can’t Happen Here,” which was published in 1935, during Hitler’s and Mussolini’s rise to power.

Mary Jo Swartzberg